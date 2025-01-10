AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:56 p.m. EST

Lamar Jackson repeats and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for AP All-Pro

Lamar Jackson beat out Josh Allen, and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro Team. Saquon Barkley received 48 of 50 first-place votes and Patrick Surtain II got 49 from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Jackson received 30 first-place votes to Allen’s 18, making the team for the second straight year and third overall. The NFC-leading Lions had four players selected. They are wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right tackle Penei Sewell, safety Kerby Joseph and punter Jack Fox. Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett earned his seventh nod while 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was chosen for the fourth time.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts clears concussion protocol and will start wild-card game against Green Bay

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has cleared the NFL concussion protocol and will start for the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC wild-card game Sunday against Green Bay. The Eagles quarterback hasn’t played since he suffered a concussion and left a Dec. 22 game early against Washington. Coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that Hurts was out of the protocol and was “ready to roll” against the Packers. Hurts returned to practice this week.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson reinjures Achilles, has surgery and will miss ‘significant’ time in 2025

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon for the second time in three months, a setback that could sideline him for the entire 2025 season. The team said Watson, who has played in just 19 games in three seasons with Cleveland due to an NFL suspension and injuries, felt discomfort in his ankle after “rolling” it while in Miami. Tests showed he re-ruptured the tendon, requiring another operation. The Browns said Friday in a statement that Watson is expected to miss “significant time” in 2025.

Ohio State and Texas enter CFP semifinal at Cotton Bowl seeking a chance to end title droughts

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ohio State and Texas are both seeking a chance to end national title droughts. The powerhouse programs meet in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. The winner advances to the national title game to play Notre Dame on January 20. Ohio State is the only team to appear in four of the last six CFPs, but its last national title was 10 years ago. That was the first season of the four-team College Football Playoff, when the Buckeyes won the title at AT&T Stadium. That is where they play the in-state Longhorns on Friday night. Texas’ last national title was 19 years ago.

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck says he has committed to Miami for 2025 season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck is pushing his NFL plans back a year and has committed to play next season at Miami. Beck, the now-former Georgia quarterback, has signed a grant-in-aid agreement with the Hurricanes. Beck announced the decision on social media with a simple two-word message: “Go Canes,” he wrote. The move means Beck — who is recovering from elbow surgery — is presumably taking over as Cam Ward’s replacement as Miami’s starter for the 2025 season.

For Notre Dame QB Leonard, it was about the ring, not money. Now he waits for title-game opponent

Riley Leonard concedes he gave a lot of different answers when people asked him why he entered the transfer portal after last season and chose Notre Dame. Truth be told, though, he says he came to Notre Dame to win a title. A day after Leonard came out of the medical tent after being checked for a concussion to lead Notre Dame to a 27-24 win over Penn State, he waited to see if the opponent in the final will be Ohio State or Texas. Those teams were set to square off Friday night in the Cotton Bowl.

Federal judge denies NASCAR’s motions to dismiss antitrust lawsuit involving two race teams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has denied NASCAR’s motions to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit filed against the stock car series. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell of the Western District of North Carolina also denied NASCAR’s request that two teams — 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports — be ordered to post a bond to cover fees they would not be legally owed if they lose the case. 23XI Racing, a team co-owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports, which is owned by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, are suing NASCAR to compete with charter recognition throughout the 2025 season.

Media companies scrap Venu Sports streaming service before it even started

The Venu sports streaming service is over before it even began. ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced Friday they were pulling the plug on Venu, which was expected to include sports offerings from all three major media companies and was announced to great fanfare last year. But its planned launch had been blocked due to an antitrust lawsuit filed by the Fubo service. Although Fubo dropped its case earlier this week, there were indications that other companies were going to take up the fight. So, in shuttering Venu, the three companies said best to focus on existing products and distribution channels.

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner discuss their doping cases ahead of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Iga Swiatek, a self-described “control freak,” is taking new precautions — including holding on to extra samples of medicine she takes, in case they need to be tested at some point — after a doping case she describes as probably the worst time in her life. Jannik Sinner, another player who spent time at No. 1 and tested positive in 2024, said Friday he hasn’t been told when the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal of his exoneration will be heard in court. He is the defending champion at the Australian Open, where play begins Sunday (Saturday EST).

Life of da party: Snoop Dogg to host NFL Honors, which celebrates highs of the 2024 season

NEW YORK (AP) — Grab a gin and juice, Snoop Dogg is hosting the next episode of NFL Honors. He’s sure to be the life of da party. Snoop Dogg will take center stage at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans for the primetime awards show that recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2024 season. The annual event will take place Feb. 6, three days before the Super Bowl.

