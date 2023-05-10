AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:39 p.m. EDT

West Virginia’s Huggins agrees to pay cut, suspension for homophobic slur, AP source says

Bob Huggins will keep his job as basketball coach at West Virginia but has agreed to a suspension and pay cut after he used a homophobic slur during a radio show. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing an Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins then made offensive comments about Xavier fans. He later apologized.

Jaguars will play twice in London, 2 Germany games set

The Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season. The Jaguars will “host” the Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and “visit” the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. The Tennessee Titans will “host” the Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 15. The Chiefs will “host” the Dolphins in Germany at Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 5. The Patriots will “host” the Colts on Nov. 12, also in Frankfurt. The Jets will host the Dolphins a day after Thanksgiving. The Eagles will host the Giants on Christmas Day. The Chiefs will host the Bengals on New Year’s Eve.

PGA Championship has 99 of top 100 in the field for Oak Hill, no Sergio Garcia

The PGA Championship always tries to get the strongest field in the majors. This year is no exception. The field next week for Oak Hill just outside Rochester, New York, features 99 of the top 100 in the world ranking. Missing is Will Zalatoris, who is out for the rest of the season after back surgery. The field features 18 players who play for Saudi-backed LIV Golf. One player missing from the 155-player list is Sergio Garcia. He is No. 189 in the world. LIV Golf does not get ranking points. This will be the first time Garcia is ineligible for a major since 1999.

Georgia’s championship team declines White House invitation

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s national championship football team is declining an invitation to visit the White House. According to a statement released by the Georgia athletic association, the Bulldogs will not be able to attend a June 12 event with other college teams at the White House described by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as “College Athlete Day.” Georgia says it received the invitation on Wednesday. It said the date “is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.” The statement said Georgia was appreciative of the invitation and looks forward to other opportunities to visit the White House.

Wemby watch: How Wembanyama may help the draft lottery teams

When a generational talent like Victor Wembanyama comes along, it’s clear that he would make any team that he’s with better in a multitude of ways. And the team that wins Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery in Chicago — and the right to draft Wembanyama next month — will be immediately improved.

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets, 76ers on brink of conference finals

Philadelphia hasn’t been to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001. Denver hasn’t played a home game in the Western Conference finals since 2009. The 76ers and Nuggets are on the brink of updating those numbers. Philadelphia went into Boston and won Game 5 of their East semifinal series on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in that series, while Denver snapped a two-game slide and held serve at home to take a 3-2 lead over Phoenix in Game 5 of their West semifinal series. They can close out those matchups on Thursday. Philly getting a chance to clinch at home, Denver facing a Game 6 in Phoenix

Nuggets beat Suns 118-102 in Game 5 to regain series lead

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a triple-double after making up with Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Michael Porter Jr. sank five 3-pointers to help the Denver Nuggets beat Phoenix 118-102 on Tuesday night for a 3-2 series lead. Joker had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for his 10th career playoff triple-double, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for most by a center in NBA history. Game 6 is Thursday night in Phoenix. The home team has won every game in the series. If that holds true again, the decisive winner-take-all clash will come Sunday back in Denver, where the top-seeded Nuggets own the NBA’s best home record at 39-7, including 5-0 in the playoffs.

Embiid scores 33, 76ers beat Celtics 115-103 for 3-2 lead

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 33 points and the Philadelphia 76ers easily took a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the Boston Celtics 115-103. It was the third straight game 30-point game of the series for Embiid, who also had seven rebounds and four blocks. Philadelphia will have chance to close out the series and advance to the conference finals when they host Game 6 on Thursday. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and six 3s. James Harden finished with 17 points and 10 assists and eight rebounds. The 76ers led by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 36 points but was just 11 of 27 from the field. Jaylen Brown finished with 24 points.

Coach K to the NBA: Mike Krzyzewski joins league as special adviser

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is coming out of retirement and heading to the NBA. That is, as an adviser — not as a coach. The league said Wednesday that the Hall of Famer and all-time men’s college Division I coaching wins leader is its new special adviser to basketball operations. He will be present next week at the league’s general managers meeting in Chicago, coinciding with the draft lottery and combine there. Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with five national championships.

De Bruyne out of Haaland’s shadow, delivers again in Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne was the man for the big occasion once again for Manchester City. The Belgium midfielder scored a long-range goal for City’s equalizer in its 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday. His shot flew like a missile as it skimmed just above the turf in a trajectory similar to Carlos Alberto’s glorious goal for Brazil in the 1970 World Cup final. This was no title match for Manchester City but it sure felt like one with the eyes of the world on the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. De Bruyne is making a habit of delivering the goods in City’s biggest matches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.