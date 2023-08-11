AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:11 a.m. EDT

No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud struggles in his preseason debut as the Texans beat the Patriots 20-9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — C.J. Stroud had a short and at times shaky debut, Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tank Dell and the Houston Texans beat the New England Patriots 20-9 in the teams’ preseason opener. Stroud was drafted second overall and played the first two series while going 2 of 4 for 13 yards with an interception. He rushed twice for 6 yards and was sacked once. Mills finished 9 of 12 for 99 yards while playing the balance of the opening half. Dalton Keene added a 1-yard touchdown run. Case Keenum had a 5-yard TD pass to Alex Bachman. The Patriots gave most of their projected starters the night off, including quarterback Mac Jones.

Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion, according to book by renowned gambler Billy Walters

Renowned gambler Billy Walters writes in his book that Phil Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion in the last 30 years. Walters’ book is due out on Aug. 22. The Fire Pit Collective obtained the excerpt and its stunning allegations. They include Walters telling of a conversation in which Mickelson wanted him to bet $400,000 for him on the Americans winning the 2012 Ryder Cup. Mickelson played on that team. Walters says he talked him out of it. Mickelson said in a statement Thursday that he never bet on the Ryder Cup. Walters was sentenced to five years in prison for an insider trading case that involved Mickelson as a relief defendant.

Paralluelo’s extra-time goal gives Spain a win over the Dutch and a Women’s World Cup semifinal spot

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Salma Paralluelo has scored deep in extra time to give Spain a 2-1 win over the Netherlands and send the sixth-ranked nation into the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time. The teenager struck in the 111th minute of an epic knockout match between European heavyweights whose men’s teams also have storied World Cup histories. The 19-year-old forward made her break down the left, pivoted momentarily and launched a left-foot shot into the back of the net for an historic match-winner. The Dutch lost the final to the U.S. in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. Now both finalists are out of the tournament being co-hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Spieth kept a clean card and clean pants in the rain-soaked opener to the PGA Tour postseason. Spieth chipped in for eagle on his way to a 63 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That gives him a one-shot lead over Tom Kim, who did what he could to stay clean. Kim rolled up his pants to make it look as though he were wearing capris. He already had one muddy day at the PGA Championship and didn’t want a repeat. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler each had 67. Top-seeded Jon Rahm shot 73.

Collin Morikawa has roots in Lahaina. He’s pledging $1,000 per birdie for Hawaii fires relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Collin Morikawa is pledging $1,000 for every birdie he makes the next three PGA Tour events to help with relief for the deadly fires in Hawaii. For him, it’s personal. Morikawa’s grandparents were born in Lahaina and owned a restaurant there. Lahaina is a historic town on Maui and a popular tourist destination. It was the hardest hit by fires that have claimed at least 36 lives and destroyed fabled Front Street. Morikawa made six birdies Thursday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He’s hopeful others will pitch in and make pledges to raise as much money as possible.

Cyclones’ Brock and ex-Hawkeye Bruce are among latest players charged in gambling investigation

Jirehl Brock and three other Iowa State football players along with three current or former Iowa football players and a student assistant have been charged in connection with the state’s investigation into illegal sports wagering at the two schools. A total of 15 football and basketball players and staffers with ties to the schools have been charged since last week in the ongoing investigation. Current athletes face a loss of eligibility for violating NCAA gambling rules. Brock and several other players are accused of tampering with records to disguise that they were under the legal betting age of 21 at the time they placed wagers.

Bruce Bochy returning to Giants’ ballpark and what is likely to be a loving reception

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bruce Bochy returns to San Francisco’s Oracle Park this weekend as manager of the Texas Rangers ready to face his former Giants in an interleague series. It will be Bochy’s first time back in another uniform since managing San Francisco for 13 years and winning three World Series championships in 2010, ‘12 and ’14, and he’s sure to receive a rousing ovation. He plans to thank as many people as he can during the visit.

Even with due diligence, AP Top 25 voters know preseason ballot is an educated-guessing game

It’s not easy picking a preseason Top 25. Take it from voters in The Associated Press poll. The 62 writers and broadcasters judge teams’ bodies of work in the regular season. Preseason voting is a guessing game. Voters interviewed said some of the biggest factors they consider are whether a team has a returning quarterback, how many other starters are back, transfer portal additions and subtractions and the way a team finished the previous season. This year’s preseason poll will be released Monday at noon Eastern.

Seahawks WR Cade Johnson taken to hospital as precaution following concussion

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle wide receiver Cade Johnson was taken to a hospital during halftime of the Seahawks’ preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering a concussion. Johnson was placed on a backboard as a precaution and transported to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation of head and neck injuries. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Johnson had suffered a concussion, but early tests showed no other findings beyond that. Johnson had full movement in his extremities. It was unclear if he would be spending the night in the hospital. Carroll said Johnson was hurt following a kickoff in the second quarter, although there was no obvious sign he was injured.

Suspended Noah Gragson asks for release from contract with Legacy Motor Club

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Suspended NASCAR driver Noah Gragson has asked Legacy Motor Club to release him from his contract so he can work through the series’ reinstatement process. Gragson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR last Saturday after liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face. Floyd died in 2020 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Legacy already has announced two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller will replace Gragson in the No. 42 Chevrolet for the next two races. Legacy’s statement says it’s “proud” that Gragson is taking ownership of his actions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.