AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:08 p.m. EDT

D-backs slug 4 homers in record-setting barrage, sweep Dodgers with 4-2 win in Game 3 of NLDS

PHOENIX (AP) — The hard-hitting Arizona Diamondbacks rode a record-setting barrage of solo homers in the third inning to a 4-2 win in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Wednesday night, sweeping the 100-win Los Angeles Dodgers out of the playoffs. The D-backs return to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2007, where they’ll face either the Phillies or Braves. Arizona has won all five of its games during the postseason, sweeping aside both the Brewers in a best-of-three series and the Dodgers in a best-of-five. Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno all hit solo homers in the third, setting a postseason record for homers in an inning.

José Abreu homers again to power the Astros past the Twins 3-2 and into their 7th straight ALCS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Abreu homered for the third time in two games for the Houston Astros in a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. The Astros reached their seventh straight AL Championship Series and eliminated the Twins in Game 4 of their AL Division Series. Abreu hit a two-run rocket in the fourth inning off reliever Caleb Thielbar. Michael Brantley also went deep as the Astros hit 10 homers in the series. Abreu had eight RBIs. Houston will host Texas in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday. Justin Verlander is scheduled to take the mound for his 36th career postseason start.

Bryce Harper slugs 2 more homers as Phillies pound Braves 10-2 in Game 3 of NL Division Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer and a solo shot to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead and can advance to the NL Championship Series for the second straight season with a win at home Thursday. Harper’s homers answered ridicule from Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia. Arcia had poked fun at Harper after his baserunning blunder played a role in the Phillies’ loss in Game 2. Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh also homered for the Phillies.

Another 100-win season leads to another October flop for Dodgers

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ third straight 100-win season led to a third consecutive postseason flop. A three-game Division Series sweep by the Arizona Diamondbacks that ended with a 4-2 defeat highlighted how much expanded playoffs have devalued the regular season. Los Angeles has reached the playoffs in 11 straight years, the third-longest streak in major league history. The Dodgers won the NL West in 10 of those seasons, yet their only World Series in that span was following the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Police seek assault charges against 3 Rhode Island men in death of New England Patriots fan

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts police are pursuing assault and battery and disorderly conduct charges against three Rhode Island men in the recent death of a fan at a New England Patriots game. The Foxborough Police Department said in a statement Thursday that it was going to court to seek charges against the men in the Sept. 17 altercation at Gillette Stadium that preceded the death of 53-year-old Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire. Police didn’t name the men. Mooney was punched at least twice in the head during an altercation with other fans. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office found that Mooney didn’t suffer a “traumatic injury” in the stands, but that he did have a medical issue.

IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating Ukrainian sports regions

GENEVA (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has been suspended by the IOC for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine. Russian Olympic officials provoked the dispute last week by accepting the councils in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia as its members. The suspension does not immediately affect any Russians who are returning to compete in international sporting events as neutral athletes. The Russian Olympic Committee can challenge the IOC decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Aces rout Liberty 104-76, take 2-0 series lead in WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 26 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty 104-76 on Wednesday to take a 2-0 series lead in the WNBA Finals. Wilson finished 10 of 16 from the field on her way to recording her 26th double-double this season — including her fourth of the playoffs. Chelsea Gray also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists. Jackie Young finished with 24 points and Kelsey Plum had 23. Jonquel Jones (22), Breanna Stewart (14), Betnijah Laney (12), and Sabrina Ionescu (10) accounted for 76.3% of New York’s points, as the Liberty got just 18 points from six others who played.

Approaching 80, Billie Jean King is still globetrotting for investment in women’s sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Jean King is still globetrotting for women’s sports. She attended the Women’s World Cup in Australia, kicked off the player draft for the new women’s professional hockey league in Toronto and is opening a London office for a tennis business venture involving the international Billie Jean King Cup. That’s all in the last three months for King, who turns 80 in November. On Thursday, King and about 60 athletes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at the U.S. Open and winning the “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match at her annual awards dinner for the Women’s Sports Foundation in New York.

Olympic champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton remains in intensive care as donations pour in

The family of Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton says she is “continuing to fight.” Retton is in intensive care at a Texas hospital with a rare form of pneumonia. Retton’s oldest daughter Shayla Kelley Schrepfer says the family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for the 1984 Olympic gold medalist. The family has received more than $275,000 in donations to a fund intended to help Retton pay her medical bills. Schrepfer did not get into specifics of Retton’s condition, saying it’s a “day to day process.”

Top draft pick and Blackhawks rookie Bedard scores first NHL goal against Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie and No. 1 overall draft choice Connor Bedard scored his first NHL goal in the first period against the Boston Bruins. Bedard scored on a wraparound 5:37 into the game to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. He was assisted by Taylor Hall, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft, and Ryan Donato. The 18-year-old Bedard is the most anticipated NHL rookie in at least a decade. His arrival in Chicago is expected to elevate the Original Six team from the Central Division basement. He is the favorite to win the Calder Trophy for NHL rookie of the year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.