AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:47 a.m. EST

Vikings win 7th straight to forge tie for NFC North lead with 30-12 blowout of reeling Bears

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Jones and Cam Akers had touchdown runs in the second half to complement a smothering performance by the Minnesota defense, and the Vikings moved into a tie for first place in the NFC North by beating the Chicago Bears 30-12 for their seventh consecutive victory. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown from Sam Darnold in the first quarter. The Vikings are 12-2, matching Detroit atop the division. The Bears took their eighth straight loss and fell to 4-10.

Jefferson turns TD celebration into Moss tribute during Vikings win: ‘We love you Randy’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson raced across the back of the end zone, leaped to catch the pass from Sam Darnold and launched into his latest touchdown celebration after an early score for the Minnesota Vikings. He finished the dance with a special tribute to one of his greatest inspirations, Randy Moss. Moss revealed last week his diagnosis of cancer in his bile duct that was removed with a six-hour surgery and kept him hospitalized for six days. Jefferson and the Vikings made sure to share their love and support for the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver at their game against Chicago.

Cousins and Falcons do just enough to beat Raiders 15-9 and keep pace with Bucs in NFC South

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw his first touchdown pass in five weeks and the Atlanta Falcons did just enough to beat the struggling Las Vegas Raiders 15-9 and keep pace in the NFC South race. The Falcons are 7-7. They ended a four-game losing streak to remain a game behind the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. Las Vegas is 2-12 after losing its 10th consecutive game. It’s the NFL’s longest active skid, and the Raiders are tied with the New York Giants for the league’s worst record.

Kirk Cousins acknowledges he must play better if Atlanta Falcons are to make a playoff push

LAS VEGAS (AP) — If the Atlanta Falcons are going to make a playoff push, coach Raheem Morris and quarterback Kirk Cousins both know the 13-year veteran needs to improve his play over the last three games of the season. Cousins was a lackluster 11-of-17 passing for 112 yards with one touchdown and an interception during Monday night’s 15-9 victory over the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. He entered with no touchdown passes and eight interceptions over his previous four starts.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has high-ankle sprain, status for Houston remains unclear, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a high-ankle sprain and his status for this week’s game against Houston remains in question, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce any updates. The testing confirmed what the Chiefs had initially expected. They did not have any usual availability Monday, but are scheduled to resume practice Tuesday ahead of their Saturday matchup with the Texans. Mahomes was hurt late in the Chiefs’ win over Cleveland on Sunday. Carson Wentz finished the game.

Florida county poised to vote on financing for new $1.3B ballpark for the Rays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — After two costly delays, the Pinellas County Commission is set to vote on its share of financing for a new $1.3 billion Tampa Bay Rays ballpark. Rays officials say they’re confident of approval this time. The overall plan was approved by the county commission and city of St. Petersburg officials this summer, but votes on the funding for the deal have been repeatedly postponed. The St. Petersburg City Council voted earlier this month to approve its share of the bonds necessary to build the new 30,000-seat ballpark. Now it’s up to the county to decide Tuesday whether to ante up.

The Bucks-Thunder NBA Cup final will have a lot of money at stake

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When the Milwaukee Bucks clinched their spot in the NBA Cup championship game, plenty of the team’s younger and lesser-paid players were exuberant in the locker room. They’ll have a chance at a trophy. They’ll also have a chance at their biggest payday of their careers. The NBA Cup final — the Bucks vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder — is Tuesday in Las Vegas, with $308,983 in additional prize money going to each of the players on the winning team. For the league’s superstars, that money might represent a game’s pay. For much of the league, it’s a colossal sum.

Michael Vick talks to Sacramento State and Norfolk State about head coaching jobs

Michael Vick has talked to at least two schools about becoming a college head coach. Sacramento State president Dr. Luke Wood said Monday he has spoken with Vick about the opening at his school, and the Virginian-Pilot reported that Norfolk State has also interviewed the former NFL sensation to be its next coach. Wood says Vick expressed interest in the open job at Sacramento State, which is trying to make the move from the FCS level to the FBS if the school can get an invitation to join either the Pac-12 or Mountain West Conference.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich expresses desire to return to bench in first comments since stroke

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich expressed his gratitude and his desire to return to the bench in his first public statement since suffering a stroke last month. Popovich suffered what the Spurs said was a mild stroke 2 1/2 hours prior to the team’s home game against Minnesota on Nov. 2. Arena and team officials responded to the medical episode immediately and transported him to a nearby hospital. Popovich is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timetable for his return as San Antonio’s coach. Longtime Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson has served as acting coach in Popovich’s absence.

Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson steps down as football coach after 11 seasons

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson has resigned. Clawson ended his 11-year run Monday by saying he had given ”everything I had” for the program and school. Clawson’s tenure included guiding Wake Forest to 11 wins and a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in 2021. But the Demon Deacons had gone just 4-8 in the past two seasons. In a statement released by the school, Clawson said “the timing is right” to step into a new advisory role at Wake Forest.

