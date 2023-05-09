AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:56 p.m. EDT

Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend’s claims

STUART, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge appeared skeptical during a court hearing of claims made by Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend. Florida Judge Elizabeth Metzger repeatedly questioned Erica Herman’s attorney during Tuesday’s hearing. Benjamin Hodas tried to argue that a nondisclosure agreement between the two should be invalidated, questioning whether her signature on the 2017 contract was legitimate or forged. Metzger appeared to side with Woods’ attorney that the agreement requires that any legal disputes between the two be handled in private by an arbitrator, not in court. Herman is seeking $30 million, saying she was illegally evicted from Woods’ mansion after their breakup last October. She has also claimed sexual harassment, an allegation Woods’ attorney denies.

Lionel Messi’s father says no deal agreed with a future club

PARIS (AP) — Speculation over Lionel Messi’s potential next destination is turning into a media frenzy but his father has intervened to say no deal has been agreed over a move to Saudi Arabia or return to Barcelona. Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs until the end of June. His father said Tuesday that nothing will be decided before PSG’s season finishes on June 3. Jorge Messi posted on Instagram to say “there’s only one truth and we can assure you that there is nothing with anyone.” Inter Miami in Major League Soccer is also chasing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. French media earlier reported that Messi has a verbal deal with an unnamed Saudi club.

Robo umps reach Triple-A, but MLB rollout still uncertain

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Automatic balls and strikes could soon be coming to the major leagues. Much like the players themselves, the robo-umps are working their way up through the minors with the goal being promoted to the show. The goal is to eliminate the individual and sometimes inconsistent strike zones that vary from umpire to umpire, and with it the possibility that a game can turn on a bad ball/strike call. Disappearing with that are the complaints that an umpire’s strike zone was too wide or a pitcher was getting squeezed, followed by the helmet-slamming, dirt-kicking dustups that are practically as old as the sport itself.

Inside NHL draft lottery Blackhawks won for Connor Bedard

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL draft lottery and the chance to take Connor Bedard long before Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly revealed it on national television. The final lottery ball giving the Blackhawks the opportunity to draft Bedard popped out of a machine 80 minutes earlier. The roughly 20 people in the room to witness the drawing were sequestered there without access to phones or other communication devices until Daly revealed the card with the Blackhawks logo. The entire process emceed by Commissioner Gary Bettman is filmed for posterity. Anaheim, San Jose, Arizona, Washington and St. Louis also had a chance down to the final lottery ball.

Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to 2 NCAA titles, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Denny Crum, who won two NCAA men’s basketball championships and built Louisville into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, has died. He was 86. The school announced Crum’s death in a release after being informed by his wife, Susan. No cause was given, but Crum had battled an extended illness. Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” because of his cool, unflinching sideline demeanor, Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time then, and championships in 1980 and ’86.

Surgery for Avs’ Landeskog, will miss 2nd straight season

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is set to undergo a cartilage transplant operation in the hopes of alleviating a long-term injury to his right knee. He’s expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NHL season. Surgery is scheduled for Wednesday in Chicago. Landeskog also missed this past season while dealing with the injury. He has not played since helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup in June 2022. The 30-year-old from Sweden was an instrumental part of the Avalanche’s championship run with 22 points in 20 games. Landeskog is signed through 2029.

Column: Lee Westwood chose money and his European tour fate

Lee Westwood is sad about the end of his European tour career and he should be. He played in 590 tournaments and won 25 times over four decades. But he resigned his membership last week. That’s the result of signing with LIV Golf. Westwood has a right to feel sad as long as he realizes that was his doing. Westwood chose the Saudi money, and that comes with consequences. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says that instead of lamenting a loss of membership or being shut out of the Ryder Cup, Westwood and others who signed with LIV should be laughing all the way to the bank.

Braves place ace Max Fried on IL with strained left forearm

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ rotation was dealt another major blow when ace left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm. The loss of Fried comes with right-hander Kyle Wright, the majors’ only 20-game winner last season, already on the IL with shoulder soreness. Fried is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA. He had been scheduled to start Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox. The first indication of concerns about Fried came when the team on Sunday instead listed Wednesday’s projected starter as to be determined. At the time, manager Brian Snitker did not reveal Fried’s injury.

Former Vikings, Cal QB Joe Kapp dies at age 85

Former Minnesota Vikings and Cal quarterback Joe Kapp has died at the age of 85. He had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Kapp led the Vikings to their first Super Bowl appearance and Cal to its last Rose Bowl. He also played in Canada and is the only QB to lead his team to a Rose Bowl, Super Bowl and Grey Cup. Kapp also coached at Cal for five seasons.

Bob Huggins apologizes for homophobic slur during radio show

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has apologized for using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also denigrating Catholics. Huggins is a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, Xavier’s crosstown rival. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing a Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins referred to rubber penises thrown on the court at Xavier before he used a homophobic slur. Huggins later apologized and said he “used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for.” West Virginia’s athletic department called Huggins’ comments “offensive” and said it’s reviewing the matter.

