AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:10 p.m. EDT

Simone Biles caps Paris Olympics ‘Redemption Tour’ with one last medal — silver in floor routine

PARIS (AP) — American gymnast Simone Biles didn’t get the golden sendoff she hoped. Biles earned silver in the floor exercise finals on Monday after a routine that included a couple of costly steps out of bounds. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade became the first gymnast to beat Biles in a floor final in a major international competition, posting a score of 14.166 that finished just ahead of Biles at 14.133. It was Biles’ 11th Olympic medal. Jordan Chiles, a longtime friend of Biles, earned the bronze.

Boxing group answers some questions but raises many more about tests on Imane Khelif, Lin Yu-ting

PARIS (AP) — The International Boxing Association has raised new questions while struggling to answer others at a shambolic news conference about the opaque gender tests that led the Olympics-banned governing body to abruptly suspend Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting from last year’s world championships. The decision has fueled online abuse against the women during the Paris Games. During the news conference Monday in Paris, IBA CEO Chris Roberts claimed the Olympic committees of Algeria and Taiwan wrote letters to the IBA asking them not to disclose information about the boxers. What information the IBA did reveal about the tests wasn’t flattering to the banished governing body.

After water quality concerns canceled test runs, Olympic triathletes plunge into the Seine for relay

PARIS (AP) — Olympic triathletes plunged into the Seine River when the mixed relay event got underway after organizers said the bacteria levels in the long-polluted Paris waterway were at acceptable levels. Organizers on Sunday night made the decision to hold the event Monday morning with swimming legs in the Seine. The plan to hold the swimming portion of the triathlons and the marathon swimming events in the Seine was an ambitious one. Swimming in the river has, with some exceptions, been off-limits since 1923 because it has been too toxic.

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif calls for end to bullying after backlash over gender misconceptions

PARIS (AP) — Olympic boxer Imane Khelif says the wave of hateful scrutiny she has faced over misconceptions about her gender “harms human dignity.” She called for an end to bullying athletes after being greatly affected by the international backlash against her. The Algerian athlete spoke about her tumultuous Olympic experience on Sunday night in an interview with SNTV, a sports video partner of The Associated Press. Khelif also expressed gratitude to the International Olympic Committee and its president, Thomas Bach, for standing resolutely behind her while the banned former governing body of Olympic boxing stoked a furor around her participation in Paris.

Damar Hamlin says his ‘mind is free,’ a year after resuming football after a near-death experience

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The passage of time has allowed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to gain perspective and grow in confidence a year after he resumed playing football after having a near-death experience. Hamlin tells The Associated Press that his mind, spirit and soul are free in no longer feeling hindered by fears of going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field, as happened to him during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2, 2023. The 26-year-old’s focus is now on making the Bills’ roster for a fourth season since being selected by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

Referee injured in Morocco-Spain semifinal soccer game at Paris Olympics

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The first substitution made in the Olympics men’s soccer semifinal match between Morocco and Spain was the referee. The ref, Ilgiz Tantashev of Uzbekistan, limped off the field 15 minutes into the match shortly after he was inadvertently knocked down by Spain defender Marc Pubill near midfield. Pubill appeared to be pushed by a Moroccan player. He tumbled forward and into Tantashev’s right leg. Play was stopped for a few minutes while Tantashev received treatment. But the referee couldn’t continue and was replaced by fourth official Glenn Nyberg of Sweden.

One and done: Michael Phelps calls for a lifetime ban for anyone who’s caught doping

PARIS (AP) — In the wake of a Chinese doping scandal, Michael Phelps doubled down on his support for tougher sanctions — including a lifetime ban for anyone who tests positive. He called it “one and done.” The World Anti-Doping Agency and World Aquatics have acknowledged that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and allowed to compete. The results were not made public until media reports surfaced this year. Several of those swimmers won medals in Paris, leading British star Adam Peaty to gripe that the playing field was not level. Phelps reiterated those sentiments, saying the Chinese swimmers who tested positive should not have been allowed to compete in either Tokyo or Paris.

Americans have more depth than anyone at the pool, but gold medals harder and harder to come by

NANTERRE, France (AP) — No one can match America’s depth at the pool. That’s not about to change anytime soon. Then again, claiming the top step of the Olympic medal podium is no longer a given for U.S. swimmers. Nine days of thrilling competition at La Defense Arena wrapped up with the Americans barely pulling out the lead in the gold medal standings thanks to a victory in the final race The U.S. finished with just eight golds, its fewest since the 1988 Seoul Games and one ahead of its biggest rival, Australia. More notably, the rest of the world totaled more victories with 20 than the United States and Australia combined, the first time that’s happened since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Paris Olympics what to watch: Imane Khelif will compete in boxing semifinals Tuesday, August 6

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who has faced misconceptions about her gender, will fight Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand in the women’s 66-kilogram semifinals Tuesday. Meanwhile, it’s win-or-go-home time in the star-studded men’s basketball tournament. Four-time defending gold medalist United States faces Brazil. Greece faces Germany, Serbia faces Australia and Canada is up against France. The U.S. women’s soccer team is also back in action to face Germany in a semifinal match. Several medal events will also take place in track and field.

What did Summer McIntosh do over school vacation? The Canadian teen won 3 golds and a silver

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Summer McIntosh is going back to school. The Canadian teen sensation departs Paris with three swimming gold medals and a silver and will take some time to catch her breath and decompress back home in Ontario during a short break from the pool — and then she has a couple of courses left to complete her high school requirements this fall. After earning her diploma, McIntosh will begin thinking about what’s next, such as where to attend university. It won’t be in the United States’ NCAA system.

