AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:36 p.m. EDT

Spain has condemned inappropriate World Cup kiss. Can it now reckon with sexism in soccer?

MADRID (AP) — Spain has spoken loudly through its government, political parties, soccer clubs, players and ordinary citizens to condemn the kiss of a player by the head of its soccer federation that sullied its Women’s World Cup victory. But the apparent abuse of authority by Luis Rubiales has also brought the nation that has made strides in gender equality face-to-face with the sexism that still runs deep in its most popular sport. Now the question is whether the scandal caused by the most powerful man in Spanish soccer can bring about deeper changes in a sport where women have historically been discriminated.

USA rolls past Jordan 110-62. Now Round 2 of Basketball World Cup awaits

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Another game, another blowout for the U.S. at the Basketball World Cup. And now the competition figures to get considerably tougher. Anthony Edwards scored 22 points and the Americans completed an easy march through the group stage by beating Jordan 110-62 to improve to 3-0 and finish atop Group C. Second-round play for the U.S. starts Friday against Montenegro. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is the only player with any NBA experience on Jordan’s roster. He led his team with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Venus Williams suffers her most lopsided US Open loss: 6-1, 6-1 in the first round

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams’ 100th career U.S. Open match produced her most lopsided loss at the Grand Slam tournament where she won the trophy in 2000 and 2001. Williams was eliminated 6-1, 6-1 by Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round on Tuesday night. At 43, Williams is the oldest player in the field. The first 21 times Williams entered the U.S. Open, she went 21-0 in the first round. But this was her third consecutive opening-round loss at Flushing Meadows. The 26-year-old Minnen was born in August 1997, the month before Williams reached the U.S. Open final for the first time.

Nebraska volleyball stadium event could draw 90,000-plus and set women’s world attendance record

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An attendance record of global proportions could be set Wednesday night when the University of Nebraska hosts a celebration of volleyball at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The event will feature an exhibition between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State and a regular-season match between Omaha and the fourth-ranked Cornhuskers. Nebraska athletic department officials have taken aim at the women’s sporting event world attendance record of 91,648. It was set during a Champions League soccer match in Spain in 2022.

Justin Jefferson selected top wide receiver by panel of AP Pro Football Writers

Justin Jefferson has been setting records and terrifying defenses since the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. It’s no surprise Jefferson was voted No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL by The Associated Press. A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at wide receiver, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points. Jefferson received seven first-place votes. Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp also received first-place votes. Jefferson and Tyreek Hill were the only wideouts named on each ballot.

The Angels wave a white flag on their season, reportedly placing 6 players on waivers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly placed six players on waivers. ESPN reported they are pitchers Lucas Giolito, Dominic Leone, Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez, and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk. Giolito says he read the news on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Los Angeles would get some salary relief if the players are claimed and their contracts assumed. The Angels are 63-70 and headed for their eighth straight losing season. The moves signal the team has given up after going all-in at the trade deadline, acquiring Giolito and Grichuk among several others.

Rubiales crisis hangs over European soccer ahead of gala award ceremony in Monaco

MONACO (AP) — The governing body of European soccer heads to its annual awards gala on Thursday in Monaco amid turmoil created by its vice president from Spain. Luis Rubiales won’t be at the high-end ceremony in Monte Carlo where the awards for best player and coach will be made because he has been suspended by FIFA. Spain could sweep the prizes for women’s soccer. FIFA suspended Rubiales while it investigates the kiss he forced on Women’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso. UEFA has stayed publicly silent on the issue since Rubiales provoked a furor in Spain and elsewhere and then refused to resign.

College football picks: Marathon kickoff weekend includes marquee matchups and lots of mismatches

The true opening weekend of the college football season is a five-day marathon. This season feels like the end of an era in college football, but when the games kick off all the off-the-field drama will fade away. Week 1 is light on marquee matchups and heavy on potential mismatches. Twelve ranked teams are favored by at least 20 points against FBS opponents. The main event will be Sunday night in Orlando, Florida, where there is a top-10 matchup between No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Florida State.

Bill Peters hired by WHL team 4 years after it was exposed that he directed racial slurs at a player

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta (AP) — Bill Peters has been hired as the coach of the junior Western Hockey League’s Lethbridge Hurricanes. It’s the former Calgary Flames coach’s first job in North America since it emerged four years ago that he directed racial slurs at a player in the minors during the 2009-10 season. The team says Peters completed an anti-racism training and coaching certificate program. WHL Commissioner Ron Robison also expressed satisfaction that Peters took the necessary steps to return to coaching. Akim Aliu, the player who was the victim of the racist language, said of Peters he’s all about second chances but only if he’s sincere.

Court upholds Michael Avenatti’s conviction for plotting to extort up to $25 million from Nike

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti’s conviction for plotting to extort up to $25 million from shoe giant Nike – one of several legal messes that have landed him behind bars. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected Avenatti’s claim that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support his February 2020 conviction on charges of extortion and honest-services fraud for threatening to smear Nike in the media if he didn’t get paid. Avenatti, who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in litigation against former President Donald Trump, was convicted last year of stealing book proceeds from Daniels and sentenced to 14 years in prison for stealing settlement funds from clients and failing to pay taxes.

