AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:27 p.m. EST

Davis falls short in bid to break Maravich’s scoring mark

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Antoine Davis missed his shot at making history. Detroit Mercy’s star guard finished four points shy of breaking Pete Maravich’s NCAA career scoring record, a mark that has stood since 1970. Davis, who leads the nation with a 28.4 points per game average, entered Thursday’s Horizon League tournament game against Youngstown State needing 26 to pass “Pistol” Pete’s mark. Davis finished with 22 after being slowed by a fourth foul. He missed four 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the intense loss. Davis finished with 3,664 points to Maravich’s 3,667. Maravich set his record in just three years at LSU.

Georgia’s Carter will try to protect draft status at pro day

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Carter’s next step in his attempts to preserve his status as a top prospect in next month’s NFL draft will be Georgia’s pro day on March 15, where he is expected to participate in workouts in front of coaches and general managers. Carter, a defensive tackle who played a big role in the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships, was projected as one of the top picks in the April 27 NFL draft before having his status potentially clouded by misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving in relation to the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a Georgia recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy.

Shiffrin misses out in super-G, still chasing 86th victory

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished in fourth place in a World Cup super-G and missed out on a record-tying 86th career victory. Shiffrin was the ninth starter and trailed leader Elena Curtoni of Italy by 0.15 seconds. The race was eventually won by Cornelia Huetter. The Austrian edged Curtoni by a mere 0.01 seconds. Shiffrin needs one victory to match Ingemar Stenmark’s victory total on the all-time list. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin’s next race is a downhill on Saturday.

Young, Stroud defend against criticisms at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Young has no doubt he can stay healthy in the NFL. C.J. Stroud believes he’ll be just fine running against pro defenses. The two quarterbacks generally regarded as the best in this year’s draft class had a simple message for the critics Friday — think again. They went first and second at Podium 1 during Friday’s NFL annual scouting combine, which could be the same sequence on draft night. Young’s doubters worry his lack of size could lead to injuries while Stroud’s detractors have questioned his mobility.

Smart says new 1st-down rule good start to shortening games

Georgia coach Kirby Smart says proposed changes to clock operating rules shouldn’t significantly impact games next season. He called them a good first step to reducing the number of plays and keeping games moving. The NCAA Football Rules Committee approved a proposal to keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half. There also would be no more untimed downs at the end of the first and third quarters on accepted penalties and no more consecutive timeouts during the same dead ball period. Final approval is expected in April.

Flood of trades could be reduced to trickle at NHL deadline

The NHL trade deadline has arrived. The usual flood of last-minute deals was not expected because teams were far more active in the past several weeks.. Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong can’t put a finger on why he and his colleagues wound up being so proactive. The day began with a few minor moves, with Detroit trading Jakub Vrana to St. Louis and Pittsburgh bringing back Nick Bonino in a trade with San Jose. New Jersey acquired depth forward Curtis Lazar from Vancouver.

PitchCom volume issue gives away Twins pitch calls

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — This was a different kind of pitch tipping when Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda made only his second spring start in his return from Tommy John surgery two seasons ago. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the PitchCom device catcher Tony Wolters was using was loud enough for Tampa Bay hitters to hear every pitch that was called. Home plate umpire Brennan Miller heard them all through the wireless system used by pitchers and catchers to communicate. Maeda still threw two scoreless innings, allowing two hits. He struck out two and walked one in a game held at Tropicana Field.

Hamilton cleared to race in Bahrain after jewelry inspected

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One great Lewis Hamilton has been cleared to race for Mercedes at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after having his jewelry inspected. Hamilton clashed with governing body FIA last year over the wearing of jewelry and was cleared at the Singapore GP in October for wearing a nose stud. Hamilton explained to stewards at the time that he had to keep the stud in because of complications linked to a blood blister on his nose. The FIA did not mention his nose stud in its statement but says in its verdict that the seven-time F1 champion had received a medical exemption relating to “concerns about disfigurement.”

Alonso steals the show as F1 season begins in Bahrain

Fernando Alonso started his Formula One career 22 years ago and began this season with two strong practices on opening day of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The 41-year-old Spaniard joked he has 10 more years left in F1. He says “there are no secrets. You dedicate your life to your passion, you know your body better.” Alonso split the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen in the first practice. He led Verstappen and Perez in the second session. A truer indicator of Alonso’s speed will be in Saturday’s qualifying. The season-opening race is Sunday and finishes under floodlights in Sakhir. Alonso’s last race win was 10 years ago.

PSG’s Hakimi given preliminary charges on rape allegation

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi was given preliminary charges of rape. The prosecutors office in Nanterre says Hakimi was questioned by investigators probing rape allegations on Thursday. He was then given preliminary charges and placed under judicial supervision. A 24-year-old woman says she was raped by Hakimi on Saturday at his home in a Paris suburb. The Spanish-born Hakimi is a defender who helped Morocco make World Cup history last year by becoming the first African team to reach the tournament’s semifinals. He trained with PSG on Friday.

