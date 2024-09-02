AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:51 p.m. EDT

Patrick Mahomes wants better start for Chiefs, more Week 1 magic when Ravens visit Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs insist they are not thinking about last year’s opener against Detroit, when they played flat in a loss to the Lions. Patrick Mahomes is chief among them. But for a quarterback who is usually better than normal in Week 1, it was a strangely poor performance, and one he does not want to replicate Thursday night against Baltimore. The three-time Super Bowl MVP had by far the worst Week 1 performance of his career that night, completing barely more than 50% of his passes for just 226 yards with his fewest touchdown passes (two) and first interception in six season openers. In five previous openers, he had averaged 308 yards with 18 total touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Washington’s Luke McCaffrey looking to make his own name in the NFL following his dad and brothers

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Luke McCaffrey this weekend will become the latest member of his family to play in the NFL. Father Ed won three Super Bowls, older brother Christian is the reigning offensive player of the year and eldest brother Max played a handful of games in 2017 and ‘18. Luke is trying to make his own name in the league a rookie wide receiver with the Washington Commanders. The converted quarterback has already formed a strong bond with Jayden Daniels going back to offseason workouts and is expected to be one of the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner’s top offensive options.

Triathlons finally go ahead at Paralympics and Hanquinquant delights home fans with gold

PARIS (AP) — Triathlon events at the Paralympic Games finally got the green light Monday after water quality issues, and home favorite Alexis Hanquinquant seized his chance to defend his title and claim France’s second gold medal of the day. The Normandy native has finished almost three minutes ahead of American Carson Clough and Spain’s Nil Riudavets Victory in the men’s PTS4 class triathlon. Jules Ribstein earlier won gold for France in the men’s PTS2. Triathlon events were postponed from Sunday because of concerns about the water in the Seine River after rainstorms. Heavy rains cause wastewater and runoff to flow into the river, leading to a rise in bacteria levels.

Woody Marks’ TD run with 8 seconds left gives No. 23 USC 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Woody Marks scored on a 13-yard run with 8 seconds left to give No. 23 Southern California a 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU on Sunday night. Miller Moss passed for 378 yards and a touchdown and his 20-yard completion to Kyron Hudson and a subsequent targeting penalty on LSU with 18 seconds to play set up the winning score. Moss outdueled LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, who completed 29 of 38 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on the final drive. Moss was similarly efficient in going 27 of 36 in a battle of QBs who waited their turns after sitting behind the two most recent Heisman Trophy winners, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and USC’s Caleb Williams.

Coco Gauff loses at the U.S. Open to Emma Navarro, ending her title defense with 19 double-faults

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Coco Gauff has lost in the U.S. Open’s fourth round to Emma Navarro 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in an all-American matchup. Gauff had won 10 matches in a row at Flushing Meadows until Sunday. That included her run to her first Grand Slam title a year ago. But the 20-year-old from Florida was troubled by serving problems and double-faulted 19 times. She finished with 60 total unforced errors. The 13th-seeded Navarro also eliminated Gauff in the fourth round at Wimbledon in July. That earned Navarro her first appearance in a major quarterfinal. Her second will come on Tuesday at the U.S. Open against Paula Badosa.

NASCAR Playoffs: Don’t look for surprises in the postseason as power programs dominate field

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s regular season had a surprising conclusion. Don’t count on the same thing in the playoffs, where the power programs in the Cup Series dominate the postseason field. Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have a combined 11 drivers in the 16-team field. Those three blue bloods have won the past 10 Cup Series crowns. The playoffs start Sunday in Atlanta. Chase Briscoe was a surprise winner at Darlington Raceway, where he used a late, three-wide pass to move in front. He held off Kyle Busch at the end for the win.

Scottie Scheffler caps off record season with FedEx Cup title and $25 million bonus

ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has polished off the best year in golf in nearly two decades with the biggest prize. He had a few nervous moments at the Tour Championship until running off three straight birdies around the turn at East Lake and pulling away from Collin Morikawa. That made Scheffler the FedEx Cup champion with its $25 million bonus. Scheffler won seven times on the PGA Tour and an Olympic gold medal. The eight victories are the most since Tiger Woods won eight times in 2006. The FedEx Cup bonus pushed his season earnings to just over $62.2 million.

Paralympics fans learn when to be silent and when to make noise at sports for the visually impaired

PARIS (AP) — Soccer fans are known for being loud and rowdy. But the Paralympic sports most closely related to soccer, blind football and goalball require spectators to be silent during game action so that players can receive audible cues from the ball and the environment. Fans not used to these sports may feel awkward navigating the new rules. To ease the tension, a goalball commentator lets fans know they are allowed to speak.

Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch in Southern 500 to advance to NASCAR Cup playoffs

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Briscoe went three-wide to pass Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain for the lead, then outran two-time series champion Kyle Busch to win the Southern 500 and make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Briscoe pulled away on a final restart with 17 laps in the regular-season finale at Darlington Raceway and held off Busch, who like Briscoe needed a victory to reach the postseason. Briscoe gave Stewart-Haas team a final chance to compete for a title. The program announced its closure this season.

