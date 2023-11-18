AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:08 p.m. EST

Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters

Tiger Woods is making yet another return to competition. He says he will be playing in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas that starts Nov. 30. It will be his first time playing since the Masters in April. He withdrew after the third round and then had surgery on his right ankle. The injury stemmed from his February 2021 car crash. Woods has said his ankle no longer has pain, but it’s the area around it that can cause problems. He’ll be playing 72 holes in a holiday event that has no cut.

Remaining schedule and Burrow’s injury provide daunting challenge if Bengals want to make playoffs

Even before Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury was announced, the Cincinnati Bengals already were facing a challenging road in trying to get back to the playoffs for a third straight season. Without Burrow, that might be too big of a hill to climb. Thursday night’s 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens evened the Bengals’ record at 5-5. When Jake Browning walks into the complex on Monday to begin preparations for the Nov. 26 game against Pittsburgh, it will be for a team that is only one game out of wild-card spot. However, the Bengals are an AFC-worst 1-5 in conference games and are winless in their three division matchups. Cincinnati’s six remaining opponents — it plays the Steelers twice — are .500 or better.

Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist, ending a disappointing campaign for the Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback in the first year of a $275 million contract. Burrow and Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor say the injury will likely require surgery. The 26-year-old Burrow established himself as one of the league’s top quarterbacks while leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and the AFC title game the following year. Those goals now appear unattainable for Cincinnati with Burrow’s backup, Jake Browning, taking over. The Bengals are 5-5 and last in the AFC North.

F1 tries to recover from embarrassing first day of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula One is hoping to turn its luck around on the Strip, like so many other Vegas visitors who blow a big bankroll soon after they arrive. The elite global motorsports series placed a $500 million gamble on a new event in Sin City promoted for the first time by F1 and owner Liberty Media. But it now must recover after an opening-night debacle in which the first practice was ruined just nine minutes in when Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover on the temporary street course. Those nine minutes were the only action fans who had spent thousands of dollars were able to view. Another practice was scheduled for Friday night.

Adam Johnson’s UK team gets back on the ice in a memorial game weeks after the player’s tragic death

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — The English hockey team that American Adam Johnson played for is holding a memorial game in his honor. The Nottingham Panthers haven’t played since the Oct. 28 game in which Johnson’s neck was cut by the skate of an opposing player. The death of the former Pittsburgh Penguins player from Minnesota has not only forced the sport to reexamine safety regulations but also sparked a criminal investigation locally that led to an arrest of a man on suspicion of manslaughter. A special tribute to Johnson is planned before the opening faceoff. The 10,000 fans at the sold-out venue will be asked to rise in the 47th minute in honor of Johnson’s jersey number for a minute’s applause.

Ferrari sweeps qualifying for Las Vegas Grand Prix, but penalty to Sainz drops him to 12th

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ferrari rebounded from a disastrous first day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. sweep of Friday night qualifying. Only it does not translate into a 1-2 start in Saturday night’s race for the two Ferrari drivers. Sainz is in a backup car because his Ferrari was badly damaged when he ran over a drainage valve cover in Thursday night’s opening practice. Because he moved to a backup car for the rest of the weekend, Sainz was penalized 10 spots on the starting grid and will instead start 12th on Saturday night.

Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after an incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization takes matters such as these very seriously. The team said it would work with Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Boston Police said it could neither confirm nor deny arresting Lucic early Saturday morning. Lucic is a 35-year-old veteran of over 1,300 NHL games. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer.

The Final Drive: A look at the closing weeks of Pac-12 football

The final season of Pac-12 football is coming down to a thrilling conclusion. Four teams still have hopes of advancing to the conference title game in Las Vegas on Dec. 1, while Washington and Oregon still have hopes of getting the Pac-12 its first College Football Playoff spot since 2016. Even though there is plenty of excitement on the field, there remain some who are sad about the end of conference, along with traditional rivalries. The Associated Press is taking a look at the final weeks of Pac-12 football through the eyes of players, coaches, broadcasters, fans and longtime followers of the conference.

Perfect Sinner beats Medvedev at ATP Finals to set up title match against Djokovic or Alcaraz

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Jannik Sinner’s impressive run at the ATP Finals has continued after he beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to reach the final in Turin much to the home crowd’s delight. Sinner was already the first Italian to play in the semifinals of the season-ending tournament for the year’s top eight players. He went one step further and booked his place in Sunday’s final against either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner has won all four of his matches at the ATP Finals, including a mesmerizing first-ever victory over Djokovic earlier this week.

Croatia on course for Euro 2024 spot with 2-0 win over Latvia after Wales drops points

Croatia is on the verge of qualifying for next year’s European Championship after beating Latvia 2-0 on Saturday as its closest rival Wales dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Armenia. Early goals from Lovro Majer and Andrej Kramarić gave Croatia a comfortable victory at last-place Latvia. Croatia will secure a qualifying spot on Tuesday with a win over Armenia in its last game or if Wales fails to beat Group D leader Turkey. The Netherlands, Switzerland and Romania can all secure European Championship spots later Saturday.

