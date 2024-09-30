AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:57 p.m. EDT

Dikembe Mutombo, a Hall of Fame player and tireless advocate, dies at 58 from brain cancer

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, one of the best defensive players in NBA history and a longtime global ambassador for the game, died Monday from brain cancer, the league announced. He was 58. His family revealed two years ago that he was undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor. The NBA said he died surrounded by his family. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who was born in Cameroon, says “it’s a sad day, especially for us Africans, and really the whole world.”

Giants hire former catcher Buster Posey as president of baseball operations, replacing Farhan Zaidi

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have hired former catcher Buster Posey their president of baseball operations and fired Farhan Zaidi. Chairman Greg Johnson made the announcement a day after the Giants finished 80-82 in manager Bob Melvin’s first season — with one more victory than a year earlier. San Francisco won the NL West in 2021 but hasn’t made the playoffs since. The 37-year-old Posey joined the club’s ownership group in September 2022, less than a year after his retirement in November 2021.

Analysis: Vikings, Ravens, Buccaneers and Commanders were up for the challenge in a prove-it week

Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings were the biggest surprise in September. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were the top disappointment. NFL teams spend the first month of the season establishing their identity. Some figure it out faster than others. Week 4 was filled with prove-it opportunities for many across the league. The Vikings, Ravens, Buccaneers and Commanders were among the teams up for the challenge. The Jaguars, Eagles, Jets and Browns were on the opposite end of that.

Brewers’ Chourio and Padres’ Merrill head impressive list of rookies in postseason

MILWAUKEE (AP) — This has been a banner season for rookies. The most notable of the bunch — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes — won’t be part of the playoffs. But plenty of other first-year players will be playing big roles in this postseason. Milwaukee’s Jackson Chourio and San Diego’s Jackson Merrill head that list. The 20-year-old Chourio became the youngest player ever to complete a season with at least 20 homers and 20 steals. Merrill made a seamless transition from shortstop to center field while also collecting 90 RBIs.

Biden says Olympians represented ‘the very best of America’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Declaring the U.S. the “greatest sports nation in the history of the world,” President Joe Biden welcomed U.S. Olympians and Paralympians at the White House on Monday to recognize their achievement in this summer’s games in Paris.“Thank you for representing the very best of America,” Biden said on the South Lawn, hailing the athletes for setting the example for young people across the country. “They see you and they begin to believe in themselves,” he said.Biden quipped that his staff were watching Team USA at the Olympics when he was trying to receive national security briefings, adding, “In fairness, I had the TV on in the Oval Office as well.”

Henry runs for 199 yards and Jackson has 3 TDs as Ravens rout previously unbeaten Bills 35-10

BALTIMORE (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 199 yards, Lamar Jackson accounted for three touchdowns and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Buffalo Bills 35-10. The Bills lost for the first time this season. Henry had an 87-yard rushing TD that was the longest in in the team’s 29 years in Baltimore and caught a pass in the end zone for just the fourth time in his NFL career. Jackson had TD passes to Henry and Justice Hill. Josh Allen fumbled as part of a rough game for Buffalo following a 3-0 start.

Braves host Mets in doubleheader to determine last two NL playoff teams

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are hosting the New York Mets in a doubleheader that will decide the final two NL wild-card spots, a day after the scheduled end of the regular season. The unusual twin bill was needed after two games between the NL East rivals were rained out last week as Hurricane Helene wreaked destruction across the southeastern U.S. The Braves and Mets are both 88-72 and hold a tiebreaker edge over the Diamondbacks. So all they need is a split of the doubleheader for both to advance to the Wild Card Series. The Diamondbacks are watching from Phoenix, needing one team to sweep so they claim the final wild card.

MLB’s postseason is on the way, but first, a photo finish for the NL wild-card race awaits Monday

The Major League Baseball playoffs are approaching and a Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge matchup in the World Series looms as an enticing October possibility. The rooting interests of baseball fans vary widely but there’s little doubt MLB and television executives are drooling over the potential matchup between two of the top sluggers of this generation. Ohtani recently became the first player to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in one season while Judge is up to 58 homers.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce help Chiefs rally for 17-10 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes passed for 245 yards and a touchdown while rediscovering his connection with Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied from an early 10-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10. Making his 100th regular-season start, Mahomes completed 19 of 29 passes for the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2020. Kelce had a season-high seven receptions for 89 yards and set the franchise’s career receptions record. Mahomes also threw an impressive deep pass to Xavier Worthy for a 54-yard touchdown. Justin Herbert threw for 179 yards for the Chargers while dealing with an ankle sprain.

AP Top 25: Alabama overtakes Texas for No. 1 and UNLV earns its 1st ranking in program history

Alabama has returned to No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in two years following its dizzying victory over Georgia, making this 16 of 17 seasons the Crimson Tide have held the top spot at some point. UNLV is making its first-ever appearance and is tied for No. 25 with Texas A&M. Alabama received 40 of 63 first-place votes and leapfrogged three teams to take over No. 1 from Texas. The Longhorns tussled with Mississippi State and slipped to No. 2. Ohio State remained No. 3, Tennessee is No. 4 and Georgia is No. 5.

