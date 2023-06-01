AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:43 p.m. EDT

Butler, Jokic lead Heat, Nuggets into a NBA Finals after unconventional paths

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic wasn’t supposed to be here. Neither was Jimmy Butler, for that matter. Jokic was drafted behind 40 other players in 2014. Butler was drafted behind 29 others in 2011. Jokic grew up in Serbia, not even thinking about the NBA. Butler didn’t have the easiest upbringing in Texas, then went the junior-college route at the start of his journey toward the pros. And here they are. The NBA Finals. One of them is going to become a champion for the first time, with Jokic leading the Denver Nuggets and Butler leading the Miami Heat — a matchup that starts Thursday night in Denver, with the Nuggets heavily favored to win it all.

Referee Eric Lewis not selected to work NBA Finals while league looks into tweets

DENVER (AP) — Eric Lewis was not selected as one of the 12 referees who will work the NBA Finals, while the league continues to investigate whether he used a Twitter account to defend himself and other referees from online complaints. Lewis had been chosen to work the finals in each of the last four seasons. But after some now-deleted tweets were revealed last week, the league opened an investigation into whether Lewis violated NBA rules by speaking about officiating in an unauthorized manner. It has not been determined if Lewis was using the account.

NBA mock draft: Wembanyama to Spurs 1st, then Brandon Miller to Hornets

The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 1 pick and there is no mystery about who Gregg Popovich and company are going to bring in to revive the Alamo City. Victor Wembanyama could have started packing for Texas the night of the NBA draft lottery. The 7-foot-3 phenom from France will be San Antonio-bound minutes after the NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. EDT on June 22. Intrigue begins with the No. 2 pick, when the Charlotte Hornets will likely decide between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson. A pair of twin brothers and a number of freshmen should also go in the top 10.

Mirra Andreeva is a teen who doesn’t like homework — and is winning easily at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Mirra Andreeva is the latest teen sensation in tennis, a 16-year-old Russian who is the youngest player to win a match in the women’s main draw at the French Open since 2005. The 143rd-ranked Andreeva made her way through qualifying rounds last week without dropping a set to earn her debut berth in the women’s bracket at a Grand Slam tournament. She is making things look easy so far at Roland Garros. A 6-1, 6-2 victory over Diane Perry of France in 77 minutes on Thursday put her in the third round. Next could be a match against 2022 French Open runner-up Coco Gauff, who was scheduled to play later Thursday.

French Open hopes AI can help tennis players block death threats, other social media hate

PARIS (AP) — The group that runs the French Open tennis tournament has hired an artificial intelligence company to monitor players’ social media accounts in a bid to try to protect athletes from cyberbullying. Several players say they receive death threats via apps after they lose matches. Some say the vitriol is also directed at their family members. Sloane Stephens, the 2017 champion at the U.S. Open and 2018 runner-up at Roland Garros, says she often deals with racist messages directed at her online.

Coach confirms Lionel Messi’s last match for PSG this weekend

Lionel Messi is leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after two years at the club. PSG coach Christophe Galtier says ahead of their game against Clermont on Saturday that it will be Messi’s last match at the Parc des Princes. Galtier says “I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of soccer. … and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.” PSG recruited Messi in August 2021 with the ambition to finally win the Champions League. The team is still waiting. PSG won its record-extending 11th French league title last weekend but it again exited Europe’s top tournament in the round of 16.

History says the NBA Finals will end in 6 games, the most common of all outcomes

DENVER (AP) — The NBA Finals will end in six games. At least, that’s what history says. Out of the first 76 editions of the NBA Finals — the 77th title series starts Thursday night in Denver when the Nuggets play host to the Miami Heat — the series has ended in six games 30 times. That’s by far the most common outcome. The title series has gone to Game 7 on 19 occasions, ended in five games on 18 occasions and wound up as a four-game sweep only nine times.

Pistons reach agreement to hire former Suns coach Monty Williams, AP sources say

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement to hire former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, according to two people familiar with the situation. One of the people told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that Williams agreed to a six-year contract. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. Phoenix fired Williams two-plus weeks ago, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he won the league’s coach of the year honors.

Purdue’s Edey returning to school at NBA draft deadline; Kentucky’s Tshiebwe stays in

Wednesday marked the deadline for players who were early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to college basketball. The list of returnees includes Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey after being named Associated Press national player of the year. There’s also national champion Connecticut getting back guard Tristen Newton. But Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe is staying in the draft as a former AP national player of the year. UCLA returned Pac-12 freshman of the year Adem Bona. Michigan State retained guards Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard. Other returnees included Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James and Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr.

Toyota debuts hydrogen-fueled Corolla race car as auto racing begins shift away from gas guzzlers

OYAMA, Japan (AP) — A humble Corolla running on liquid hydrogen has made its racing debut, part of a move to bring the futuristic technology into the racing world and to demonstrate Toyota Motor Corp.’s resolve to develop hydrogen vehicles. The Corolla is powered by a combustion engine common in regular cars, and not by a battery and motor that drive electric vehicles. The car won’t be appearing in dealerships anytime soon. Toyota officials said the 24-hour race at Fuji Speedway near Mount Fuji was just meant to test the technology. Toyota, a powerhouse for hybrids, has fallen behind in the global shift to battery EVs. But it’s been banking on hydrogen for years.

