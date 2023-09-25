AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:33 p.m. EDT

Analysis: Vikings, Chargers trade inexplicable decisions. Jets’ commitment to Wilson still baffling

The Vikings and Chargers traded inexplicable decisions in the final two minutes. The Jets are sticking with a baffling choice for the foreseeable future. After Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley set Minnesota up for a win, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and quarterback Kirk Cousins gave him a reprieve with their inability to manage the clock. The most perplexing decision in the first three weeks of the NFL season isn’t a call on the field. It’s the Jets choosing not to add a quarterback after Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1.

Patrick Mahomes throws 3 TD passes, Taylor Swift celebrates as Chiefs rout Bears 41-10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Jerick McKinnon, and the Kansas City Chiefs routed the Chicago Bears 41-10. Travis Kelce also had a TD catch for the Chiefs, much to the delight of 12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift, who watched the game from an Arrowhead Stadium suite after getting an invitation from the All-Pro tight end. The Bears lost their 13th consecutive game dating to last season. Justin Fields was just 11 of 22 for 99 yards with a TD and an interception.

Chargers’ Mike Williams tore his left ACL during Sunday’s win, MRI reveals, says AP source

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee. A person with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press an MRI on Monday morning confirmed the injury. The person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the club had yet to reveal the extent of the injury publicly. Williams suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The seventh-year receiver had a catch for an 11-yard gain when the injury took place.

Sean Payton’s Broncos fall apart in ’embarassing’ 70-20 loss at Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Broncos coach Sean Payton called Sunday’s 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins embarrassing and something that will be tough to rewatch on tape for the players and coaches. Denver gave up nearly 800 yards of total offense, including 350 yards rushing, and were overpowered by the Dolphins on both sides of the ball. Now they’re 0-3 for the second time in four seasons with few positives to take away from Sunday’s output.

Call for sanctions as homophobic chants again overshadow French soccer’s biggest game

Homophobic chanting by sections of Paris Saint-Germain fans targeting Marseille players has again marred the biggest game in French soccer and prompted calls for sanctions. Olivier Klein is the inter-ministerial delegate for the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBTQ+ and he has posted a video of PSG supporters using insulting homophobic slurs aimed at their Marseille rivals. PSG won the game at the Parc des Princes 4-0. Klein called for sanctions and was joined by French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera. She said the disciplinary committee of the French federation will look into the case and urged PSG to file a legal complaint.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: The top tier of teams in poll widens as points gap between them shrinks

The top tier of The Associated Press college football poll is getting crowded. Georgia remains a clear No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes this week. Five other teams split the remaining eight first-place votes: No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Florida State and No. 7 Washington. That’s the most teams with a first-place vote during the regular season since November 2015. Ranking the very best teams is getting tougher for voters, so Reality Check will try not to be too judgmental.

Steelers’ team plane makes emergency landing in Kansas City, no injuries reported

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ charter flight home following a Sunday night win in Las Vegas made an emergency landing in Kansas City early Monday. Team spokesman Burt Lauten posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that every one on the plane is safe and the team is making plans to arrive in Pittsburgh later in the day. The team was originally scheduled to arrive in Pittsburgh around 5:30 a.m. EDT after improving to 2-1 by holding off the Raiders.

Padres push back against reports there’s a lack of leadership in a dysfunctional franchise

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Less than a year after a stirring run to the NL Championship Series, the high-priced, underperforming San Diego Padres are defending themselves against reports there is a lack of clubhouse leadership within a dysfunctional organization. While hinting that there have been issues in the clubhouse, right-hander Joe Musgrove said they have been addressed following a story in the San Diego Union-Tribune that questioned the clubhouse culture and a story in The Athletic that suggested that cultural issues and dysfunction extend up to general manager A.J. Preller. Both publications said the reports were based on interviews with players and former club employees who had been granted anonymity.

Byron gets milestone win for Hendrick and moves closer to chance to race for team’s next Cup title

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — William Byron grew up a huge fan of Hendrick Motorsports when watching Jimmie Johnson win championships. He also wanted to drive for that organization one day. The 25-year-old Byron is now a step closer in his sixth Cup season to having an opportunity to race for Rick Hendrick’s next title after getting the team owner a milestone victory. Byron led only the last six laps Sunday at Texas and advanced to the round of eight in NASCAR’s playoffs with his series-best sixth win of the season. It was the 300th for Hendrick, which already had the most in Cup history. The team also has 14 Cup titles.

Americans’ losing streak in Europe reaches the 30-year mark in the Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The United States won the Ryder Cup in England in 1993. Not many would have guessed that would be its last win on European soil over the next 30 years. The next chance to end that dubious streak comes this week at Marco Simone outside Rome. How long has it been? Five American players and six from Europe weren’t even born the last time the Americans won away from home. Rory McIlroy believes the home crowd and the home team setting up the golf course cannot be understated. Paul Azinger believes Europe doesn’t get enough credit for great play.

