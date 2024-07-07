AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:55 p.m. EDT

Alcaraz holds off Humbert in 4 sets to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz came up with the big shots when it mattered to hold off Ugo Humbert and reach the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 win on Centre Court. Humbert nearly staged a surprising comeback and threatened to take the match into a fifth set when he held three straight break points for a 5-3 lead in the fourth. Alcaraz came back to win that game with the help of a couple of aces, then broke for a 6-5 lead by hitting a deep forehand winner. Earlier, French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinal when Madison Keys had to retire with a leg injury at 5-5 in the third set.

Back for a 4th Olympics run, LeBron James says gold is all that matters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James didn’t need another Olympic experience to complete some missing box on his resume or add to a legacy that was secured long, long ago. He decided to play this summer for one simple reason — because he wants to. Taking his first steps toward becoming the first U.S. men’s basketball player to compete at the Olympics in three different decades, James hit the floor Saturday with the team that the Americans are sending to the Paris Games later this month. Training camp opened in Las Vegas, the start of a 5 1/2-week quest where the only acceptable ending will be the U.S. winning gold for a fifth consecutive time.

In an Olympic tuneup, Ukraine’s top high jumper breaks the 37-year-old world record

PARIS (AP) — Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine has set a world record in the women’s high jump at a Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris. The reigning world champion, Mahuchikh erased a mark that had stood for 37 years. She jumped 2.10 meters in one of the last big tuneups leading into the Olympics. The previous record was set by Bulgaria’s Stefka Kostadinova in Rome in 1987.

Uruguay beats Brazil 4-2 on penalties after scoreless draw, advances to Copa America semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Uruguay advanced to the Copa America semifinals with a 4-2 victory over Brazil on penalty kicks after the teams played to a scoreless draw. Manuel Ugarte scored the winning goal in the fifth round of the shootout. The teams combined for a tournament-high 41 fouls and just four shots on goal during a bruising, choppy match with little of the impressive soccer for which both South American powerhouses are known. Uruguay led 3-1 after three rounds of the shootout when goalkeeper Sergio Rochet stopped Éder Militão and Douglas Luiz hit the post.

Ben Rice becomes 1st Yankees rookie to hit 3 homers in game in 14-4 rout of Red Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Rice became the first Yankees rookie to homer three times in a game and drove in seven runs as New York snapped a four-game slide with a 14-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Rice led off the game with a drive to right off Josh Winckowski and added a three-run shot off reliever Chase Anderson as part of a seven-run fifth inning. The 25-year-old first baseman capped his day with a second homer off Anderson in the seventh inning. Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer and D.J. LeMahieu also drove in a pair of runs as the Yankees won for the fifth time in 19 games. Aaron Judge added two hits. Rafael Devers had a long homer and two RBI for Boston, which had its five-game winning streak halted.

Caitlin Clark rallies Fever past Liberty 83-78 with first triple-double by WNBA rookie

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark posted the first triple-double by a rookie in WNBA history to rally Indiana to an 83-78 victory over New York on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, snapping the Fever’s nine-game losing streak to the Liberty. Clark finished with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for Indiana (9-13). Aliyah Boston finshed with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting and had eight rebounds for the Fever. Sabrina Ionescu scored 22 to lead New York, which had won five straight games. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 20 points, Clark, the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, was one rebound shy of a triple-double two games ago in an 88-82 road victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

Twins’ Jose Miranda gets a hit in 12th consecutive at-bat, tying MLB record

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Miranda of the Minnesota Twins singled in the fourth inning for his 12th straight hit in an at-bat. MLB says that ties the longest streak in major league history. Miranda entered the game Saturday against the Houston Astros with 10 consecutive hits. He was hit on the arm in his first plate appearance. After being examined by the Twins training staff, Miranda remained in the game. In the second inning, he drove Hunter Brown’s first pitch into center field for an RBI single. He’s now tied with Johnny Kling in 1902, Pinky Higgins in 1938 and Walt Dropo in 1952 for the longest such streak.

Sudanese Olympic backstroker Ziyad Saleem of Cal looks to leave his mark on Paris Games

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Ziyad Saleem took his spot at the top of the podium with a backstroke gold medal for Sudan at the African Championships and cherished hearing the anthem of his parents’ homeland play. Next, the University of California swimmer who trains regularly with decorated U.S. Olympian Ryan Murphy will represent Sudan at the Paris Olympics and it will mean the world to his entire family — most of whom have left Sudan because of war and a humanitarian crisis. Murphy says “Ziyad is awesome, one of the nicest guys I’ve trained with at Cal.”

Faith Kipyegon breaks her own world record in 1,500 meters

PARIS (AP) — Faith Kipyegon of Kenya has broken her own world record in the women’s 1,500 meters at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris. Kipyegon finished in 3:49.04, surpassing her record of 3:49.11, which was set in Italy last year. The 30-year-old Kipyegon is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 1,500, having won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021, and a four-time World Champion.

Hamilton holds off Verstappen’s late charge for thrilling Formula 1 win at British GP

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton held off Max Verstappen’s late charge to win a thrilling British Grand Prix and secure his first victory since the penultimate race of the 2021 season. Hamilton became the first F1 driver to win on any track nine times and also extended his F1 record to 104 wins. His last came at the Saudi Arabian GP in December 2021. The seven-time F1 champion beat defending champion Verstappen by 1.5 seconds, with Lando Norris finishing third for McLaren. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell started on pole but his hopes of a second straight F1 win ended on Lap 34 of 52 with a suspected water system issue on his car. A few laps later McLaren botched Norris’ tire change.

