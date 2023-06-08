AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:01 p.m. EDT

Belmont cancels racing, Nationals postpone game due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada

Racing at Belmont Park was canceled and the Washington Nationals’ home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was postponed Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada. It’s the second straight day the continuing fires north of the border have impacted sports in the Northeastern United States. Several Major League Baseball games were called off Wednesday. A National Women’s Soccer League game in New Jersey and an indoor WNBA game set for Brooklyn were also called off Wednesday amid hazy conditions that have raised alarms from health authorities. Also called off was a scheduled practice for the NFL’s New York Giants.

Karolina Muchova beats Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open to reach her first Grand Slam final

PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Karolina Muchova has reached her first Grand Slam final by saving a match point and using a stirring comeback to grab the last five games despite dealing with leg problems for a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 victory over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open. Sabalenka was a point from winning the semifinal at 5-2 in the third set Saturday but then collapsed, dropping 20 of 24 points down the stretch. Muchova is a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic. She had never made it past the third round on the red clay at Roland Garros until now.

Minnesota Vikings releasing star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons. He has been informed he’ll be released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. In six years with the Vikings, Cook reached third on the franchise all-time rushing list with 5,993 yards. He is coming off his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Cook was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against Minnesota’s salary cap. Cutting him will chop $9 million off the team’s cap charges for this year.

Panthers hand first-team reps over to rookie QB Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have given rookie quarterback Bryce Young the first-team reps in practice this week, a move that coach Frank Reich said is the next step in his progression. Reich anticipates Young will continue to get first-team reps “for now” as the Panthers head into their mandatory minicamp session next week. However, Reich stopped short of naming Young the team’s starting quarterback, saying there is plenty of time to make that decision. Young, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, took over first-team reps from veteran Andy Dalton earlier this week, but Thursday was the first time reporters were allowed at practice.

Haaland looks set to replace Messi and Ronaldo as soccer’s next global superstar

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — With Lionel Messi heading for Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo already in Saudi Arabia it’s time for soccer’s next global superstar to step forward. Erling Haaland’s record-breaking first season at Manchester City has seen the striker establish himself as arguably the most lethal goal-scorer in the sport. He is also on the brink of firing Pep Guardiola’s City to its first Champions League title against Inter Milan in Saturday’s final in Istanbul. That would give City a historic treble of trophies after winning the Premier League and FA Cup this season. Perhaps only Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior can challenge the Norwegian to the title of the world’s best player in the post-Messi and Ronaldo era.

Power broker Jimmy Dunne with 9/11 history helped get PGA and Saudis to the table

The first big surprise in golf’s new world? Seeing PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi wealth fund leader Yasir Al-Rumayyan smiling together. Behind the scenes were a pair of PGA board members. One of them was Jimmy Dunne, a power broker in golf and on Wall Street. That he was involved in setting the first meeting between Monahan and the Saudis is telling. Dunne co-founded an investment banking firm that had offices in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11. He lost 66 colleagues that day. Dunne is all about looking for solutions. The tour needed answers.

No homecoming for Messi as Barcelona again fails to do enough to lure him back

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona again couldn’t do enough to entice Lionel Messi. The club missed out on a chance to bring the World Cup winner back nearly two years after it was forced to let him go against his will because of its financial struggles. Messi announced Wednesday he would not return to Barcelona and instead was going to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. There had been hopes of a reunion between the Argentina great and the Spanish club where he thrived for nearly two decades before leaving to join Paris Saint-Germain. But in the end there was only more disappointment for both sides.

Indian wrestlers demanding arrest of sports official for sexual abuse suspend protests

NEW DELHI (AP) — Elite wrestlers who are demanding the resignation and arrest of India’s wrestling federation president for allegedly sexually harassing young athletes have suspended their protests after the country’s sports minister promised a swift investigation. The protesting wrestlers have been staging a protest in the center of New Delhi for months seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied the allegations. The protesting wrestlers met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for talks on Wednesday. Thakur said the police would file charges by June 15. He says the wrestlers assured him they would not hold any protests until then.

NASCAR and its growling Next Gen car take over Le Mans, looking to make statement on a global stage

LE MANS, France (AP) — NASCAR is at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France this weekend. The American stock car series is celebrating its new car in its 75th season during the 100th running of the most prestigious endurance race in the world. The Chevrolet Camaro fielded by Hendrick Motorsports has been a popular attraction this week heading into Saturday’s twice-around-the-clock race. Its trio of drivers is determined to finish the race. NASCAR’s presence at Le Mans marks the first time since 1976 it has challenged the top talent in Europe.

Swarbrick to step down as Notre Dame’s AD next year; NBC Sports’ Peter Bevacqua will take over

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jack Swarbrick will step down as Notre Dame’s athletic director next year after a 16-year run in which he helped the school maintain the football program’s independent status amid an unprecedented flurry of conference realignment. Notre Dame says NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua will succeed Swarbrick. Bevacqua will join the university July 1 as a special assistant to the president for athletics before taking over the athletic department sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

