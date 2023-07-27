AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:52 p.m. EDT

LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James says his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest. The top scorer in NBA history posted the message of thanks on social media Thursday. Bronny, his 18-year-old son, was hospitalized Monday morning after a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California. Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery.

Leaving the Pac-12? Colorado calls meeting, AP source says Big 12 has already voted to let Buffs in

The Colorado board of regents has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday. Athletics operations is on the agenda, raising speculation the school may leave the Pac-12 Conference and return to the Big 12. A source told The Associated Press that Big 12 school leaders have already voted to accept Colorado if the Buffs formally apply. The Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching. It will lose USC and UCLA to the Big Ten next year and has spent months trying to land a new media rights contract.

Formed to combat Olympic sex abuse, SafeSport center is struggling 6 years after opening

DENVER (AP) — Six years into its mission to remedy the sex-abuse crisis in Olympic sports, the U.S. Center for SafeSport is struggling. The Associated Press examined five cases that exposed flaws at the overwhelmed agency that has been criticized by athletes, Olympic leaders and investigators with Washington connections. The Denver-based center has around 1,000 open cases, with some 150 new complaints coming in every week. Less than 15% of the more than 12,500 cases the center investigated from 2017 through 2022 ended with a formal resolution. Many other cases were closed because of administrative issues. The backlog, delays in resolving cases and confusion surrounding the reporting led one athlete to conclude the center is woefully under-equipped for its mission.

Captain Horan sets the tone for United States at the Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — As co-captain of the United States, Lindsey Horan is setting a feisty tone for the team at the Women’s World Cup. She got into it with Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk and just minutes later scored the tying goal for a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. The draw keeps the United States atop their group with one game remaining. With 14 players making their World Cup debuts at the tournament, Horan’s example on the field and her leadership off it is important. Just 26, Horan has been building toward these moments in her second World Cup.

Shohei Ohtani is staying with the Angels, at least for the rest of the season, GM says

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, at least for the rest of the season. The playoff-contending team said Thursday it has decided not to deal the two-way superstar, just days before MLB’s trade deadline. The Angels shared their plans as they wrapped up a three-game series in Detroit against the Tigers with a doubleheader. Ohtani will be a free agent this winter. Even though the franchise risks losing the 29-year-old slugger and starting pitcher on the market, it is motivated to win at least enough to make its first playoff appearance in his six major league seasons.

Staying at PSG or going somewhere else? Kylian Mbappé’s transfer saga rumbles on

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé finds himself training alone at home while his Paris Saint-Germain teammates are playing abroad and speculation is mounting as to where the France great will play his first game this season. Will he stay at PSG, go to Real Madrid or fly far away to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal? Soccer fans in Japan are disappointed not to see the superstar playing after he was left out of the club’s pre-season tour. But PSG fans may have to brace themselves for a similar scenario when the French champions open their league campaign on Aug. 12. The 24-year-old Mbappé is locked in a contract standoff and neither side seems prepared to give ground.

Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes.” That would be a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. A decree dated Wednesday says Ukrainian athletes and teams will only be required to boycott if competitors from Russia or Belarus are competing under their national flags or other symbols or have signaled allegiance to either of those countries in another way. The change in policy could smooth the way for Ukrainians to compete at next year’s Paris Olympics.

Nassar survivors sue Michigan State, saying it made ‘secret decisions’ about releasing documents

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Women who were sexually assaulted by former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar have filed a lawsuit claiming school officials made “secret decisions” about releasing documents in the case. The suit filed Thursday in Michigan names the school and its trustee board. It says those decisions and “secret votes” by a public body violated the Open Meetings Act and state constitution. The group of survivors and parents say the lawsuit seeks accountability, not money. Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after he admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment. He was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls.

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets this weekend, AP source says

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend. The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced Cook’s visit. NFL Network first reported Cook would fly into the New York area Thursday and then meet with the Jets over the weekend. Cook’s visit comes after Rodgers agreed to a reworked two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the Jets.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to injure leg during Dolphins practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off with an apparent leg injury at the end of Thursday’s practice. Ramsey was matched up against receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill when the injury happened. He went down grabbing at his left knee and was attended to by trainers. Ramsey was helped up but didn’t appear to put any weight on the leg before he was carted off the field as Miami’s second full-team practice of training camp closed.

