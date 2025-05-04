AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:07 p.m. EDT

Sovereignty reigns in 151st Kentucky Derby, outdueling favorite Journalism in the slop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sovereignty outdueled 3-1 favorite Journalism down the stretch to win the 151st Kentucky Derby by 1 1/2 lengths in the slop. Trainer Bill Mott won his first Derby in 2019, also run on a sloppy track, when Country House was elevated to first after Maximum Security crossed the finish line first and was disqualified after a 22-minute delay. This time, he knew the result immediately. Journalism found trouble in the first turn and jockey Umberto Rispoli moved him to the outside. He and Sovereignty hooked up at the eighth pole before Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado pulled away.

Mikko Rantanen has 4-point 3rd period for Stars to unbelievably knock former team out of playoffs

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen would have never believed that he would have a hat trick in a Game 7 against Colorado. That’s exactly what he did and more for the Dallas Stars against his former team after being traded twice in a six-week span earlier this year. All three of his goals and an assist on Wyatt Johnston’s tiebreaking power-play goal came in the third period Saturday night as the Stars beat Colorado 4-2 in Game 7 of the first round series.

A merging of cultures is happening in Miami, where F1’s circuit has become a beach vacation

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — In between the loud zooms of cars whipping around the race track, nightclub-like electronic beats blared through the speakers at the Miami Grand Prix. Some attendees took in the scene sitting comfortably in shaded trackside suites. Some dipped their feet in a pool at the Hard Rock Beach Club, the signature day club at the Miami International Autodrome that provides a tropical backdrop for some of the most popular music acts in the city. Hard Rock Stadium organizers are used to hosting some of the biggest events in sports: The Super Bowl. Tennis tournaments. College football’s national championship game. Formula One is just the latest annual star-studded spectacle.

Chelsea wins and Newcastle draws to tighten top-five race as United loses again in Premier League

The race for Champions League qualification has gotten even tighter in the Premier League after Chelsea beat recently crowned champion Liverpool 3-1 and Newcastle dropped points at Brighton with a 1-1 draw. Manchester United could hardly be further from it all after losing 4-3 at Brentford for a record-extending 16th defeat of the campaign. Liverpool’s players were afforded a guard of honor by Chelsea as they came onto the field at Stamford Bridge for their first match as champions. They didn’t really play like it. Chelsea ran out a 3-1 winner thanks to a third-minute goal by Enzo Fernandez, an own-goal by Jarell Quansah in the 56th and a stoppage-time penalty by Cole Palmer.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets advance with 120-101 Game 7 laugher over stunned Los Angeles Clippers

DENVER (AP) — Not this time: The Denver Nuggets’ second-half lead was way too big for them to fritter away. Denver walloped the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 in Game 7 of their playoff series Saturday night to advance to face top-seeded Oklahoma City. The Nuggets used a 72-40 spurt over the second and third quarters to take control of the game and this tight series that saw each team win on the other’s home court. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer even brought in more than 100 Clippers fans for the game but they were quieted early as the Nuggets recorded the biggest Game 7 blowout in their history.

Harry Kane finally wins his first career title as Bayern Munich becomes Bundesliga champion

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane can finally celebrate his first career title after Bayern Munich became Bundesliga champion on Sunday with a little help from Freiburg. Freiburg drew with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 to leave Bayern an unassailable eight points clear with two rounds of the German league remaining. It’s Kane’s first major trophy after a career filled with individual top scorer awards and a host of runner-up medals with England and Tottenham.

Bryson DeChambeau wins on LIV Golf for his first title since the US Open last summer

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is finally a winner again on LIV Golf. He shot a 66 and held off Crushers teammate Charles Howell III to win LIV Golf Korea. It’s the first title for DeChambeau since he won the U.S. Open last summer. He played in the last group at the Masters and shot 75. He had the lead in LIV Golf Mexico City last week and couldn’t hold it. Howell shot a 63 and at one point caught up to DeChambeau. But that ended when Howell made bogey on the 16th. It was DeChambeau’s first LIV win since September 2023.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals into the second round against Carolina by scoring and hitting

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A month after breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goal-scoring record, Alex Ovechkin is in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since leading the Washington Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018. Ovechkin scored four goals and dished out some big hits to help the Capitals advance to face the Carolina Hurricanes in a best-of-seven series with a spot in the Eastern Conference final at stake. Teammates expect more of the same even though Ovechkin is four months away from turning 40 because he has been a physical force his entire career and that style fits perfectly in playoff hockey.

The 20-year-old man who fell to the warning track at a Pirates game is awake

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The fan who fell from a 21-foot-high wall onto the warning track at PNC Park during a Pittsburgh Pirates game is awake and alert. The organizer of a GoFundMe page for Kavan Markwood, the 20-year-old who slipped off a railing and onto the field during the seventh inning Wednesday, said Markwood is improving. Jennifer Phillips, who is organizing the fundraiser, says Markwood has made significant progress since being admitted to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition. The team’s internal investigation into the incident says Markwood did not purchase any alcohol, but that one of the people who attended the game with him did legally buy a handful of alcoholic beverages.

New father Max Verstappen wins pole in Miami, his third through six F1 races this season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Max Verstappen celebrated the birth of his first child with a pole-winning run at the Miami Grand Prix. The four-time defending Formula 1 champion edged Lando Norris of McLaren by .065 seconds to take the top starting spot for Sunday’s race. It was a rebound for Verstappen, who was penalized earlier Saturday in the sprint race and finished 17th. Verstappen and his partner, Kelly Piquet, announced the birth of a baby girl on Friday.

