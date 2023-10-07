AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:48 a.m. EDT

Chiefs’ Kelce: ‘Just got to keep living’ as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he has to keep “living and enjoying the moments” while his budding relationship with Taylor Swift has thrown the latest celebrity power couple into the spotlight. Kelce spoke to the media Friday for the first time since Swift first attended one of his games on Sept. 24 against Chicago. He says that he has always been able to compartmentalize his personal life and his private life, though it has become much more challenging given Swift’s status as a global pop superstar. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have won three straight games as they head to Minnesota on Sunday.

Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds to become most decorated gymnast in history

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Simone Biles has won the individual all-around title at the world championships for the sixth time to become the most decorated gymnast in history. Ten years after she won her first in the same Belgian city as a 16-year-old, Biles scored 58.399 points across the balance beam, floor, vault and uneven bars to beat Rebeca Andrade of Brazil by 1.633 points. Biles’ U.S. teammate Shilese Jones took the bronze medal, with 56.332 points. Biles now has 34 medals across the world championships and Olympics, making her the most decorated gymnast ever — male or female — at the sport’s two signature events ahead of the retired Vitaly Scherbo.

Clayton Kershaw overcomes shoulder injury to will himself into another Dodgers postseason

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their NL Division Series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. At age 35 and in his 16th season, the left-hander may be making his final postseason appearance. Kershaw missed over a month with a shoulder injury that he and the team have said little about. Besides Kershaw and veteran Lance Lynn, the Dodgers will be relying on rookie starters against the dynamic D-backs duo of Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen. With a day off between Games 1 and 2, Kelly and Gallen could return to start Games 4 and 5 if the series goes the distance.

The Orioles and Rangers took different paths to recover after losing over 100 games in 2021

BALTIMORE (AP) — In two years, the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers went from triple-digit losses to the postseason. That’s about the extent of their similarities. Baltimore rebuilt through high draft picks and a loaded farm system. Texas was aggressive in free agency. The Orioles have the lowest payroll of any American League playoff team. The Rangers have the highest. Even in the dugout, it’s a battle of youth vs. experience. Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde is managing in the postseason for the first time. Texas’ Bruce Bochy is trying to win his fourth World Series. The Orioles and Rangers begin their AL Division Series on Saturday in Baltimore.

Braves face Phillies in NLDS looking for payback after shocking playoff loss a year ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves walked off the field a year ago a thoroughly beaten team, their defense of the World Series championship wiped out in less than a week. Now, they’ve got another shot at the team that delivered the playoff heartache. The 104-win Braves take their power-packed lineup into the NL Division Series for a much-anticipated postseason rematch against the Phillies. Last year, Philadelphia stunned the Braves in a series that wasn’t all that close. After splitting the first two games in Atlanta, the Phillies won the final two on their home field by a combined score of 17-4.

Correa leads Twins in ALDS against his former team the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston manager Dusty Baker admitted this week that Carlos Correa is one of his favorite players. That goodwill toward the former Astro-turned Minnesota star won’t extend into this weekend when Houston hosts the Twins in the AL Division Series. The Twins beat the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series to win a playoff series for the first time in 21 years and get the chance to face the defending champion Astros, who are in their seventh-consecutive division series.

Garoppolo out of concussion protocol, will start when Raiders host Packers

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out of concussion protocol and will start when Las Vegas hosts the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. He went through practice Friday without restrictions for the first time since getting hurt. Garoppolo missed one game because of the concussion. It was Sunday’s 24-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie Aidan O’Connell got the start. Garoppolo was injured Sept. 24 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played the entire game. Garoppolo was checked for a potential concussion afterward.

Ben Griffin has season-best 63 to lead Sanderson Farms in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ben Griffin is leading the Sanderson Farms Championship after a 63 at the Country Club of Jackson. That’s the best round of his rookie season and it gives him a two-shot lead going into the weekend. Griffin has his card already locked up for next year. He’s trying to make sure he gets in the first couple of $20 million events in 2024. That’s not the case for those behind him. Harrison Endycott, Luke List, Carl Yuan and Henrik Norlander are trying to make sure they finish in the top 125 in the FedEx Cup Fall.

Broncos trade benched pass rusher Randy Gregory to 49ers in deal including swap of 2024 draft picks

The Denver Broncos are sending benched pass rusher Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers in a deal that includes a swap of 2024 draft picks. The Broncos are sending a seventh-round selection to the Niners in exchange for a sixth-rounder. As part of the deal, the Broncos are picking up the bulk of the $10.9 million remaining on Gregory’s contract. The Broncos decided this week to move on from Gregory, who was general manager George Paton’s prized free agent in 2022 when he lured him to Denver with a five-year, $70 million contract.

WR Chase Claypool traded from the Chicago Bears to the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chicago has traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, ending the fourth-year player’s brief and disappointing tenure with the Bears. The Dolphins will also receive a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The move that was announced by both teams Friday comes after Claypool expressed frustration about his role in Chicago’s offense. Claypool was told to stay away from the team for a Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos as well as Thursday’s game against the Washington Commanders. He was a healthy scratch from both games.

