AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:28 p.m. EDT

Andrey Rublev gets to the ball and sets up the win to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Andrey Rublev ran to his right, sized up the distance to the ball and then did the incredible. Rublev pulled off the shot of the Wimbledon tournament by somehow swiping the ball back over the net for a forehand winner from behind the baseline. A winner that set up match point and a spot in the quarterfinals. Rublev says “probably it was the most lucky shot ever. It just was luck.” Rublev beat Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4 and could next face seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic. Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva reached the fourth round in the women’s draw in only her second appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.

Russian teen Mirra Andreeva helps herself at Wimbledon in reaching fourth round

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Mirra Andreeva didn’t go far when she needed some advice after losing in the third round at her first major tennis tournament. The 16-year-old Russian’s parents and coaches have played huge roles in helping her become the latest teen sensation in tennis but Andreeva knows herself better than anyone else does so the conversation after this year’s French Open stayed internal. She says “after Paris I just had quite a long talk with myself, just me and myself, and that’s it.” Andreeva has already done one better in her second major tournament. She advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a straight-set win over 22nd-seeded Anastasia Potapova.

Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s coach and wants his job back, attorney claims

Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s basketball coach following a drunken-driving arrest and wants his job back. That’s according to a letter from his attorney to the university. Huggins’ attorney David A. Campbell wrote to the school that Huggins “never signed a resignation letter and never communicated a resignation to anyone at WVU.” The letter threatens a lawsuit if Huggins isn’t reinstated. Campbell says Huggins’ wife, and not the coach, sent a resignation notice to the school. WVU disputes those claims, saying Huggins clearly communicated his resignation and retirement in writing and told players and members of the basketball staff about his decision.

Elly De La Cruz steals 2nd, 3rd and home in 2-pitch span, sparks Reds to 8-5 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning and Cincinnati beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5. De La Cruz broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning with a two-out RBI single off Elvis Peguero, then made the reliever’s life miserable in a span of two pitches. He stole second on a 1-1 pitch from Peguero. On the next pitch, De La Cruz swiped third without a throw. The rattled reliever caught the ball from his catcher and turned his back as he walked slowly toward the rubber. De La Cruz walked down the third base line, broke into a sprint and easily beat Peguero’s rushed throw to the plate.

Matt Manning, 2 Tigers relievers combine to no-hit Blue Jays, 2nd no-no in majors this season

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning combined with relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange on a no-hitter as the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0. Manning pitched 6 2/3 innings, Foley got four straight outs and Lange finished it in the ninth. Manning said he didn’t even realize he hadn’t allowed a hit when he was pulled from the game. It was the ninth no-hitter in Tigers history and the first combined one. The no-hitter was the second in the majors this season after Domingo Germán’s perfect game for the New York Yankees at Oakland last month. The Houston Astros had two combined no-nos last year, one in the regular season and one in the World Series.

Strikeout numbers are still stubbornly high in MLB despite rules changes

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball has made the games faster, the bases bigger and defense a little bit harder. Now, if it could only do something about those stubborn strikeouts. There’s little doubt that MLB’s expansive new rules package this season has been a success, particularly when it comes to speeding up the action. But the sport is also hunting for a little more offense these days and the league-wide output of 2023 looks similar to 2022 in several areas. One of the biggest reasons is that strikeouts are still near an all-time high, with each team averaging about 8.6 per game.

Wembanyama returns, but injuries affect the marquee games Sunday in the NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson won’t get a second act in Las Vegas. There’s no Thompson twins show, either. Injuries have affected what shaped up to be the marquee games Sunday in the NBA Summer League after two top players were hurt on opening night. Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the draft, and Amen Thompson, who went right after him to Houston, were hurt in the same game Friday. Henderson won’t face Wembanyama when the Trail Blazers play the Spurs and Amen Thompson won’t play his twin brother, Ausar, who was picked No. 5 by the Detroit Pistons.

Verstappen takes 6th F1 victory in a row at British GP as Norris wins battle with Hamilton for 2nd

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen recovered from a slow start to win the British Grand Prix for his sixth Formula One win in a row as Lando Norris held off fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling battle for second. Verstappen was overtaken off the line by McLaren’s Norris but swept back into the lead on lap five and held on until the end. Norris held off Hamilton for second place late in the race after a safety-car restart. McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was a career-best fourth ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Nasa Hataoka turns in a prime-time performance to lead US Women’s Open at Pebble

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Women’s Open went to prime time and so did Nasa Hataoka. The 24-year-old from Japan shot a 66 in the wind at Pebble Beach to take a one-shot lead over Allisen Corpuz. Not only was that the best score of the championship, Hataoka was nearly nine shots better than the field average. She went from six shots behind to one shot ahead in pursuit of his first major. Corpuz caught a bad lie on her last hole for a bogey and a 71. She will try to join Michelle Wie West as Hawaii’s only two major champions.

Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues. The 38-year-old Rapinoe announced Saturday her fourth World Cup will be her last and she’ll officially retire with the OL Reign at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. Rapinoe and the U.S. team are aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.