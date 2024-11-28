AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:54 a.m. EST

Boise State withdraws from Mountain West volleyball tournament rather than play San Jose State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boise State advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West women’s volleyball tournament by beating Utah State on Wednesday night. But the Broncos announced later they would not play Friday against San Jose State. San Jose State received six forfeit victories because of boycotts from Mountain West opponents. The Spartans are seeded second in the conference tournament and received a first-round bye. No. 6 seed Boise State forfeited both of its regular-season matches to the Spartans.

Anthony Edwards calls his struggling Timberwolves `soft’ and `just a bunch of little kids’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In his four-plus NBA seasons, Anthony Edwards has never been afraid to speak his mind. But the Minnesota Timberwolves star was particularly candid in a profanity-laced explanation of his team’s recent struggles following a 115-104 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Edwards says the team is “soft” internally and “can’t talk to each other.” He described the Timberwolves as “just a bunch of little kids” and went on to say: “Everybody right now is on different agendas. I think that’s one of the main culprits of why we’re losing.” After reaching the 2024 Western Conference finals and starting 6-3 this season, the Timberwolves have lost four in a row and seven of nine to fall to 8-10 overall.

Daniel Jones is signing with the Vikings after his release from the Giants, AP source says

A person familiar with the decision says former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is signing with the Minnesota Vikings. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hasn’t been finalized. Jones will join Minnesota’s practice squad less than a week after the Giants released the former No. 6 overall draft pick. Sam Darnold has helped the Vikings start 9-2. Jones joins Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien in Minnesota’s quarterback room. Rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy had season-ending knee surgery in August and a second procedure on his knee earlier this month.

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani seeks $325,000 worth of baseball cards from his ex-interpreter

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani wants his ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara to hand over hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of baseball cards he says were fraudulently bought using his money. In court documents filed on Tuesday, Ohtani also requested his longtime interpreter and friend return collectible baseball cards depicting the athlete. Mizuhara pleaded guilty in June to spending millions from Ohtani’s Arizona bank account to cover his growing gambling bets and debts with an illegal bookmaker, as well as his own medical bills and the $325,000 worth of baseball cards. Mizuhara’s lawyer declined to comment on Tuesday’s filing.

Thanksgiving Weekend Sports Guide: Your roadmap to NFL matchups, with other games, times and odds

The long sports-filled Thanksgiving weekend is a time when many Americans enjoy gathering with friends and family for good food, good company and hopefully not too much political conversation. Also on the menu — all the NFL and college sports you can handle. Here is a roadmap to one of the biggest sports weekends of the year, with a look at marquee games over the holiday and how to watch.

LIV Golf will hire sports and entertainment leader Scott O’Neil to replace Greg Norman, report says

Scott O’Neil is set to become the next CEO of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The Athletic is reporting the move for the former head of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. O’Neil recently was CEO of Merlin Entertainments. The company that owns resorts like Legoland announced O’Neil was leaving for a new opportunity. O’Neil would replace Greg Norman at LIV Golf. Sports Business Journal reported last month that Norman would move to a different role that has not been announced. Norman has been CEO of the rival golf league since it launched in 2022. The PGA Tour and Saudi backers are still negotiating an investment deal.

West Virginia knocks off No. 3 Gonzaga 86-78 in overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Javon Small scored five of his 31 points in overtime and Tucker DeVries added key free throws late in regulation and finished with 16 points as West Virginia beat No. 3 Gonzaga 86-78 in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Small’s layup with under 2 minutes left in OT gave West Virginia a 79-75 lead. After a Gonzaga miss, Sencire Harris hit two free throws to make it a six-point lead. With 27.1 seconds left, Harris made a steal and scored on a dunk for an eight-point lead, putting the game out of reach. Braden Huff scored 19 points and Khalif Battle 16 for Gonzaga (5-1).

Late goals by US stars are a Champions League thanksgiving for PSV Eindhoven

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — PSV Eindhoven was giving thanks to its United States internationals in the Champions League. Trailing 2-0 in the 87th minute at home to Shakhtar Donetsk, there seemed no way back for the Netherlands team in red and white striped jerseys until its American stars stepped up. They scored three goals in eight minutes for a memorable 3-2 win. Malik Tillman scored direct from a free kick taken out wide and a rifled shot from outside the penalty area. In the fifth minute of stoppage time Ricardo Pepi scored from a loose ball in the goalmouth.

Alabama A&M says player remains in stable condition, hours after announcing his death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. remains hospitalized with a head injury suffered in an October game, the school said hours after announcing that he had died. The athletic department sent out a retraction Wednesday on the status of Burnett, who was injured in a game against Alabama State on Oct. 26. The second statement said that the initial news of Burnett’s death came “from an immediate family member on Tuesday evening.” The school said a representative of UAB Hospital in Birmingham said that he “remains in stable condition.”

Hapless Pelicans ’embarrassed’ by their ‘disgusting’ loss to the struggling Raptors

Dejounte Murray says his New Orleans Pelicans teammates should be “embarrassed” and “really mad” about their latest loss. Pelicans fans booed and left early Wednesday night as New Orleans fell behind by as many as 34 points to a Toronto Raptors squad that had lost all 10 of its previous road games. Murray called the 119-93 loss “disgusting.” He says fans were right to boo while watching their team get “punked” and “pushed around” on their own court. New Orleans has lost six straight and 15 of 17 to fall to 4-15. CJ McCollum says injuries have been a major factor, but that the Pelicans must be better “from top to bottom.” They play next in Memphis on Friday night.

