AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:06 p.m. EST

Dartmouth basketball players are ending their attempt to unionize in anticipation of shifting NLRB

BOSTON (AP) — The Dartmouth men’s basketball team is dropping its attempt to form a union. The team is ending a push to become the first college sports team to unionize in order to avoid a potentially damaging precedent from a National Labor Relations Board that soon will be controlled by Republicans. The Service Employees International Union Local 560 filed a request to withdraw the NLRB petition on Tuesday rather than take its chances with an unfriendly labor board.

Resting or playing running back Saquon Barkley is a tougher decision than it seems for Eagles

Saquon Barkley’s pursuit of Eric Dickerson’s 40-year-old rushing record could get grounded by his coach. Nick Sirianni’s decision is more difficult than it seems. Barkley needs 101 yards rushing against his former team on Sunday to set the NFL’s single-season record. But the Philadelphia Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC so the outcome of their game won’t affect the standings. Win, lose or tie against the New York Giants, the Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers or Washington Commanders in a wild-card playoff game. They don’t have a bye so this game is an opportunity for Sirianni to rest most of his starters ahead of the playoffs and avoid risking injuries to key players.

Rookie QBs Nix, Penix denied major moments by head coaches’ curious calls in waning minutes

DENVER (AP) — Curious calls by Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris backfired in Week 18 and put their rookie quarterbacks and teams in precarious positions regarding the playoffs. Payton acknowledged 48 hours later that he was second-guessing his decision to go for the tie and not the win after Bo Nix threw a spectacular 25-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr. on fourth down with 8 seconds left. The Broncos lost 30-24 in overtime, as did the Falcons after Morris mismanaged the clock in a loss to the Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders complete a turnaround from 4-13 to making the playoffs behind Jayden Daniels

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders are in the playoffs in their first season with general manager Adam Peters, coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels. The turnaround comes after they went 4-13 in 2023 under the old regime overseen by Ron Rivera. Defensive tackle Daron Payne forecasted it in January. Punter Tress Way saw it coming when Peters signed free agents who tormented Washington over the years. Newcomers and holdovers alike figured it out along the way as they watched Daniels adjust to the NFL and the rest of the roster coalesce around him.

No. 8 Boise State and No. 5 Penn State look for next step in College Football Playoff quarterfinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Boise State has taken that long-awaited next step, earning a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time, 17 years after a program-shifting win. Awaiting the No. 8 Broncos in the desert is another team that made a breakthrough. No. 5 Penn State also is in its first CFP playoff, shaking its can’t-win-the-big-game reputation with a victory over SMU. The prize in Tuesday’s Fiesta Bowl: a trip to the CFP semifinals. Boise got here behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty. The Nittany Lions earned their spot behind a stout defense and one of the nation’s best tight ends in Tyler Warren.

Scottie Scheffler has a tough act to follow

Encores are never easy in golf. That’s particularly true for Scottie Scheffler. His 2025 debut will have to wait after he cut his right hand on broken glass while preparing Christmas dinner. When he returns, he’ll try to match a season that included seven PGA Tour titles to go along with Olympic gold. Tiger Woods is the only player in the last 25 years to win at least seven times on tour in consecutive years. Woods did that twice. Padraig Harrington says the new season will indicate whether Scheffler is like Woods or just another player on a big run.

Wayne Rooney fired as Plymouth coach with team last in Championship

LONDON (AP) — Wayne Rooney has been fired as Plymouth Argyle coach after just seven months in charge of the struggling Championship team. The 39-year-old former England and Manchester United striker was hired in May. He departs with Plymouth last in the English second tier after just four wins in 23 games this season. His final game was a 2-0 loss to Oxford United on Sunday which extended Plymouth’s winless run to nine games.

A jet carrying the Gonzaga men’s basketball team ordered to stop to avoid collision at LAX

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after a private jet carrying the Gonzaga University men’s basketball team nearly crossed a runway as another flight was taking off at Los Angeles International Airport. The plane operated by Key Lime Air was ordered by air traffic controllers to stop as a Delta aircraft took off on Friday. No one was injured. Gonzaga was in Los Angeles for its game against UCLA on Saturday. Key Lime Air did not respond to a request for comment Monday. Los Angeles World Airports referred a media inquiry to the FAA, and a Delta spokesperson said there were no problems for its aircraft.

Jeremiah Smith’s record-setting freshman season has Ohio State thinking big

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremiah Smith isn’t just the next great Ohio State wide receiver. Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke believes Smith will be the best receiver in school history. Smith is certainly on that trajectory after smashing Cris Carter’s records for receptions, yardage and touchdown catches by an Ohio State freshman. The Miami Gardens, Florida, product should only add to his 63 grabs, 1,037 yards and 12 scores against No. 1 Oregon in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

Running a marathon a day in 2024, she has a world record within her grasp

GHENT, Belgium (AP) — Belgian ultra runner Hilde Dosogne feels she has done all it takes to become the first woman to run a marathon every single day of the year. She only has the paperwork left to send to the Guinness World Records so it can vet and approve her record. On top of the reward in running at least 15,444 kilometers in a single year, the 55-year-old also raised some 60,000 euros in funds for breast cancer research.

