AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:26 p.m. EST

Lions secure NFC’s No. 1 seed, Broncos and Buccaneers clinch the NFL’s final two playoff spots

The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through Motown. The Detroit Lions secured a No. 1 seed with a 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Jahmyr Gibbs scored four touchdowns to help the Lions clinch the NFC North, earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The Vikings missed an opportunity to overtake Detroit for the top spot and ended up with the fifth seed. They’ll play on the road against the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams next Monday night. The Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured the NFL’s final two playoff spots in Week 18.

NFL coaching moves: Mayo, Pederson are out of a job while Giants elect to keep Daboll

New England’s Jerod Mayo and Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson are two NFL coaches out of a job while New York Giants coach Brian Daboll is among those who look like they will be back next fall. It’s the day after the NFL’s regular season, which usually means a tough day for coaches as underachieving teams move quickly to make changes. Mayo was fired on Sunday after the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills, ending his tenure after just one season and a 4-13 record. The move means the Patriots will embark on another rebuild as the team tries to build an identity following the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. Pederson is out as Jacksonville’s head coach after the franchise won just four games.

Jaguars fire coach Doug Pederson, keep GM Trent Baalke after ‘best team assembled’ wins just 4 games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson is out as Jacksonville’s head coach after the franchise’s “best team assembled” won just four games. Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired Pederson following a 26-23 overtime loss at Indianapolis. It was the team’s 18th loss in its last 23 games. But Khan kept general manager Trent Baalke, a questionable decision that surely will affect who will become Jacksonville’s next coach. Khan made the move with one year remaining on Pederson’s contract. The 56-year-old Pederson went 23-30 with Jacksonville, a far cry from the Super Bowl-winning coach Khan thought he hired in February 2021.

Giants owner says GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are staying put after 3-14 season

The New York Giants are sticking with general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll. Owner and team president John Mara announced Monday that he and co-owner Steve Tisch decided to move forward with the Giants’ current leadership even after a 3-14 season that ranks among the franchise’s worst. Mara said he and Tisch remain confident in the process Schoen and Daboll have implemented. Both Schoen and Daboll were hired by the Giants in 2022 and New York made the playoffs in their first season together. Mara says “staying with both of them is the best course of action for us right now.”

Jimmy Butler wants to leave the Heat. Pat Riley has been in this spot many times before

MIAMI (AP) — Pat Riley turns 80 in a couple of months. The Miami Heat president has not revealed any retirement timetable. He still wears impeccable suits, shakes hands with as firm of a grip as anyone, knows all eyes are on him when he walks into just about any room. He’s not stopping. Or changing. Jimmy Butler’s looming breakup with the Heat — Miami didn’t give him an extension, Butler wants a trade, the franchise suspended him for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team — is not the first time that a superstar has been in Miami but had his time with Riley’s team come to an unceremonious end.

Tennessee, nation’s lone unbeaten, strengthens grip on No. 1; WVU, Michigan, Utah St enter AP Top 25

Tennessee picked up four more first-place votes and remains at No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll. The Vols are the only men’s Division I team without a loss. Tennessee received 45 of 60 first-place nods from the national media panel, while No. 2 Auburn received the other 15. Iowa State, Duke and Alabama rounded out the top five. West Virginia, Michigan and Utah State entered the poll at the expense of Cincinnati, Arkansas and Baylor.

Big Ten, SEC each have 4 top 10 teams in AP women’s poll as UCLA, South Carolina still lead way

The Big Ten and Southeastern Conference each has seven teams ranked in the AP top 25 women’s basketball poll, including four apiece in the first 10. Both have been bolstered this season by conference realignment, with No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 USC joining the Big Ten while No. 5 Texas and No. 10 Oklahoma joined the SEC. UCLA, South Carolina and Notre Dame remain the top three teams this week

Aaron Rodgers proved in Week 18 that he can still play at a high level if any NFL team wants him

Aaron Rodgers showed the rest of the NFL in Week 18 that he can still play at a high level in case he wants to return for a 21st season. The four-time NFL MVP tossed four touchdown passes against a team that was playing to preserve slim playoff hopes, helping the New York Jets finish a miserable season on a winning note. Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history to reach 500 career TD passes in New York’s 32-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Now, Rodgers heads into an offseason of uncertainty. First, he must decide whether he’s coming back or retiring. He doesn’t even know if the Jets will want him after going 5-12 this season.

Novak Djokovic still feels trauma when he travels to Australia because of his deportation in 2022

Novak Djokovic says he still feels a bit of trauma when he travels to Australia. He says that stems from his deportation from the country in 2022 because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic says in an interview with Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper published Monday that he worries that maybe he will be detained when he arrives in Australia. Play in the Australian Open begins at Melbourne Park on Sunday, which is Saturday in the United States. Djokovic has won 10 of his 24 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open. That includes in 2023. He lost to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals a year ago.

Jaguars return home after getting stuck on Indianapolis tarmac for 7 hours during storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are home after spending seven hours waiting through a winter storm on the tarmac at Indianapolis International Airport. The National Weather Service reported heavy snow — between 2 and 5 inches — freezing drizzle and wind gusts of up to 40 mph in central Indiana. The Jaguars had hoped to get out of Indy before the worst of it Sunday evening, but their game against the Colts went to overtime and caused enough of a delay that players, coaches and staff got stuck. The Jaguars lost 26-23. Their charter flight finally was cleared to leave at 1 a.m. EST and landed in Jacksonville two hours later.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.