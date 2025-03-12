AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:52 a.m. EDT

Tiger Woods says he ruptured his Achilles tendon, an injury that will keep him out of the Masters

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is out with another injury. Woods says he ruptured his left Achilles tendon and had surgery Tuesday. He did not offer many details. But the injury will keep him out of the Masters and leaves in question whether he can play in any other major championship the rest of the year. Woods says he was ramping up his practice when he felt a pain in his left Achilles. He says it was determined to be a ruptured tendon. Woods says he had minimally invasive surgery. Those involve a smaller incision and lead to a shorter recovery time. But it’s typically a month until someone can even put weight on their foot.

PSG ousts Liverpool from Champions League on penalties to join Barcelona, Bayern and Inter in QF

MADRID (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has defeated Liverpool in a penalty shootout to join Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. PSG beat Liverpool 1-0 on the night to level the aggregate score at 1-1. Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves in the shootout to give PSG a 4-1 victory. Raphinha scored twice and Lamine Yamal once as Barcelona advanced to the quarterfinals past Benfica 4-1 on aggregate score. It won 3-1 in the second leg. Bayern Munich beat German rival Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 to advance 5-0 on aggregate. Inter Milan moved on past Feyenoord with a 2-1 win and a 4-1 global score.

Bills agree to sign edge rusher Joey Bosa to 1-year, $12.6 million contract, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have turned to Joey Bosa to fill their pass-rush needs. The team and Bosa agreed on a one-year, $12.6 million contract. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because the agreement won’t be official until Wednesday. Bosa joins the Bills after the team cut Von Miller on Sunday to free up salary-cap space. He was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in 2016 and has 72 career sacks. But his production has dwindled in recent years because of injuries.

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton converts last-second ‘football play’ into 4 points to stun Bucks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton described it as “a football play” — and he converted the extra point, too. With the Indiana Pacers needing a 3-pointer to tie the Milwaukee Bucks in the closing seconds Tuesday night, a streaking Haliburton took a handoff-style inbound pass along the left sideline, elevated over Giannis Antetokounmpo while fading out of bounds, and buried the 3 while being fouled. Haliburton made the free throw for a stunning four-point play with 3.4 seconds left, and the Bucks held on for a 115-114 victory over the Bucks when Antetokounmpo missed a 3 at the buzzer.

No Donovan Mitchell? No problem for Cavaliers as they tie their team record with 15th straight win

CLEVELAND (AP) — The wins and accomplishments keep piling up for the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. They’ve been so frequent that players are having a hard time keeping track after their 109-104 victory over Brooklyn. Cleveland tied its franchise record for consecutive wins with 15 — after setting the mark in the first 15 games of the season — and is tied for the fifth-best start in NBA history at 55-10. Even with All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, sixth man De’Andre Hunter and sharpshooter Ty Jerome in street clothes on the bench, the Cavaliers rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second half against the Nets.

Big 12 commissioner believes NCAA Tournament expansion is due. He says 76 teams is the right number

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is in favor of expanding the men’s NCAA Tournament to 76 teams. He also indicated that a decision could come in the next few months, which opens the possibility of any proposed changes being implemented as soon as next year. Last year, the NCAA presented a plan to Division I commissioners that would expand the men’s and women’s tournaments by four or eight teams alongside an option to leave each field at 68. NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said recently he doesn’t expect a vote in the near future, but he left open the possibility of a spring vote.

Eagles send Gardner-Johnson to Texans. Vikings bolster offensive, defensive lines in NFL free agency

The wheeling and dealing continued on the eve of the NFL’s start of its new league year. A day after defensive tackle Milton Williams and edge rusher Josh Sweat agreed to leave Philadelphia via free agency, the Super Bowl champs agreed to send star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for guard Kenyon Green and a swap of late-round draft picks. The Minnesota Vikings made a splash by agreeing to terms on contracts with former Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and former Indianapolis guard Will Fries, who follows center Ryan Kelly from the Colts to the Vikings.

Gonzaga beats No. 19 Saint Mary’s 58-51 to capture West Coast Conference Tournament title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Braden Huff scored 18 points and Gonzaga avenged two regular-season losses to Saint Mary’s to beat the 19th-ranked Gaels 58-51 in the West Coast Conference Tournament championship. The Bulldogs secured the WCC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Both teams were safely in the field regardless of the outcome. The Zags got some measure of revenge for losing to the Gaels in last year’s title game. That ended Gonzaga’s run of four conference championships and 10 of 11. Gonzaga also extended its national record to 18 consecutive 25-win seasons. Mitchell Saxen led Saint Mary’s with 20 points.

QB Daniel Jones agrees to a 1-year, $14 million deal with the Colts, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t sign until Wednesday, said Jones’ deal is worth up to $17.7 million. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019 by the Giants, Jones will get a chance to compete with Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis. Jones was 24-44-1 in New York with one playoff victory. He finished last season as a backup with the Vikings after the Giants released him.

Junior Bridgeman, businessman and basketball standout for Louisville and Milwaukee Bucks, dies at 71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Junior Bridgeman, a basketball standout who went on to an even more successful career in business, has died at the age of 71. Bridgeman led Louisville to a Final Four and played 12 seasons in the NBA, mostly with the Milwaukee Bucks. He then launched a business career with stakes in publishing, restaurants and the Bucks. He died Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky. Bridgeman was a fixture in Louisville after his playing days. Mayor Craig Greenberg said the city had “lost a kind, generous and groundbreaking legend.”

