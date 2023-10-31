AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:49 a.m. EDT

Seager stars with 2-run HR, stellar defense to lead Rangers over D-backs 3-1 in World Series Game 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Corey Seager launched a two-run homer and made a slick defensive play in the eighth inning to start a crucial double play, Max Scherzer combined with four relievers for a gem on the mound and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series. Texas overcame injuries to Scherzer and slugger Adolis García in improving to 9-0 on the road this postseason, this time in front of more than 48,000 fans at Chase Field. The 29-year-old Seager once again showed he was worth every penny of his $325 million contract on the game’s biggest stage. Game 4 is Tuesday in Arizona.

Vikings confirm Cousins is done for the season with a torn Achilles tendon in a devastating blow

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins is out for the rest of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. The Minnesota Vikings announced the news after his first career injury put a somber tone on their three-game winning streak. The Vikings said the MRI exam on Cousins confirmed their initial fear. The 12th-year quarterback went down in pain in the fourth quarter at Green Bay after planting his foot in the grass to try to avoid a sack. He limped off the field and was unable to put weight on his right leg.

Lions lean on Jahmyr Gibbs’ legs, Jared Goff’s arm in 26-14 win over offensively challenged Raiders

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a season-high 152 yards and a touchdown, Jared Goff threw for 272 yards with a score, and the Detroit Lions beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-14. The NFC North-leading Lions stalled on three early drives, settling for field goals, before Goff threw an 18-yard strike to rookie Sam LaPorta to put them ahead 16-7 late in the first half. Goff threw a pick-6 to Marcus Peters early in the third quarter, allowing Las Vegas to pull within two points. But Detroit went back ahead by two scores on Gibbs’ 27-yard touchdown run. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for just 126 yards for the Raiders.

Rangers slugger Adolis García hurts left side, leaves World Series Game 3 and goes to hospital

PHOENIX (AP) — Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García left Game 3 of the World Series against Arizona in the eighth inning after hurting his left side on a swing. He went to a hospital for an MRI. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says: “We’re being optimistic there but we’ll know more tomorrow.” The AL Championship Series MVP grabbed his left side while coming out of the batter’s box on his flyout against Luis Frías. When García got to first base, he bent over and put both hands on his knees.

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts hopes MLB teams consider signing ‘awesome guy’ Trevor Bauer, report says

PHOENIX (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts says he hopes major league teams consider signing pitcher Trevor Bauer this winter. Betts told the Los Angeles Times at the World Series in Phoenix that such a move is “something to think about.” Betts was at the World Series at the invitation of Major League Baseball to provide content for its social media platforms. The Dodgers released Bauer in January after he was suspended 194 games for violating baseball’s policy on domestic violence and sexual assault. Betts says Bauer is “an awesome pitcher.” Betts says his personal experience with Bauer “is not anything remotely close to what everyone else’s experience is. I love him.”

Pasadena police investigate report of missing items from Colorado locker room following UCLA game

The police in Pasadena, California, have confirmed an investigation is underway after a report that several items went missing from the Colorado locker room while the Buffaloes played No. 20 UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Lisa Derderian, the city’s public information officer, says UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter. The production crew of “Well off Media,” which chronicles the Buffaloes, posted a video on YouTube where players gathered around the bus after a 28-16 loss to the Bruins and discussed items being taken from inside the locker room, including jewelry.

D-backs’ Christian Walker blows through stop sign, hosed by Adolis García in Game 3 of World Series

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker ran through a stop sign and right into a costly out in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series. Missing a late signal from third base coach Tony Perezchica, Walker was cut down out at the plate by a perfect throw from Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García in the second inning. Walker has been struggling at the plate, but he was encouraged by a standing ovation when he came to bat and answered with Arizona’s first hit off Texas starter Max Scherzer.

Scherzer forced from World Series Game 3 by back tightness and Jon Gray emerges from bullpen for win

PHOENIX (AP) — Texas starter Max Scherzer left his World Series Game 3 outing against Arizona after three innings because of back tightness. Scherzer was grimacing and stretching even before he came out of the dugout for the bottom of the fourth inning with a 3-0 lead. The 39-year-old right-hander winced after each warmup, causing Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and head athletic trainer Matt Lucero to come out to the mound. Scherzer headed to the dugout with a disappointed expression and was replaced by Jon Gray. Scherzer allowed two hits in three innings with two walks and one strikeout.

Mary Lou Retton says she’s ‘overwhelmed’ with love and support as she recovers from rare pneumonia

American gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton says she is “overwhelmed with all the love and support” she has received and is slowly recovering with family after being hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia earlier this month. The 55-year-old Retton posted a statement Monday on Instagram in her first public comment since being in intensive care in a Texas hospital. Retton said she was “beyond blessed for the opportunity to make this statement” and is staying positive through what she knows is a long and slow recovery process.

Column: Ryan Blaney carries momentum into NASCAR’s championship finale as he chases 1st Cup title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Blaney began to doubt himself and his ability to compete at NASCAR’s top level as he was mired in a 59-race losing streak and all his buddies he’d grown up racing against were thriving in the Cup Series. A win on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway has given Blaney a chance to join those friends in an elite club. He’ll race for his first Cup title on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, where the highest-finishing driver between Blaney, William Byron, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell will be crowned champion. Blaney had been to the round of eight three previous times but never reached NASCAR’s final four until this week.

