AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:47 p.m. EDT

DENVER (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder went 68-14 in the regular season and swept Memphis in the first round of the playoffs. But the Denver Nuggets, who won it all two years ago, have forced a Game 7 Sunday in Oklahoma City. The teams have played 10 times this season and split them five games each. That tie gets broken Sunday with the winner advancing to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

WNBA set for new season with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese leading the way

There’s a lot of excitement and buzz around the WNBA as its set to tip off its 29th season on Friday night thanks in large part to last season’s rookie class led by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The league may have its most anticipated year ahead with the two second year players leading the way. The duo, who helped the league to record ratings and attendance. Their two teams _ the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky _ will face each other Saturday for the first of five matchups this season.

Indianapolis 500 on pace for 1st sellout since 2016 and local television blackout will be lifted

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 is expected to be sold out and the local blackout will be lifted so fans in the area unable to attend can watch it live. It will be the first grandstand sell-out since 2016, the 100th running of the Indy 500. If the grandstands don’t reach capacity, Indianapolis Motor Speedway implements a local television blackout in which the race can only be watched inside the city later that day on replay. The expected sell-out was announced Friday by IndyCar and IMS president Doug Boles. He says the race is expected to draw 350,000. The Indiana Pacers will also host an NBA playoff game that evening.

Journalism is the horse to beat in the Preakness. But recent trends show it won’t be easy

BALTIMORE (AP) — Journalism is the horse to beat in the Preakness Stakes after leading off the Triple Crown with a second-place finish to Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby. Sovereignty is not running on Saturday after his owners and trainer decided to skip it for extra rest and aim for the Belmont Stakes on June 7. Michael McCarthy’s Journalism was the 8-5 morning line favorite on Friday in the field of nine horses. Bob Baffert has won the middle leg of the Triple Crown a record eight times and would make it nine if Goal Oriented gets the job done from the inside No. 1 post.

Alcaraz advances to his 1st Italian Open final, will face Sinner or Paul for the title

ROME (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz advanced to his first Italian Open final with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over Lorenzo Musetti. It’s the third final in three clay-court events this season for Alcaraz. He won the Monte Carlo Masters and finished runner-up in the Barcelona Open before withdrawing from the Madrid Open because of injury. Alcaraz is preparing to defend his title at the French Open starting May 25. Alcaraz will face either top-ranked Jannik Sinner or No. 12 Tommy Paul in the final on Sunday. The women’s final on Saturday features Coco Gauff against Jasmine Paolini.

PGA has strong field and big surprise: Jhonattan Vegas leads at 64 as stars fail to shine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The PGA Championship has the strongest field of the majors. It was just hard to find them at Quail Hollow. Jhonattan Vegas birdied five of his last six holes for a 64. That gives the Venezuelan a two-shot lead over PGA Tour rookie Ryan Gerard and Cam Davis of Australia. Masters champion Rory McIlroy shot 74. Scottie Scheffler had a 69 and Xander Schauffele a 72. For the first time in at least 30 years, no one from the top 10 in the world was in the top 10 on the leaderboard after one round of a major.

Yamal’s rise helps Barcelona move beyond the post-Messi era

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — When Lionel Messi left Barcelona it looked like generation would have to go by before another player of his incredible talent would don the burgundy and blue. It turned out a couple of years was enough. Lamine Yamal cemented his status as the Next Big Thing in global soccer by excelling in a season that saw Barcelona finish with treble of domestic titles. Fittingly enough, the 17-year-old scored the decisive goal to clinch the Spanish league crown on Thursday.

Surprise! Shohei Ohtani strikes out against Athletics’ position player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had quite a game on his bobblehead night. Two home runs, six runs. Then Jhonny Pereda struck out him out. The Athletics’ backup catcher faced Ohtani in the eighth inning Thursday night. Pereda gave up three straight hits against the bottom of the Dodgers’ order. With Los Angeles leading 17-2, Ohtani came up with a chance to pile on. Pereda’s first four pitches were between 62 and 68 mph. Ohtani took a called first strike and fouled off the another pitch. Then Perada threw an 89-mph fastball. Ohtani’s foul tip was caught and one of the major leagues’ home-run leaders went down swinging. Perada kept the ball as a souvenir.

How to watch Paige Bueckers’ WNBA debut, as her hometown pregames with ‘Paige’s 3-Point Pale’ ale

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paige Bueckers is set to make her highly anticipated WNBA regular-season debut. Expectations are high for Bueckers, who was picked by the Dallas Wings No. 1 overall in the 2025 draft after an impressive collegiate career at UConn. Bueckers comes off a National Championship victory against a dominant Dawn Staley-led South Carolina team, collecting 17 points and six rebounds to help the program to its 12th national title. The Wings tip off the WNBA season on Friday night against the Minnesota Lynx. In anticipation, Bueckers’ hometown of Hopkins, Minnesota, has renamed itself in her honor with a local brewery offering “Paige’s 3-Point Pale” ale.

Celtics back in New York for Game 6 days after Tatum’s injury and try to tie series against Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had just been carried off the court with a season-ending injury minutes before the Celtics were pushed to the brink of elimination when they played at Madison Square Garden earlier this week. The players were decidedly down. The defending NBA champions are certainly not out. They return to New York on Friday night for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, believing they can extend the series and the Knicks’ 25-year wait to get back to the conference finals. The Celtics are trying to become the 14th team to overcome a 3-1 deficit. If they win Friday, Game 7 would be in Boston on Monday.

