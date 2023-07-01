AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:29 p.m. EDT

Damian Lillard asks the Trail Blazers for a trade, sources tell AP

Damian Lillard has asked the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade, a move that will end the seven-time All-Star’s tenure with that team, according to two people familiar with the matter. The people say Lillard will generate interest from the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, among others. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details were announced publicly. Lillard is coming off a season in which he averaged 32.2 points for the Trail Blazers. He is a seven-time All-NBA selection and was selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. But he has never been close to a title in his 11 seasons in the league.

Mike Babcock returns to the NHL as the coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets

Mike Babcock is back in the NHL as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets announced Saturday they’ve hired the Stanley Cup winner to take over behind the bench. Babcock is returning to the league after a hiatus of almost four years. His return follows the end of his lengthy contract with the Maple Leafs. They fired Babcock in 2019 early in his fifth season with Toronto. The 2008 Cup-winning coach who also guided Canada to Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014 gives the Blue Jackets an accomplished veteran to oversee their attempt to become a contender again.

Strus agrees to $63M deal and heads to Cleveland after helping Miami make finals, AP sources say

Max Strus helped Miami get to the NBA Finals, and his stock soared in the process. Strus is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers, agreeing to a $63 million, four-year deal that was finalized Saturday by making the transaction part of a three-team trade, according to two people familiar with the negotiations. Strus goes to the Cavaliers, who will send Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens to San Antonio while Miami gets future second-round draft compensation, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade terms haven’t been approved by the NBA.

Hurricanes retain Fast and Raanta, while Rangers add Wheeler and Quick as NHL free agency opens

The Carolina Hurricanes were able to retain two players — goalie Antti Raanta and forward Jesper Fast — before the NHL’s free agent signing period began. The New York Rangers, meantime, were quick out of the gate in signing two free agents, forward Blake Wheeler and goalie Jonathan Quick, to one-year contracts. The Toronto Maple Leafs added muscle by signing forward Ryan Reaves. The Buffalo Sabres are bringing back forward Tyson Jost, and addressed their defensive needs by signing Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson.

IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walks away from a terrifying wreck at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walked away unharmed from a terrifying wreck during practice at Mid-Ohio on Saturday. His car from Meyer Shank Racing rolled seven times through a gravel trap before coming to rest on its side. Pagenaud remained motionless in his car for a moment as the AMR safety crew rushed to check on him, but the 2016 series champion was able to climb from the wreckage. IndyCar said Pagenaud was evaluated and released from the care center but, according to series protocol, he would not be cleared to return to the track Saturday. That meant Pagenaud would miss qualifying, but he could clear another evaluation Sunday that would allow him to race.

Kyrie Irving agrees to stay with Mavs, Doncic on a $126 million, 3-year deal, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving wants to run it back with Luka Doncic. A person with knowledge of the deal says the enigmatic guard and the Dallas Mavericks have agreed on a $126 million, three-year contract. The deal comes within the first hour of NBA free agency. The Mavericks paired All-Star starters for the first time in franchise history by adding Irving in a blockbuster deal with Brooklyn last February. But the club stumbled down the stretch to miss the playoffs for the first time since Doncic was a rookie in 2018-19. Dallas also is bringing back shooting guard Seth Curry for a third stint with the club.

The NFL is addressing gambling suspensions with training and conversations with the players’ union

The NFL has announced the suspensions of four more players for violations of its gambling policy. It brings the total to 10 players disciplined over the past two years as the league vows to increase training and education efforts across the board with an eye toward protecting the integrity of the game. Experts say it’s part of a new reality for the NFL and other leagues with more violations likely on the horizon. But they don’t think it’s anywhere near reaching a critical mass that could cause fans to question the product on the field.

Alex Palou dismisses ‘dominance’ of IndyCar despite 3 wins in his last 4 races

Alex Palou says he is not dominating the IndyCar series, even though he pretty much is these days. The 26-year-old Spaniard has won three of the past four races, has yet to finish outside of the top 10 this season and has a commanding 74-point lead over Marcus Ericsson in the championship race. Palou also has been good at Mid-Ohio, where the series runs on Sunday, finishing in the top three each of the past two seasons. That has left Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward and just about everyone else in the paddock wondering how they can catch up to the Chip Ganassi Racing driver.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s vision for his Chasing M’s Foundation coming to fruition in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six months after a near-death experience on the football field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is bringing his Chasing M’s Foundation to life in Pittsburgh. The foundation Hamlin started as a college player has exploded in popularity since he went into cardiac arrest during a game in January against Cincinnati. Hamlin says he’s using his heightened platform to expand the reach of Chasing M’s. He is holding several events in the Pittsburgh area in early July, including offering free CPR training for hundreds and co-hosting an all-star high school football game. Hamlin says this is just the tip of the iceberg of what he hopes Chasing M’s can do in the future.

Caeleb Dressel fails to qualify for the world championships after 22nd place in 50 freestyle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two years after winning five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel has failed to qualify for the world championships. Dressel’s final attempt to make the U.S. team ended at the national championships when he tied for 22nd in the preliminaries for the 50-meter freestyle. Dressel clocked a time of 22.72 seconds in the frantic sprint from one end of the pool to the other, leaving him 1.07 behind top qualifier Ryan Held. He didn’t qualify for worlds in any of his four events, showing just how far he has to go after a long break from swimming.

