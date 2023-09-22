AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:55 p.m. EDT

US breaking pros want to preserve Black roots, original style of hip-hop dance form at Olympics

U.S. breaking pros who hope to compete in the Paris Olympics next year have a challenge. As ambassadors to the country where the hip-hop dance form originated, they want to preserve breaking’s focus on originality and its ties to Black and Latino culture. But as Olympians, they will also have to hone the technical moves their international competitors have perfected. In the past, judges in breaking competitions have been very subjective. But that won’t be the case with the Olympics, where officials will use a newly developed judging system to decide who is the best in one-on-one battles. The Paris Games mark breaking’s Olympic debut.

Megan Rapinoe’s legacy with US team is bigger than soccer

Megan Rapinoe was always unabashedly authentic during her soccer career, whether she was advocating for equal pay and racial justice or scoring an elusive goal off a corner kick. The 38-year old is also showing a more vulnerable side as she prepares to step away from the game. Rapinoe sobbed following the U.S. loss to Sweden at the recent Women’s World Cup in Australia, knowing it would be her final tournament with the national team. She was emotional again last weekend, playing her final rivalry match between her NWSL team, OL Reign, and the Portland Thorns. On Sunday, Rapinoe will play her final game in a U.S. jersey when the national team faces South Africa at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Panthers rule out QB Bryce Young for Week 3; veteran Andy Dalton to start vs Seahawks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Andy Dalton will start for the Carolina Panthers at quarterback on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after rookie Bryce Young was ruled out with a sprained ankle. Jake Luton will serve as Carolina’s backup quarterback. Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Young is expected to miss 1-2 weeks, meaning his status for the team’s Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings is uncertain. Reich said Young hasn’t ruled out Young for the Vikings game. Young will make the trip with the team to Seattle.

Cowboys star CB Trevon Diggs tears ACL in practice

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in practice. It’s a blow for a defense off to a great start in 2023. The 2021 All-Pro was seen leaving the team’s headquarters on crutches. Diggs had his first interception of the season in last week’s 30-10 victory over the Jets. Diggs is tied for the NFL lead with 18 interceptions since entering the league in 2020. Diggs signed a $97 million, five-year contract extension at the start of training camp.

With the future of AM unclear, a look back at the powerful role radio plays in baseball history

NEW YORK (AP) — Many baseball fans, especially older ones, originally fell in love with America’s pastime by listening to ballgames on AM radio. In fact, next month will mark the 100th anniversary of the first World Series broadcast to a national radio audience. But a century later, some consider AM stations a dying medium in the modern age of digital technology. Several major automakers are eliminating broadcast AM radio from newer models, prompting lawmakers on Capitol Hill to propose legislation that would prevent the practice for safety and other reasons. A bill with bipartisan support, the “AM for Every Vehicle Act” is winding its way through Congress. In the meantime, there’s no denying the profound impact AM radio has had on the growth and popularity of baseball through the years.

Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers win 13th straight in the regular season, beat the Giants 30-12

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in his 12th straight game, Brock Purdy threw two TD passes and the San Francisco 49ers won their 13th straight regular season game, 30-12 over the New York Giants. The Niners weren’t particularly sharp on offense in their home opener but got enough from McCaffrey and on big runs after the catch by Deebo Samuel and George Kittle to earn their second 3-0 start in 25 seasons. The defense did the rest against the short-handed Giants. New York finished with 150 yards of offense while missing star running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Taliban send all-male team to Asian Games but Afghan women come from outside

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — In the first Asian Games since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, two teams of athletes are arriving in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, looking very different. One, sent from Afghanistan where women are now banned by the Taliban from participating in sports, consists of about 130 all-male athletes, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Afghanistan’s Olympic Committee, told The Associated Press. Another, competing under the black, red and green flag of the elected government the Taliban toppled in 2021, is drawn from the diaspora of Afghan athletes around the world, and includes 17 women.

RYDER CUP ’23: Justin Thomas, the American that gets the Europeans’ attention

Justin Thomas has a strong record in his two Ryder Cup appearances. He forms a strong partnership with longtime friend Jordan Spieth. But his other value to the American team is how much he annoys the Europeans. Rory McIlroy considers Thomas one of his best friends. The week of the Ryder, McIlroy says he hates him. Passion and emotion in a Ryder Cup only matter if there’s a winning record. Thomas has that for now. But he’s under more scrutiny in this Ryder Cup because he is coming off his worst season and needed a captain’s pick.

US sweeps favorite Europe to take 4-0 lead in opening session at Solheim Cup

CASARES, Spain (AP) — The United States enjoyed its best-ever start to a Solheim Cup by sweeping the favored European team in all of the foursomes matches in the opening session to take a 4-0 lead in Spain. The Americans are trying to avoid losing three Solheim Cups in a row to Europe for the first time and were ahead in most matches throughout the morning. The U.S. trailed briefly in only two matches at Finca Cortesin in southern Spain. The previous best start for the U.S. was 3 1/2-1/2 in Wales in 1996. The first U.S. point came with the final group as Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight beat Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen 5 and 4.

Spain is removing the word ‘women’ from national team name to show ‘conceptual shift’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — By eliminating the phrase for “women’s soccer” from the name of its national team, the Spanish Football Federation is hoping to show it has made a “conceptual shift” in its view of the sport. It remains to be seen if more countries will follow suit. Spain made the move towards greater equality this week as part of an agreement between the governing body and its World Cup winning team. The name for the women’s team traditionally included the phrase “de fútbol femenino” which is translated as “women’s soccer.” Going forward, the men’s and women’s national teams will both officially be known as “Selección Española de fútbol” or “Spain’s national soccer team.”

