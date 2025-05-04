AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:41 a.m. EDT

Sovereignty reigns in 151st Kentucky Derby, outdueling favorite Journalism in the slop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sovereignty outdueled 3-1 favorite Journalism down the stretch to win the 151st Kentucky Derby by 1 1/2 lengths in the slop. Trainer Bill Mott won his first Derby in 2019, also run on a sloppy track, when Country House was elevated to first after Maximum Security crossed the finish line first and was disqualified after a 22-minute delay. This time, he knew the result immediately. Journalism found trouble in the first turn and jockey Umberto Rispoli moved him to the outside. He and Sovereignty hooked up at the eighth pole before Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado pulled away.

Rantanen has hat trick as Stars rally past Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen assisted on Wyatt Johnston’s tiebreaking power-play goal with 3:56 left before completing a third-period hat trick with an empty-netter as the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 to wrap up the first-round Western Conference playoff series. Rantanen, who was in the playoffs with Avalanche the past seven seasons and part of their 2022 Stanley Cup title, had his second four-point period in the series. He is only the second player in NHL history to have four points in the third period of a Game 7. The Stars move on to the second round to face top-seeded Winnipeg or St. Louis, who play their own Game 7 on Sunday night. The Jets would have home ice if they advance, while Dallas would start at home against the Blues.

Mikko Rantanen has 4-point 3rd period for Stars to unbelievably knock former team out of playoffs

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen would have never believed that he would have a hat trick in a Game 7 against Colorado. That’s exactly what he did and more for the Dallas Stars against his former team after being traded twice in a six-week span earlier this year. All three of his goals and an assist on Wyatt Johnston’s tiebreaking power-play goal came in the third period Saturday night as the Stars beat Colorado 4-2 in Game 7 of the first round series.

Ohtani and Freeman homer, Sasaki earns 1st MLB win as streaking Dodgers overpower Braves 10-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in four runs, Shohei Ohtani also went deep and Roki Sasaki earned his first major league win as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 10-3 for their seventh straight victory. The Dodgers have won the first two games of the series to improve to 5-0 against Atlanta this year. Sasaki allowed three runs and six hits over five innings in a game pushed back more than three hours because of rain and lightning. The 23-year-old right-hander gave up a home run to Ozzie Albies but received plenty of offensive support in his seventh big league start since arriving from Japan to much fanfare. Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach lasted only 3 2/3 innings. He gave up six runs, five earned, and eight hits.

Sabalenka beats Gauff in straight sets to win Madrid Open for 20th career title

MADRID (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has beaten Coco Gauff in straight sets to win her record-tying third Madrid Open. No. 1-ranked Sabalenka powered through the first set and edged the No. 4 American in a tiebreaker for 6-3, 7-6 (3) on the Caja Magica outdoor clay court. Sabalenka added to titles in Madrid in 2021 and 2023 and equaled Petra Kvitova’s tournament record. It was her 20th career title and tour-leading third of the year.

New father Max Verstappen wins pole in Miami, his third through six F1 races this season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Max Verstappen celebrated the birth of his first child with a pole-winning run at the Miami Grand Prix. The four-time defending Formula 1 champion edged Lando Norris of McLaren by .065 seconds to take the top starting spot for Sunday’s race. It was a rebound for Verstappen, who was penalized earlier Saturday in the sprint race and finished 17th. Verstappen and his partner, Kelly Piquet, announced the birth of a baby girl on Friday.

Jim Dent, the long hitter and one of the top Black golfers on PGA Tour Champions, dies at age 85

Jim Dent has died a week before his 86th birthday. Dent was one of the top Black golfers of his generation who won 12 times on the PGA Tour Champions. He started out as a caddie at the municipal course in Augusta, Georgia, known as The Patch. His son is now the head pro, and Tiger Woods is part of the restoration project. Dent went from caddying to finally making his way onto the PGA Tour. He never won a tour event. His best finish was runner-up to Jack Nicklaus at the Walt Disney World Open Invitational.

Scottie Scheffler’s lead grows to 8 in the dark at his hometown Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler’s lead is up to eight shots in his hometown CJ Cup Byron Nelson after the top-ranked player finished his third round in the dark. Scheffler is at 23 under after shooting a 5-under 66. The eight-shot lead is the largest for 54 holes on the PGA Tour since Rory McIlroy led by eight on his way to winning the 2011 U.S. Open. Erik von Rooyen, Adam Schenk and Ricky Castillo are 15 under. Kurt Kitiyama and Jhonattan Vegas are another shot back. Von Rooyen and Schenk shot 65s while Castillo and Vegas had 67s. Kitiyama shot 68.

Twins’ Kody Clemens homers in 1st career Fenway game in front of father, ex-Red Sox pitcher Roger

BOSTON (AP) — Kody Clemens, the son of former Red Sox pitcher Roger Clemens, homered into the right-field seats in the sixth inning during his first game at Fenway Park. With his seven-time Cy Young Award-winning dad watching from a luxury box along the first-base line, Clemens hit an 0-1 slider from Hunter Dobbins over the short wall in the right-field corner Saturday. A fan threw the ball back onto the field and the ball attendant retrieved it in shallow right, before tossing it into the stands behind first base. The 28-year-old Clemens was acquired from Philadelphia on April 26 after being designated for assignment by the Phillies.

Red Sox 1B Triston Casas out for rest of season after rupturing left knee tendon

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas suffered a ruptured tendon in his left knee and is out for the remainder of the season. The team said on Saturday that the 25-year-old Casas ruptured his patellar tendon running to first on a slow roller up the line and fell awkwardly in Boston’s victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. After laying on his back in pain and not moving the knee, he was carted off on a stretcher and taken to a Boston hospital.

