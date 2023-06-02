AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:58 p.m. EDT

Jokic gets triple-double, Nuggets roll past Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic got a triple-double in his NBA Finals debut, Jamal Murray scored 26 points and the Denver Nuggets had little trouble with the cold-shooting Miami Heat on the way to a 104-93 win in Game 1 of the title series on Thursday night. Jokic finished with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who waited 47 years to make the finals and didn’t disappoint. Aaron Gordon scored 16 and Michael Porter Jr. added 14 for Denver, which trailed for all of 34 seconds and eventually led by as many as 24. Bam Adebayo finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which shot 41 percent.

Nuggets get an NBA Finals gem from difference-maker Murray

DENVER (AP) — The highlight of Game 1 for Jamal Murray came when he dribbled into the middle, planted his surgically repaired left knee in the paint, made a full clockwise turn, then faded away and swished a mid-range jumper. His most important contribution to Denver’s first win in the franchise’s first appearance in the NBA Finals — well, take your pick. Murray finished with 26 points and 10 assists to help the Nuggets to a 104-93 win over the Miami Heat. In his 49 career playoff games, Murray has averaged 27.6 points, which is 33 percent more than he scores in the regular season.

For Heat, the familiar challenge of navigating a rocky road awaits

DENVER (AP) — Udonis Haslem has been through almost everything in his 20 seasons with the Miami Heat. On that list: Game 1 losses in the NBA Finals. He’s seen lots of those. Six of them, actually, in seven tries during his Heat career. Being down 1-0 in the finals against the Denver Nuggets is not optimal, but Haslem knows it doesn’t doom Miami, either. All three of his titles came in seasons where Miami lost Game 1 of the title series.

Jessica Pegula, American seeded No. 3, loses at French Open to Elise Mertens

PARIS (AP) — Third-seeded Jessica Pegula lost to Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the French Open. Her exit is far earlier than Pegula has gotten used to at Grand Slam tournaments lately. She had made the quarterfinals at four of the most recent five majors. That includes a year ago at Roland Garros. Mertens is a 27-year-old Belgian who is seeded 28th. Her best Slam result was reaching the semifinals at the 2018 Australian Open. Another woman from the United States joined Pegula on the way out. Peyton Stearns was eliminated by No. 9 Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-0, 6-1.

NBA planning to announce latest Ja Morant decision after Finals, Silver says

DENVER (AP) — The latest sanctions, if any, that the NBA plans to levy against Memphis guard Ja Morant for his second instance of displaying a gun on social media will be announced shortly after the finals, Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday. Silver did not say what the penalties were, not even saying if Morant would be available at the start of next season. Morant was suspended for eight games by the NBA in March for an incident where he broadcast himself on Instagram displaying a gun in a suburban Denver club, and was suspended by the Grizzlies last month after another video showed Morant displaying what appeared to be a gun yet again.

Referee Eric Lewis not selected to work NBA Finals while league looks into tweets

DENVER (AP) — Eric Lewis was not selected as one of the 12 referees who will work the NBA Finals, while the league continues to investigate whether he used a Twitter account to defend himself and other referees from online complaints. Lewis had been chosen to work the finals in each of the last four seasons. But after some now-deleted tweets were revealed last week, the league opened an investigation into whether Lewis violated NBA rules by speaking about officiating in an unauthorized manner. It has not been determined if Lewis was using the account.

Claressa Shields fighting for gender equality for women boxers

DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields is perhaps in the prime of her career, establishing a big enough name as a two-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion in three weight classes to headline the first boxing card in the six-year history of Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City. She became the first woman to earn a seven-figure payday in her last two fights and is expected to make another $1 million on Saturday night when the undisputed middleweight champion faces top-ranked contender Maricela Cornejo. Still, Shields laments the gender inequities in boxing.

Suns hire veteran coach Frank Vogel to lead franchise, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the Phoenix Suns have hired veteran coach Frank Vogel to replace Monty Williams. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. The 49-year-old Vogel has been the coach of the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers during his career and now moves to the Suns, where he’ll try to help the franchise win its first title in its 55-year history.

Defensive stalwart Gordon jump-starts Nuggets’ offense in Game 1 rout of Miami

DENVER (AP) — Aaron Gordon jump-started the Denver Nuggets’ offense in the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance. Denver’s defensive stalwart scored a dozen points in the opening minutes of the Nuggets’ 104-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1. Gordon finished with 16 points and six rebounds and he also helped hold Heat star Jimmy Butler to 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting.

Riley avoids big numbers for 67 on tough day at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Davis Riley had a 67 and is atop the leaderboard after one round at the Memorial for the second straight year. And that’s where the similarities end. Muirfield Village was hot, dry and a beast. The average score was the highest for an opening round at the Memorial since 2000. Rory McIlroy made triple bogey on the last hole for a 72. It could have been worse. Chad Ramey hit four balls into the water on No. 9 and made a 13, the highest score on any hole in Muirfield Village history. Jordan Spieth was among those two shot backs.

