AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:56 p.m. EDT

Minnesota Twins clinch AL Central title with 8-6 win over Angels

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have clinched the AL Central title with an 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Alex Kirilloff homered and drove in three runs, and the Twins held on late to win the division crown for the third time in five seasons under manager Rocco Baldelli. Pablo López pitched six innings for the Twins, allowing three runs and five hits with seven strikeouts. Jhoan Duran gave up a run in the ninth but got the final out with the bases loaded to secure his 27th save of the season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. joins exclusive 40-40 club with 40th home run of the season for Braves

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. has joined baseball’s exclusive 40-40 club by hitting his 40th home run of the season for the Atlanta Braves to go along with his 68 stolen bases. The only other players to have at least 40 homers and 40 steals in the same year were Alfonso Soriano for Washington in 2006, Alex Rodríguez for Seattle in 1998, Barry Bonds for San Francisco in 1996, and Jose Canseco for Oakland in 1988. Acuña connected off Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin leading off the top of the first inning. It was his 34th career leadoff homer and eighth this season. The 25-year-old Acuña was already the only player in major league history with 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in one season.

Judge hits 3 home runs, becomes first Yankees player to do it twice in one season

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the first New York Yankees player to hit three home runs in a game twice in one season when he connected in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Judge hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth off rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt. The slugger added his third homer of the night by reaching the second deck in right field with a solo drive off Slade Cecconi. After rounding the bases, the reigning AL MVP took a curtain call from the Yankee Stadium crowd. Judge also doubled during his second career three-homer game — both coming within the past month. He also went deep three times Aug. 23 at home against Washington.

Lots of dignitaries but no real fireworks – only electronic flash – as the Asian Games open

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The opening ceremony of the Asian Games in China offered all the staples of a major international sports event. Dignitaries greeted General Secretary Xi Jinping, fans packed the 80,000-seat Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Saturday, and many of the 12,417 participants from 45 nations and territories paraded to officially open the two-week competition. Next year’s Paris Olympics will field about 10,500 competitors. One big thing was missing: real fireworks, the exploding kind that smell of power and burnt fuses. Instead, the high-tech games — offered plenty of electronic flash, three-D animations, and a virtual torchbearer.

Europe stays close after splitting foursome matches against United States in Solheim Cup

CASARES, Spain (AP) — Swedish rookies Maja Stark and Linn Grant have kept it close for Europe at the Solheim Cup by making crucial birdie putts on their final two holes to help the hosts split the morning foursome matches and stay only 7-5 down against the United States. Stark and Grant defeated Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee 1 up in the final group to secure a 2-2 split in the early session. Stark’s putt on the 17th put Europe ahead. Grant clinched the win by sinking hers on the 18th. Stark and Grant had made their Solheim Cup debuts with a loss in the opening foursomes on Friday.

Team World sweeps opening three matches against Team Europe at Laver Cup

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-3, helping Team World win the first three singles matches of the Laver Cup international tournament. Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo also claimed wins for Team World, along with the doubles pairing of Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe. Monfils came to Auger-Aliassime’s side of the court twice to verbally spar with him during their match, and the Canadian ignored his taunts both times. Monfils repeatedly played to the crowd, cupping his ear to hear cheers or sitting on advertising boardings along the edge of the black court at Rogers Arena and shrugging to the crowd when a call didn’t go his way.

Cowboys carry on after star cornerback Trevon Diggs’ season-ending knee injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are carrying on without Trevon Diggs after the star cornerback’s season-ending knee injury. The Dallas defense has been playing at a level that matched the club’s Super Bowl expectations. Now the depth of that unit will get a severe test after Diggs tore his left ACL in practice. The coaching staff and owner/general manager Jerry Jones are confident in that depth. DaRon Bland is likely to start alongside offseason free agent pickup Stephon Gilmore. Jourdan Lewis could get most of the slot work. Lewis made his season debut last week after missing most of 2022 with a broken foot.

49ers give contract extensions to coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have given coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch multi-year contract extensions. The duo joined the 49ers together in 2017 and by their third season built up a team that had won just two games the year before they arrived into a consistent contender. The Niners made it to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season before losing to Kansas City and the NFC title game in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022. San Francisco is off to a 3-0 start this season after beating the New York Giants 30-12 on Thursday night.

Column: Coach Prime dominates the college football world. What might come next?

Deion Sanders hobbles to get around these days, but his ability to command an audience is even more potent than it was during his speedier playing days. Just three games into his first head coaching job in college football’s top division, Coach Prime has been the talk of the sporting world. It’s certainly not too soon to ponder where this phenomenon might lead. Can the Colorado Buffaloes keep winning even with a brutal schedule ahead of them? If they do, will a more prominent school come calling for Coach Prime? Has Sanders established a new template for building a program?

Ludvig Åberg dealing with lofty expectations as Europe’s widely admired Ryder Cup rookie

Ludvig Åberg is the world’s most talked-about young golfer and is about to play in his first Ryder Cup less than four months after the 23-year-old Swede turned pro. It’s not just his long and accurate drives that set him apart from other up-and-coming talents. It’s the composure and temperament that helped Åberg rip through the college golf scene in the United States and was noticeable even before that as a kid playing in southern Sweden. Yet the tension and raucous atmosphere of a Ryder Cup can bring the fire out of even the most mild-mannered of golfers.

