AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:53 p.m. EDT

NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for 2nd social media video involving a gun

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for a second social media video in which he flashed a gun. The NBA announced the suspension on Friday. Morant will also have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated. It is the second time he has been suspended within four months for showing a firearm on social media. He was suspended eight games in March after a video showed him with a gun in a strip club. The second video surfaced in May and showed him briefly flashing a gun while riding in the passenger seat of a car.

Homophobic chants force US-Mexico soccer match to end early in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States men’s soccer team’s match against Mexico was cut short Thursday night by the referee after repeated homophobic chants could be heard from fans. Four players were ejected in the game, which the U.S. won 3-0 for a spot Sunday in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada. Christian Pulisic scored two goals and Ricardo Pepi scored one. Play was halted in the 90th minute because of the homophobic chants. When action resumed, 12 minutes of stoppage time were signaled but resumed chants caused the referee to end the match in the eighth added minute. FIFA fined Mexico the equivalent of $108,000 in January for anti-gay chants by fans at two games.

Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday. Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019. Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 and is in the process of selling his investment in that team.

Live updates | Defending champ Matt Fitzpatrick makes an ace at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Whether or not he defends his title at the U.S. Open, Matt Fitzpatrick will have a memorable moment at Los Angeles Country Club: a hole-in-one. The defending champion made the third ace of the tournament on the short par-3 15th, bouncing his tee shot right of the hole, then watching it spin in. He didn’t see the shot go in, but after taking a few steps off the tee box, realized what happened and started celebrating. Matthieu Pavon and Sam Burns both aced No. 15 in the first round, when it was playing at 124 yards. For the second round, the hole was shortened slightly to 115 yards.

Berhalter back as US coach after feud, domestic-violence investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter was rehired as U.S. men’s national team coach through the 2026 World Cup, returning to the job after he led the Americans to the second round of last year’s tournament and then was dropped amid a feud with a famous soccer family and a domestic-violence investigation. The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Berhalter had been hired through the 2026 tournament that it will co-host. The USSF planned a news conference for later in the day in Las Vegas, where interim coach B.J, Callaghan led the team to Thursday night’s 3-0 win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League.

A nun commends Dodgers’ handling of Pride Night controversy. Some archbishops call it blasphemy

The Los Angeles Dodgers, over the decades, have endured fans’ diatribes along with their cheers. This week, perhaps for the first time, they were accused of blasphemy. Three prominent Catholic leaders — including the archbishops of New York and Los Angeles — said the team should have stuck by its short-lived decision to exclude a satirical LBGTQ+ group from this year’s Pride Night because it features men dressed flamboyantly as nuns. Under fire from LGBTQ+ activists, the team re-invited the group, called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They’re going to be honored for their charity work. The archbishops said it was blasphemy to honor a group which — in their view — mocks Catholic nuns in a vulgar way.

Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager replacing Bob Myers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are promoting within to replace general manager Bob Myers, naming Mike Dunleavy Jr. as their new GM ahead of next week’s draft. Owner Joe Lacob said when Myers announced May 30 he would leave when his contract was done at the end of June that the organization would strongly consider internal candidates. The 42-year-old Dunleavy has worked closely under Myers since his move to the front office, serving as vice president of basketball operations the two seasons after two years as assistant general manager. He will begin his sixth season in a front-office role.

Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. Miami police did not respond when asked Thursday evening whether they were investigating. McGregor’s attorney, Barbara Llanes, says her client denies wrongdoing and “will not be intimidated.” The accuser’s attorney says her client would discuss settlement offers before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.

Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies from injuries in crash during Tour de Suisse

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder has died one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse. His Bahrain-Victorious team announced the news. The 26-year-old Mäder crashed on a fast downhill road approaching the end of the mountainous fifth stage into La Punt. The Bahrain-Victorious says Mäder didn’t make it “despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital.” The Tour de Suisse is a preparation race ahead of next month’s Tour de France. Mäder’s death was announced about 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the sixth stage in the eight-day race. The start was delayed and riders gathered in a silent tribute before the stage was canceled.

Soccer players’ union looks to hold FIFA accountable for player payments

The global soccer players’ union says is working with FIFA to make sure that payments promised to all players at the Women’s World Cup actually reach them. FIFA confirmed last week that the 732 players participating in the tournament that starts next month in Australia and New Zealand will be paid at least $30,000 each. The paycheck rises if teams do well. Players on the winning team will earn $270,000 each. The players’ union helped push for FIFA to dedicate a percentage of the prize money to the players. The agreement means that half of the total World Cup prize money fund of $110 million will be paid to the players.

