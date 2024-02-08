AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:10 p.m. EST

The game. The ads. The music. The puppies. Here’s why millions are excited for Super Bowl Sunday

Millions of Americans will find something to be excited about when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday. That’s before even factoring in the influence of Taylor Swift. Four in 10 U.S. adults are extremely or very excited for at least one part of the Super Bowl day’s festivities. That could be the game, commercials, halftime show or the Puppy Bowl, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

The Paris Olympics medals are made with pieces of the Eiffel Tower

PARIS (AP) — When they make history at the Paris Games, Olympic medalists will take a bit of France and its history home, too. A hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the Eiffel Tower is being embedded in the gold, silver and bronze medals that will be hung around athletes’ necks at this year’s Summer Games and Paralympics. Games organizers revealed the design on Thursday. The pieces of the Eiffel Tower each weigh 18 grams. They were cut from girders and other bits that were swapped out during renovations of the tower and stored for safekeeping. Paris jewelry house Chaumet designed the medals and the Paris Mint is manufacturing 5,084 of them.

The Chiefs and 49ers should provide a heavy dose of pre-snap motion in Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When the Super Bowl was in the balance in the fourth quarter a year ago, coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs put a twist on their frequent pre-snap motion. That led to two wide-open touchdown passes that helped the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for a Super Bowl title. Kansas City returns to the big stage to take on San Francisco in a game that should feature players on the move at the snap at a staggering rate based on how Reid and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan use motion to create mismatches for their offenses.

Isiah Pacheco’s ‘angry’ running style could help lift Chiefs past 49ers in the Super Bowl

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was relaxed Wednesday as reporters peppered him with questions. It’s the opposite of his running style that has commonly been described as angry. Coach Andy Reid called Pacheco “a violent runner.” If any player could actually run through a wall, it would be Pacheco. He punishes linebackers and defensive backs trying to bring him down. The Chiefs will need Pacheco’s ability to move the chains to balance Patrick Mahomes’ passing attack when they play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Indiana Pacers trade Buddy Hield to 76ers among flurry of deals, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The slumping Philadelphia 76ers have acquired guard Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers for Marcus Morris Jr., Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round draft picks, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official. Sixers president Daryl Morey made the move hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline with the Sixers tumbling down the East standings without injured All-Star Joel Embiid.

ALCS MVP Adolis García reaches $14M, 2-year deal with Rangers to avoid arbitration, AP sources say

Adolis García and the Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a $14 million, two-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing for the AL Championship Series MVP and the World Series champions. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the deal through 2025 is pending a physical. García was the only Rangers player eligible for salary arbitration who didn’t reach a deal before last month’s deadline. An arbitration hearing was scheduled Thursday before the agreement was reached. The two-time All-Star slugger set an MLB postseason record with 22 RBIs last fall. He had requested $6.9 million and Texas offered $5 million. That was the widest gap among the 23 players around the league who exchanged salary proposals with their teams.

Two early road losses fail to derail No. 2 Purdue’s quest for another Big Ten title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — When two early road losses threatened to derail No. 2 Purdue’s Big Ten championship journey, the Boilermakers charted a different course. They dug in, drilled down and regrouped. Now, after winning seven straight and at the midway point of the conference season, the defending conference regular-season and tournament champions again hold the inside track for another championship run. All-American center Zach Edey says “we’re just focused on winning games.”

Montreal Canadiens’ Juraj Slafkovsky is learning to trust his shot early in his NHL career

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky became the top pick in the 2022 NHL draft in part because he showed in the months leading up that he could score goals with an impeccable release. Now a season and a half into his pro career with the Montreal Canadiens, the 19-year-old from Slovakia is still learning to trust his shot. He says “everyone” around him is telling him he should shoot the puck more. After three goals in two games sandwiched around the All-Star break, Slafkovsky is building the kind of confidence that teammates hope will allow him to let it fly.

Twins Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi of China claim another artistic swimming gold at worlds

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Twins Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi have added to their artistic swimming medal haul at the World Aquatics Championships with a narrow victory in the duet free routine. The 27-year-old Chinese stars edged another set of twins, Bregje and Noortje de Brouwer of the Netherlands. The bronze went to Britain’s Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe. The Wang sisters have each won four gold medals in Doha. Meanwhile, Australia edged Italy in a thrilling mixed 4×1,500-meter open water race at Doha Old Port. The winning team of Moesha Johnson, Chelsea Gubecka, Nicholas Sloman and Kyle Lee touched just 0.20 seconds ahead of the Italian squad. The bronze went to Hungary.

Sports leagues promise the White House they will provide more opportunities for people to exercise

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a dozen sports leagues and players associations have promised the White House that they will provide more opportunities for people to exercise and learn about nutrition and healthy lifestyles. The White House announced Thursday that the leagues and associations representing football, hockey, baseball, basketball, soccer and golf have all signed agreements with the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Officials say the agreements are part of a national strategy that President Joe Biden set in 2022 to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.