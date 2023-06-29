AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:09 p.m. EDT

NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. They won’t be able to seek reinstatement until the 2023 season ends. Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games. He presides over a rapidly growing workforce whose preparations were progressing largely smoothly before financial crime investigators raided their headquarters last week. In an interview with The Associated Press, Estanguet insists that the two French police probes into Olympic-related contracts bear no comparison with corruption and ethics scandals that have dogged the Olympic movement and its flagship money-spinning event for decades. He says senior colleagues who are subject to the investigations will not resign “for the moment.”

The already hectic NBA offseason now poised for free agents like Kyrie Irving to make moves

It’s already been a busy offseason for player movement in the NBA. Now free agency begins Friday evening. There are big names that could be on the move including James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton and Draymond Green. There are some players like Max Strus who are in line for big paydays for the first time. And teams now have to navigate new rules that come with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that goes into effect on Saturday.

France’s highest administrative court says the soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches

France’s highest administrative jurisdiction says the country’s soccer federation is entitled to ban headscarves in matches. The Council of State issued its ruling after a collective of headscarf-wearing soccer players called “Les Hijabeuses” campaigned against the ban and launched legal action. The French soccer federation bans women from wearing headscarves in official matches as well as at competitions it organizes. It’s not in line with the recommendations of soccer’s governing body. FIFA authorizes players to compete at international level with headscarves.

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics. It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. There were three that season — but none since until Germán finished the first no-hitter in the big leagues this year. Coming off a pair of terrible starts, Germán struck out nine against the A’s, who have the worst record in the majors. The 30-year-old right-hander had never before thrown a complete game in the big leagues. He was winless in six previous outings against Oakland.

Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have selected Connor Bedard with the first pick in the NHL draft. The move should kick-start a hopeful new era for Chicago. Bedard is a highly skilled offensive forward who’s drawn comparisons to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. Bedard is the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history. Chicago took Patrick Kane first in 2007 and he helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cup championships. Anaheim selected Sweden forward Leo Carlsson second, followed Columbus picking Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli. Russian forward Matvei Michkov had to wait until the seventh selection to be drafted by Philadelphia.

Pirates-Padres game delayed 45 minutes due to poor air quality from wildfires

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres was delayed 45 minutes Thursday due to poor air conditions caused by lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada. Moments before the scheduled start time at 12:35 p.m., the game was pushed to a 1:20 p.m. start. During the delay, the Pirates issued a statement stating they would continue to consider weather conditions and air quality index. The game began with the lights turned on at hazy PNC Park, and Pirates star Andrew McCutchen put on a face mask after hitting a single in the first inning. Several thousand fans, including many children, were in attendance for the afternoon game.

With small markets and small payrolls, the AL and NL Centrals are lagging again

The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians have been below .500 since late April. The Cincinnati Reds top the NL Central standings while on an 86-win pace. Welcome to life in baseball’s two weakest divisions. Cleveland overtook the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central standings on Wednesday while owning a 39-40 record, but they’d be last in the AL East. This is the first time in 15 years an entire division has been below .500 this late in a season. A scheduling change reducing the number of times division opponents can beat up on one another has widened the gap separating the Central divisions from their East and West counterparts.

Novak Djokovic’s bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts next week

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic will begin his pursuit of a fifth consecutive Wimbledon championship and eighth overall on Monday. He also will be attempting to claim an Open era-record 24th Grand Slam trophy over the coming two weeks. And there is also this in the offing: Djokovic is halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. Djokovic’s opponents will credit his success to various talents. Those include his serve returns, his two-handed backhand and his mental strength. Djokovic himself also will point to the self-belief he has. He credits his parents and two early coaches with helping build that.

Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card

Caroline Wozniacki says that she is returning to competition three years after she retired from professional tennis to start a family. She is a former No. 1-ranked tennis player who won the 2018 Australian Open. She announced the news on Twitter. The U.S. Tennis Association says it will grant her a wild-card invitation to participate in the U.S. Open. Wozniacki has not played since the 2020 Australian Open and she and her husband have two children. Wozniacki turns 33 in July.

