AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:57 a.m. EDT

Brock Purdy throws 4 TD passes to lead the 49ers past the Cowboys 42-10

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw three of his four touchdown passes to George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers extended their dominance over the Dallas Cowboys with a 42-10 victory. The Niners knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs in tight games the past two seasons and that added intrigue to this early season matchup between perceived contenders. The rematch wasn’t even close. The Niners led 14-0 before the Cowboys got their initial first down of the night and were never really threatened on the way to matching a franchise record with their 15th straight regular-season win. Dallas had its most lopsided loss in 10 years.

Carlos Correa stars against former team as Twins beat Astros 6-2 in Game 2 to tie ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa had three hits and three RBIs and Pablo López pitched seven shutout innings, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 2 of their AL Division Series. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer for the Twins, who bounced back nicely after losing 6-4 in the series opener on Saturday night. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is at Minnesota on Tuesday. Correa, an October star for so many years in Houston, has returned to the postseason with a vengeance. He hit an RBI double in the first inning in Game 2. He batted with the bases loaded in the fifth and singled to center, driving in two more runs and lifting the Twins to a 5-0 lead.

Bochy 1 victory from another LCS appearance after Rangers beat Orioles 11-8 to go up 2-0 in ALDS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mitch Garver hit a third-inning grand slam and the Texas Rangers won their fourth consecutive game to start this postseason, pushing the Baltimore Orioles to the brink of elimination with an 11-8 victory in Game 2 of the AL Division Series. The wild-card Rangers have outscored the Orioles and Tampa Bay — the top two teams in the American League in the regular season — by 25-11. Bruce Bochy moved within one win of his first AL Championship Series as a manager. He reached that round four times in the National League, winning three World Series titles with San Francisco.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Vikings 27-20; Travis Kelce catches TD pass after hurting ankle

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, one to Travis Kelce after the All-Pro tight end briefly left the game with an ankle injury, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-20. Mahomes went 31 for 41 for 281 yards and no turnovers in his most efficient performance of the season for the defending champion Chiefs. Kirk Cousins threw touchdowns to Jordan Addison and Alexander Mattison for the Vikings. Minnesota had two chances at the tying touchdown in the final five minutes but was hindered by a late hamstring injury to star receiver Justin Jefferson.

AP Top 25: Oklahoma jumps to No. 5, Miami slides after epic gaffe and hoops schools make history

Oklahoma moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Miami’s late-game gaffe nearly cost the 25th-ranked Hurricanes a spot in the rankings. No. 1 Georgia got 50 first-place votes after 35 last week. No. 2 Michigan had 11 first-place votes. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each moved up a spot and received a first-place vote. Oklahoma jumped seven places after beating Texas. The Longhorns slipped to No. 9. For the first time ever, basketball blue bloods Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA, Kansas and Louisville are ranked in football at the same time.

Make it 23 titles: Unstoppable Biles wraps up world championships comeback with 2 more gold medals

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Simone Biles has won two more gold medals at the 2023 gymnastics world championships. She first claimed the women’s beam with a superb routine on the final day of the competition, and returned later in the afternoon to take the gold medal in the floor exercise final. In Antwerp, Belgium, where she started her collection of 23 world titles 10 years ago, Biles has made a stunning return to the international stage. She also claimed a silver medal on vault after the sixth all-around title that made her the most decorated gymnast in history, male or female. And she led the U.S. women to a record seventh straight victory in the team event. Biles has won a record 37 medals at the world championships and Olympics.

Young and Plum each score 26 points as Aces dominate Liberty 99-82 in WNBA Finals opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum each scored 26 points and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces pulled away from the New York Liberty in the second half to win 99-82 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Las Vegas point guard Chelsea Gray finished with 20 points and nine assists on her 31st birthday, A’ja Wilson had 19 points and eight rebounds. Young made 5 of 8 3-pointers. Five New York players scored in double figures. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 21 points, Jonquel Jones totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Bryce Young doesn’t make excuses for his performance as Panthers fall to 0-5 with loss to Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Bryce Young had plenty of excuses available for his performance against the Detroit Lions. The Carolina Panthers rookie was playing just his fourth NFL game against one of the league’s hottest teams in one of the sport’s loudest arenas. Early in the game, he lost one of his offensive linemen to a scary injury. Young ended up going 25 of 41 for 247 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as Carolina lost 42-24. But he said it wasn’t nearly good enough, pointing to his mistakes that put the Panthers in a big early hole. Young says the loss was “100 percent” on him.

Mac Jones benched again while Patriots suffer worst home shutout in franchise history

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are struggling like they never have since Bill Belichick took over in 2000. The Patriots are 1-4 after getting shut out 34-0 by the New Orleans Saints. That came a week after a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys that was the worst loss in Belichick’s career. This one is the biggest home shutout in Patriots history, and second only to a 52-0 loss to the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins. Belichick says the answer is to “start over.” Asked if Mac Jones was still the starting quarterback, Belichick said it wasn’t all Jones’ fault.

After Kershaw’s debacle, the Dodgers look to regroup with a rookie against the D-backs in NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers remain all-in with Clayton Kershaw. Manager Dave Roberts has re-confirmed that the three-time Cy Young Award winner will start in Game 4 if the Dodgers can force the best-of-five NL Division Series to that point. The Arizona Diamondbacks tagged Kershaw for six runs in the first inning of their 11-2 win in Game 1. Now, the Dodgers will turn to 24-year-old rookie Bobby Miller against 17-game winner Zac Gallen in Game 2 on Monday. Miller beat the D-backs twice during the regular season, while Gallen lost both of his starts against the Dodgers.

