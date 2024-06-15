AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:04 a.m. EDT

Doncic scores 29, Mavericks roll past the Celtics 122-84 to avoid a sweep in the NBA Finals

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half, Kyrie Irving added 21 points and the Dallas Mavericks emphatically extended their season on Friday night, fending off elimination by beating the Boston Celtics 122-84 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Mavs’ stars were done by the end of the third quarter, with good reason. It was all Dallas from the outset, the Mavs leading by 13 after one quarter, 26 at the half and by as many as 38 in the third before both sides emptied the benches. The Celtics still lead the series 3-1, and Game 5 is in Boston on Monday.

Charles Barkley says next season will be his last on TV, no matter what happens with NBA media deals

Charles Barkley says that next season will be his last on TV, no matter what happens with the NBA’s media deals. The Hall of Fame player has spent the last 24 years working as a studio analyst for TNT, which could lose the rights to broadcast NBA after next season. But no matter where the games end up, Barkley won’t be following. The 61-year-old says his 25th season will be his last and he hopes to pass the baton to one of his TNT teammates such as Vince Carter or Jamal Crawford. The NBA hopes to complete new media deals soon and his network could lose the rights to broadcast games.

Aberg takes 1-shot lead into weekend at Pinehurst in US Open debut

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Ludvig Aberg might be playing in his first U.S. Open. But the sensational Swede is certainly no stranger to the big stage. He shot a 69 in the second round at Pinehurst No. 2 and goes into the weekend with a one-shot lead. Aberg already has been runner-up in the Masters and played in the Ryder Cup in the year since leaving college at Texas Tech. He leads by one over Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry and Patrick Cantlay. Scottie Scheffler made the cut on the number after his first birdie-free round in two years. Tiger Woods missed the cut.

Scheffler goes without a birdie for a 74 and narrowly avoids an early exit from US Open

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has gone from overwhelming favorite at the U.S. Open to barely making it to the weekend in a major. Scheffler went birdie-free at Pinehurst No. 2. He hasn’t had any round without a birdie in just over two years. It led to a 74 and left him outside the cut line with the afternoon taking on extremely hot conditions. Most of the damage came one one hole. Scheffler hit driver and a 3-wood just left of the green into a sandy area. That’s where his problems started. It took three shots to get on the green and he made double bogey.

Florida Panthers are calm and businesslike on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup in a sweep

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Florida Panthers are calm and collected on the verge of ending the NHL season and winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. Players are approaching Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers like it’s Game 44 of the regular season. That businesslike approach and the experience of facing elimination in the final last year against Vegas have them poised to finish off the sweep on the road Saturday night. The league has not had a 4-0 Stanley Cup Final since Detroit swept Washington in 1998 to go back to back.

Host Germany gives Euro 2024 liftoff by outclassing 10-man Scotland 5-1

MUNICH (AP) — Host Germany has opened the European Championship with a confidence-boosting 5-1 win over 10-man Scotland in Munich. Goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala had Germany firmly in control after less than 20 minutes. The first half ended in the worst possible way for Scotland when defender Ryan Porteous was sent off and Kai Havertz converted the resulting penalty kick. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug came off the bench to score Germany’s fourth in the 68th minute and Emre Can netted in stoppage time as the hosts recorded the largest margin of victory in a European Championship opener. An Antonio Rudiger own goal gave Scotland something late to cheer about after not having a shot on goal all match.

MLB umpire Pat Hoberg appealing discipline following sports betting investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to discipline umpire Pat Hoberg following an investigation into a potential violation of sports gambling policies. In a statement Friday, the commissioner’s office said Hoberg has decided to appeal the penalty. MLB did not disclose the nature of the violation or the extent of the punishment. MLB said its probe “did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way,” but the league determined that “discipline was warranted.” MLB said it could not comment further until the appeal process is completed. MLB says it began investigating Hoberg during spring training this year and he was removed from the field while the probe was ongoing.

Kansas lawmakers poised to lure Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri, despite economists’ concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A rivalry is flaring up as Kansas lawmakers try to snatch the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs away from Missouri. The Kansas Legislature expects to consider a plan to help both the Chiefs and professional baseball’s Kansas City Royals finance new stadiums even though economists long ago concluded that subsidizing pro sports isn’t worth the cost. Kansas legislators are set to convene a special session Tuesday and review a plan to authorize state bonds for stadium construction. Decades of research concluded having a pro sports team doesn’t boost a local economy much. But for Kansas lawmakers, one-upping Missouri may be important.

Spain’s David Puig rallies after first round to make US Open cut, secure spot at the Paris Olympics

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Spain’s David Puig rallied after a poor first round at the U.S. Open with a second-round 68 on Friday, which allowed him to make the cut and earn one of his nation’s two spots at the Paris Olympics. Two-time major winner Jon Rahm already was assured of the other one for Spain. Puig had to overcome Jorge Campillo, who began this week ahead of him in the world ranking but did not qualify for the U.S. Open. Puig finished the day 4 over for the championship while the cut fell at 5 over. The world’s No. 1 player, Scottie Scheffler, made the cut on the number. Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas were among those who missed the cut.

Twins unveil Prince-inspired home run celebration complete with purple vest, inflatable guitar

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have a new home run celebration — and players and fans are going crazy over it. The Twins unveiled a Prince-inspired celebration for the long ball, complete with a purple vest and an inflatable purple guitar to pay tribute to the late Minnesota musician and his song “Lets Go Crazy.” The idea came from Twins starter Pablo Lopez, who has created a number of different ways to keep the long baseball season fresh. Lopez said this particular celebration has been in the works for a few months.

