AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:48 p.m. EDT

Last chance time: Hawks-Heat, Grizzlies-Mavericks to decide final NBA playoff spots on Friday

Klay Thompson has played in 33 NBA Finals games. Been to the playoffs nine times. Has four championship rings in his collection. He knows how the big stage feels. Don’t tell him the play-in tournament doesn’t matter. The play-in tournament ends Friday night with a pair of elimination games, win-or-go-home matchups that will have a Game 7 feel to them. In the Eastern Conference, it’s Miami going to Atlanta and in the Western Conference, Thompson and Dallas visit Memphis. The winners go to the playoffs. The losers are finished.

Nats pitcher Jorge López suspended 3 games for throwing at Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen’s head

Major League Baseball says Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge López has been suspended three games and fined for throwing at Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen. López was ejected from Wednesday night’s game against the Pirates after a high pitch near McCutchen’s head led to the benches briefly clearing in the seventh inning. The right-hander has filed an appeal of the suspension, which was set to begin Thursday but will not take effect until that process is done. Nationals manager Dave Martinez received a fine and one-game suspension because of the incident.

Picking a team from bars to beam and hoping for 10s: Fantasy leagues in gymnastics are a thing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interest in gymnastics traditionally peaks with the Olympic cycle, but the sport is popular all year round on the “gymternet,” an online global community for devoted fans. At the college level, major growth in name, image and likeness deals, viewership and streaming availability has been accompanied by a surge in fantasy leagues, too. This year, over 7,000 women’s college gymnastics devotees have found their way to the Gymlytics and GymCastic fantasy platforms — all within the last few years.

College football players chasing dollars with portal open and House settlement approval delayed

The opening of the college football transfer portal has created a dash for cash. The delay in a judge approving the House v NCAA antitrust settlement has extended the window of there being no limits on the amount of money players can receive from their schools’ NIL collectives or from third-party endorsement deals. More than 400 players have entered the portal since it opened Wednesday. Athletes have until April 25 to enter, and they clearly have leverage until the settlement is approved. Sports attorney Mit Winter says schools have a free pass to pay athletes as much as they want.

Lee Corso to retire from ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ after four-decade run

Lee Corso’s nearly four-decade run on ESPN’s “College GameDay” is coming to an end. Corso, the longtime ESPN broadcaster and former coach widely known for his endearing expressions and elaborate headgear picks, is set to retire after a career with the show that began in 1987, ESPN announced. His final broadcast will be Aug. 30 — Week 1 of the 2025 college football season — the network said, adding that additional programming to celebrate Corso is also planned.

QB Cam Ward of Miami is the Titans’ likely pick at No. 1 overall in the NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans need a quarterback, hold the No. 1 pick overall and have spent the offseason turning over every stone, rewatching tape and looking at Miami’s Cam Ward up close and personal as much as possible. Signing two journeyman sure makes Ward’s name likely the one written on the card the Titans give NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to kick off the first night of the draft April 24 in Green Bay. If not, Tennessee has done one of the best jobs possible ginning up a trade market to slide back and add picks to fill holes for a franchise mired in three straight seasons.

Rams’ draft headquarters to be at LAFD Air Operations base to honor first responders to wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams will make their selections in the upcoming NFL draft from the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Air Operations base in Van Nuys to honor the first responders who stopped the deadly wildfires that blazed across Southern California earlier this year. The Rams are converting a room in the Air Operations complex to serve as the draft headquarters for general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay. An adjacent hangar will be occupied by scouts and coaches during the three-day draft next week. The LAFD base will remain fully operational during its visit from the Rams.

What to know about the first-round matchups in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

It took until the penultimate night of the regular season, but all the matchups are set for the first round of the NHL playoffs. The reigning champion Florida Panthers open against the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators face off in the first Battle of Ontario in over two decades. Out West, the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche collide in a matchup of titans of the Central Division. And Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers open the postseason against the Los Angeles Kings for a fourth year in a row.

The Kings agree to hire Scott Perry as general manager, AP source says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings took little time to hire a new general manager, agreeing to a deal with Scott Perry just hours after parting ways with Monte McNair. A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Perry will take over for McNair and try to upgrade a roster that lost in the play-in tournament for a second straight season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. The Kings and McNair mutually agreed to part ways shortly after the team’s 120-106 loss to Dallas on Wednesday night ended a disappointing season.

The final four: What to know about the Champions League semifinals

Four teams are left in the Champions League. Arsenal meets Paris Saint-Germain in a semifinal between teams who have never lifted the iconic European Cup trophy. Barcelona faces Inter Milan. They have eight combined European titles yet the most recent were 10 and 15 years ago, respectively. The two-leg semifinals play out from April 29 to May 7. The winners head to Bayern Munich’s stadium on May 31 for the final of the most coveted and toughest title to win in club soccer.

