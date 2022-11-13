AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:44 p.m. EST

AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip

No. 1 Georgia leads an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll. The rest of the Top 25 has been shuffled around after eight ranked teams lost. The Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote. No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Oregon losing at home to Washington and UCLA losing at home to Arizona has shaken up the rest of the top 10.

Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game

MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak. German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Bucs delivered with a balanced offensive performance on three long scoring drives. Rachaad White started and ran for 105 yards on 22 carries. Brady completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards to add Germany to his list of international wins after victories in London (twice) and Mexico City with the New England Patriots.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Tide out; Fab frosh; Ducks can’t close

No reason to hedge anymore: Alabama is out of the College Football Playoff race. The 10th-ranked Crimson Tide beat No. 11 Mississippi, but all that did was clinch the SEC West for No. 7 LSU, which beat Arkansas earlier in the day. Without a path to the Southeastern Conference championship game, the slim chance Alabama had to reach the CFP for the eighth time in its nine-year history is now none. LSU’s fabulous freshman linebacker, Harold Perkins, had a lot to do with knocking out ‘Bama. After harassing Tide QB Bryce Young last week, Perkins had four sacks against the Razorbacks.

Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich

MUNICH (AP) — For Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL’s pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out. The NFL sold plenty of merchandise at its fan fest and vendors offered coffee, soft drinks and water, but thirsty fans had to wait to get inside the stadium to buy beer. Stelzer says “Here in Munich in the home country of beer?” Some fans had brought beer with them to the fan fest. The NFL says consistent with standard stadium protocol, there are no beer sales outside of the Allianz Arena.

No. 24 Washington rallies late, topples No. 6 Oregon 37-34

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Peyton Henry kicked a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon’s eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory. The loss dealt a blow to the Ducks’ chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michael Penix Jr. threw a 62-yard scoring pass to Taj Davis to tie it at 34 with 3:07 to go after Oregon quarterback Bo Nix limped off the field on the previous series. Nix returned after Henry’s field goal and got the Ducks to the Washington 38, but the final drive fizzled with a penalty. The Huskies won in Eugene for the first time since 2016. Washington is 8-2. Oregon is 9-2.

Philipp Lahm says it was ‘mistake’ to award WCup to Qatar

BERLIN (AP) — Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm says it was “a mistake” to award the World Cup to Qatar. Lahm is the head of Germany’s organizing committee for the 2024 European Championship. He writes in a column for Zeit Online that the World Cup “does not belong” in Qatar and he has criticized the human rights situation in the nation. Lahm says “homosexuals are still being criminalized, women do not have the same rights as men, and there are restrictions on freedom of the press and expression.” He adds that conditions for migrant workers are “devastating.” Lahm won the World Cup with Germany in 2014. He slammed FIFA for awarding the tournament to Qatar in 2010 when he says there were better candidates available.

Bills QB Allen active against Vikings despite injured elbow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is active but it’s unclear if he’ll start against the Minnesota Vikings. He hurt his right elbow, which is his throwing elbow, last week against the Jets. Allen had been listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis on Friday. He also had missed the previous two practices. If Allen does not get the start Sunday, the Bills will go with journeyman backup Case Keenum.

Pereira upsets Adesanya, wins UFC middleweight title at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya by TKO in the fifth round to win the UFC middleweight championship on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Pereira rocked Adesanya in the final round of the main event and improved his overall against his rival to 3-0. The 35-year-old Pereira defeated Adesanya twice in their old kickboxing days. Adesanya was still the betting favorite but could not finish the job after a pair of close calls earlier in the bout.

Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime in ATP Finals opener

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Third-seeded Casper Ruud eased to a straight-set victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening match of the ATP Finals. A solitary break in the seventh game of the second set proved enough for the Norwegian player to secure a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over the fifth-seeded Auger-Aliassime of Canada. Top-seeded Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz of the United States are in the same group and play each other later. Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev complete the lineup in Turin.

de Laura leads Arizona to road upset over No. 9 UCLA 34-28

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and had his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as Arizona upset ninth-ranked UCLA 34-28 Saturday night, snapping an eight-game road losing streak against ranked teams. Michael Wiley ran for 97 yards and scored two touchdowns while Jacob Cowing caught nine passes for 118 yards. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns for the Bruins, whose chances of making the Pac-12 title game took a big hit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.