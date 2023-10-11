AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:49 p.m. EDT

The Dodgers’ bats have gone cold in the postseason. Now they’re facing playoff elimination

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers cobbled together a 100-win regular season against the odds, using a strong offense to compensate for a beat-up starting rotation. Time is running out for that formula to produce even one postseason win. The Dodgers are down to their last chance in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, facing a 2-0 deficit against the Arizona Diamondbacks when the series continues on Wednesday night. Much has been made of L.A.‘s bad starting pitching in the first two games, but it’s also been true that the Dodgers’ vaunted offense hasn’t been doing much. Mookie Betts is 0 for 7 over the first two games while Max Muncy is 1 for 7 and Freddie Freeman is 1 for 6.

The Dolphins and the 49ers are off to record-threatening offensive starts

Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel spent years together scheming ways to exploit NFL defenses. Now split apart with McDaniel in his second season coaching Miami and Shanahan in Year 7 in San Francisco, the two offensive coaches have their teams threatening records with their early season domination. The 49ers and Dolphins rank 1-2 in several key offensive categories, from scoring to yards per play to success rate to passer rating to first downs.

Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton is in intensive care with pneumonia

Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton has pneumonia and is in intensive care in a Texas hospital. Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, shared Retton’s condition in an Instagram post. Kelley said the 55-year-old Retton, who became the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title, is “fighting for her life” and not able to breathe on her own. Kelley started a fundraising campaign on Retton’s behalf for medical expenses. Kelley wrote that Retton does not currently have medical insurance.

Column: MLB’s playoff format is penalizing top seeds with all that time off

The Baltimore Orioles won an AL-leading 101 games during the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers also reached triple digits in victories. Those impressive accomplishments earned both teams a bye in the opening round of the playoffs. Clearly, the time off did them no good. Tossing in the 104-win Atlanta Braves and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, baseball’s four top seeds went a combined 2-6 on their home fields to start the best-of-five division round. Is it time to say goodbye to the bye?

Ovechkin at 38 resumes his pursuit of Gretzky’s NHL goals record, 73 back going into the season

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is old and gray now — at least by hockey standards. He’s 38 and coming off a season in which he played through injuries that hampered his production. He still scored 40 goals. Something in that neighborhood is still the expectation for the Washington Capitals captain as he chases down Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record that long seemed unapproachable. Now second on the list with 822, there are no more players for Ovechkin to pass or milestones to reach this season. He’s 73 back of passing Gretzky.

Dolphins place rookie RB De’Von Achane on IR with knee injury, expect him to return this season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Dolphins are placing rookie running back De’Von Achane on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury against the New York Giants. Coach Mike McDaniel did not confirm whether Achane’s injury will require surgery, nor did he provide many details on the extent of the injury. He said he expects Achane to return this season. The injury happened late in a 31-16 win over the Giants. Miami’s running back room will get a boost soon with the return of Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins designated him to return from injured reserve after he missed the first five weeks with various injuries.

College football picks: Ducks-Huskies play 1st top-10 matchup; angsty games for ND, USC, Miami, A&M

A case can be made No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington are playing the most significant game in the history of their 107-year series. For just the ninth time, both teams are ranked in the AP Top 25. That’s happened five times in the last 10 years. But for the first time ever, it’s a top-10 matchup. Quite a way for the Ducks and Huskies to go out as Pac-12 members before joining the Big Ten. The other most intriguing games of Week 7 are laced with angst for one or both teams.

Mac Jones will remain Patriots’ starting QB this week against Raiders, Bill Belichick says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are making some big changes to try to improve their offense. For now, a change at quarterback won’t be one of them. Coach Bill Belichick says Mac Jones will remain the starter when the Patriots visit the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones is having his worst season since being drafted 15th overall in 2021. He completed just 12 of 22 passes for 110 yards and two interceptions in New England’s 34-0 loss to New Orleans last week. His 30.5 passer rating was the second-worst mark of his career. Jones has had six turnovers over the past two weeks, one of the biggest impediments for an offense that has managed just three points during that stretch.

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney joins Tom Brady after being named manager of Birmingham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United great Wayne Rooney is joining Tom Brady after being appointed manager of English soccer club Birmingham. Rooney left his position as coach of MLS team D.C. United on Sunday and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Birmingham. Brady became part-owner of Birmingham in August. Birmingham is currently in sixth place in England’s second division. It parted ways with former manager John Eustace on Monday. Rooney was manager of English club Derby from 2020-22. He then spent just over a year in MLS. Rooney won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and a host of other trophies with Manchester United.

Australia in talks with Indonesia about a possible challenge to Saudi Arabia for the 2034 World Cup

SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — Soccer officials in Australia and Indonesia have floated the idea of teaming up in a bid to rival Saudi Arabia for the hosting rights to the men’s World Cup in 2034. The Sydney Morning Herald has reported comments from Indonesia soccer federation president Erick Thohir about ongoing talks that could also include Malaysia and Singapore. Indonesia is being linked despite losing the men’s Under-20 World Cup hosting rights this year. There was political turmoil in Indonesia because the Muslim-majority nation refused to stage games involving Israel. FIFA members have only a few weeks to enter the 2034 bidding contest.

