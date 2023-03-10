AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:49 p.m. EST

Mikaela Shiffrin gets her record 86th World Cup victory

ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has won her record-tying 86th World Cup race with victory in a giant slalom. Shiffrin’s win matched the overall record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark 34 years ago. The 27-year-old American protected her half-second lead from the first run and finished 0.64 seconds ahead of Federica Brignone. It was Shiffrin’s fourth straight wire-to-wire win in World Cup giant slaloms since January. Shiffrin also clinched the season-long World Cup giant slalom title to secure her 15th career crystal globe trophy. She already won her fifth overall World Cup title and the slalom title this season.

Shiffrin and Stenmark took different paths to skiing record

Ingemar Stenmark’s unbreakable skiing record just got matched by Mikaela Shiffrin. The American won a giant slalom to equal the Swedish great’s record of 86 World Cup victories set more than three decades ago. Shiffrin got to 86 wins in just under 12 years from her World Cup debut in 2011. Stenmark needed more than 15 years to set the mark. The Swede earned all his victories in slalom and giant slalom. Shiffrin has won races in six different disciplines. Stenmark thinks Shiffrin “can win more than 100” races. Shiffrin says Stenmark “set the standard for what ski racing has become.”

Hitting technology could help baseball’s struggling lineups

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Major league hitters are working with the sport’s brightest minds to close the gap on a technology-driven pitching renaissance. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is among a star-studded lineup of batters who worked on their swings with Driveline Baseball during the offseason. At places like Driveline and behind closed doors in unlabeled buildings around the major leagues, the race is on. After years of pitchers using biomechanical analysis to make their stuff even better, there are signs that the same or similar technology might hold the key to reversing some of the downward offensive trends in baseball.

Kansas coach Bill Self sidelined after medical procedure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bob Huggins knows as well as anyone how difficult it must be for Kansas counterpart Bill Self, who went to the emergency room before the Big 12 Tournament and was hospitalized following an undisclosed procedure. Now the coach at West Virginia, Huggins went through his own health scare just over 20 years ago, when he suffered a massive heart attack while on a recruiting trip. It taught Huggins the important of slowing, difficult as that might be, and underscored the perils that the strain of college coaching can put on one’s health.

Women’s March Madness could have more upsets due to parity

More March Madness chaos in the women’s NCAA Tournament could be looming on the horizon if the past few months of upsets are any indication of what’s around the corner. Upsets haven’t been a hallmark of the women’s tournament but that could change this year with the parity in the women’s game. There were 19 losses by top 10 teams to unranked schools during the regular season. That’s the seventh most in a season since 2000, according to Stats Perform. But it wasn’t just the top teams in the poll that were being beaten. So far 10 regular season conference champions have lost in their postseason tournaments. With so many favorites falling, the NCAA Tournament selection committee faces some difficult decisions.

Flyers fire embattled GM Fletcher, give Briere interim job

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have fired general manager Chuck Fletcher and promoted franchise great Danny Briere to the interim job. Fletcher was fired a week after he failed to make any major moves at the trade deadline. The Flyers made the playoffs once in his 4 1/2 years on the job and are 24-30-11 this season. Fletcher also was president of hockey operations. The Flyers said they will separate the general manager and president roles.

Suns’ Durant out with ankle injury, re-evaluated in 3 weeks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns say Kevin Durant has a left ankle sprain after slipping on the floor during pregame warmups on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. The hope was the 34-year-old wouldn’t miss much time because of the unlucky mishap, but now it appears he’ll be out until April. If that’s the case, the Suns will have just five more games until the playoffs start. Durant has played in just three games — all on the road — since the blockbuster deal in February that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and other draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets.

Jon Rahm out of Players Championship with stomach illness

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jon Rahm is out of The Players Championship. The world’s No. 1 player withdrew about 30 minutes before the start of his second round with what his manager referred to as a bad stomach bug. Rahm was due to play with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. It’s a grouping of the top three players in the world. Scheffler and McIlroy both have a chance to replace him atop the world ranking. Rahm already has won three times this year on the PGA Tour. He opened with a 71 on Thursday at the TPC Sawgrass.

Patrick Ewing fired by Georgetown; went 13-50 last 2 seasons

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Ewing has been fired as basketball coach at Georgetown after the latest in a series of rough seasons for the school he led to a national championship as a player in the 1980s. The school announced Thursday it would begin searching for a successor. Ewing’s last game was an 80-48 loss to Villanova in the Big East Tournament on Wednesday. He went 75-109 in six years, including 7-25 this season. Ewing also presided over a 29-game Big East losing streak that was the longest in league history. His tenure included just one winning season and zero victories in the NCAA Tournament.

Vikings cut WR Thielen after 10 years with home-state team

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have released wide receiver Adam Thielen for salary cap relief. The move ends a remarkable 10-year run with his home-state team as an undrafted underdog. Thielen was carrying the second-largest cap hit on the club behind quarterback Kirk Cousins. The move will stick the Vikings with more than $13.5 million in dead money for 2023. It created $6.4 million in additional space. Thielen made the team out of a rookie tryout camp in 2013 after playing at Division II Minnesota State. He has 55 touchdowns in 135 games.

