AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:02 p.m. EDT

Novak Djokovic wins his first Olympic gold medal by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s tennis final

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won his first Olympic gold medal by beating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in the 2024 Games men’s tennis singles final. Sunday’s victory makes the 37-year-old from Serbia the oldest man to triumph in the event at the Summer Games since 1908. It also gives Djokovic the last significant accomplishment missing from a resume that includes 24 Grand Slam titles and the most weeks spent at No. 1 in the rankings. The final was a rematch of the Wimbledon final that Alcaraz won. The 21-year-old from Spain was trying to become the youngest man to win an Olympic singles gold medal in tennis.

Great Scottie! Scheffler gets the Olympic gold medal in a thriller with a 62

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the best player in golf and has an Olympic gold medal to show for it. The world’s No. 1 player stormed from behind with a 62 at Le Golf National for a one-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood. He overcame a six-shot deficit on the back nine and got plenty of help from a shocking collapse by Jon Rahm. The Spaniard lost a four-shot lead and didn’t even make the podium. Rahm shot 39 on the back nine. Fleetwood won the silver medal. The bronze went to Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.

U.S. sets two world records on final night of swimming, wins gold-medal race with Australia

NANTERRE, France (AP) — The United States has set two world records on the final night of swimming at the Olympic pool on Sunday, winning the gold-medal count over rival Australia and easing the sting of the first loss ever in the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay. Bobby Finke set a new standard in the 1,500 freestyle and the American women closed a thrilling nine days at La Defense Arena with another record in their 4×100 medley relay.

Sunisa Lee couldn’t get out of bed in December. Now she has three Olympic medals in Paris

PARIS (AP) — American gymnastics star Sunisa Lee’s Olympic medal count keeps rising. Lee earned her third medal of the 2024 Paris Games and the sixth of her Olympic career by claiming bronze Sunday in the uneven bars. Lee says the bronze is a vindication of sorts after she took bronze on the same event in Tokyo three years ago despite what she considered a sloppy performance. Lee has one last chance to add to her medal total when she competes in the balance beam final on the final day of gymnastics competition.

US extends Olympic win streak to 58 games with 87-68 victory over Germany; quarterfinals next

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Jackie Young scored 19 points and the U.S. showed off its incredible depth, beating Germany 87-68 in the Americans’ final game of pool play. A’ja Wilson added 14 points, and Breanna Stewart had 13. The Americans clinched the top seed in their pool and extended their record streak to 58 consecutive Olympic wins dating to the 1992 Barcelona Games. The U.S. outscored Germany 52-13 in reserve points. It will learn later Sunday night which team it is going to face in the quarterfinals Wednesday in Paris. Germany is playing in its first Olympics and also is headed to the quarterfinals.

104.7 mph: Angels’ Joyce gets 1st save, strikes out Martinez on fastest pitch in majors this season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.D. Martinez has faced many relief pitchers during his 14 years in the majors. The New York Mets designated hitter though could only laugh and smile after striking out against the Los Angeles Angels rookie Ben Joyce. Joyce struck out Martinez with a 104.7 mph cutter on Saturday night, the fastest pitch in the majors this season. It eclipsed the 104.5 mph he threw on July 12 against Seattle. According to Sportradar, it is also tied for the sixth-fastest pitch since 2009.

For female athletes of color, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend

PARIS (AP) — Female athletes of color have historically faced disproportionate scrutiny and discrimination when it comes to sex testing and false accusations that they are male or transgender. Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting are the latest examples of women of color who have found themselves caught in a contentious debate around gender regulations and perceptions in sports. Historians and anthropologists say international sporting federations don’t tend to promote an understanding of diversity in sex and gender identity. They note that gender tests have often targeted female athletes of color who don’t conform to typically Western, white ideals of femininity.

Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan clinches first Olympic medal amid outcry tied to gender misconceptions

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan has clinched her first Olympic medal in front of a crowd that chanted her name at the Paris Games. Her win Sunday comes a day after fellow female boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria secured a victory as well following days of online abuse and intense scrutiny about their participation. Lin defeated Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria in a women’s 57-kilogram quarterfinal, advancing to the division’s semifinal round to ensure she will win at least a bronze medal. Lin and Khelif have been at the center of a clash over gender identity and regulations in sports, as critics have brought up their disqualification from the world championships last year over unspecified eligibility tests.

Boxer Cindy Ngamba becomes first athlete competing as a refugee to clinch an Olympic medal

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Boxer Cindy Ngamba has made history by becoming the first athlete competing as a refugee to clinch an Olympic medal. Competing with the Refugee Olympic Team, Ngamba’s victory Sunday comes after a fierce bout with French boxer Davina Michel in the women’s 75-kilogram quarterfinals. The win means she’s at least scored a bronze medal as she advances to the semifinals Friday. Ngamba was a flag bearer for the 37 athletes making up the biggest Olympic Refugee Team since the idea was born ahead of the 2016 Rio Games. Ngamba moved to the United Kingdom at 11 and said she was granted refugee status in 2021 because she could have been imprisoned for being gay in Cameroon.

Simone Biles doesn’t rule out the 2028 Olympics after winning the gold in vault. ‘Never say never’

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles is getting kind of old for this. Just maybe not too old to keep going. The American gymnastics superstar says “never say never” when it comes to her future. Biles made the comment after earning her third gold medal in Paris, where she won the women’s vault final on Saturday. The 27-year-old says the lure of competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Games is tempting. Biles has 10 career Olympic medals, seven of them gold. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil earned silver in vault while American Jade Carey grabbed the bronze three years after tripping during the vault final in Tokyo.

