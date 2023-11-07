AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:47 p.m. EST

Diana Taurasi in new role as she chases history and 6th Olympic gold medal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diana Taurasi is settling into a new role with USA Basketball. She is trying to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic roster for the 2024 Paris Games, which would be her sixth. But this one feels like her first. Ignore that she turns 42 before the Paris Games even start in July. Taurasi is one of only 12 players ever to win a World Cup gold medal, Olympic gold, an NCAA championship and WNBA championship. The veteran guard now trying to become the first to win six straight Olympic gold medals in basketball. But Taurasi is looking at this run as her first time because a lot of peers, including Sue Bird, aren’t around this time.

Ex-college football staffer shared docs with Michigan, showing Big Ten team had Wolverines’ signs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A former college football staffer shared documents with Michigan that showed a Big Ten opponent had spreadsheets of the Wolverines’ signs last year obtained before his team played Michigan. The material relied on intelligence gathered from multiple conference schools that had already played the Wolverines, according to the former staffer. He says he has since given Michigan the material along with screenshots of text-message exchanges with staffers at other Big Ten schools. The alleged actions are potentially in violation of the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy. Michigan is under NCAA investigation for impermissible scouting.

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA education is underway. The French teen is passing the early tests

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama has experienced the wide spectrum of highs and lows during this first couple of weeks in the NBA. He has scored 38 points in a game, played in a back-to-back for the first time, has been part of two 40-point losses, wasted a huge lead and lost, overcame a huge deficit and won. It’s been an education. And by all accounts, the French rookie who stands nearly 7-foot-4 is passing the tests. Wembanyama’s averages so far are 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The last player to have such averages over the first seven games of his career was Shaquille O’Neal in 1992.

Premier League’s slow slide into video review chaos is far removed from FIFA vision for VAR in 2016

Video reviews in soccer were meant to take no more than six seconds. Now they can last close to six minutes. It was expected to happen once every four or five games. Now it can be four or five times in just one game. Reviewing refereeing decisions has come a long and increasingly unloved way from the VAR project first trialed by FIFA in 2016. VAR stands for video assistant referee. On Monday, a chaotic 4-1 loss for Tottenham against Chelsea fueled fears the English Premier League has got lost applying the high-tech aid to help referees make right calls.

Ohtani and Texas teammates Seager, Semien are AL MVP finalists. NL trio is Acuña, Betts, Freeman

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for the AL MVP award, along with teammates Corey Seager and Marcus Semien of the World Series champion Texas Rangers. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. headlines the remaining contenders for the National League prize, joined by Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The top three finishers in voting for each of the major individual awards presented annually by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America were announced Monday night. Winners will be revealed next week. Gerrit Cole, Kevin Gausman and Sonny Gray are finalists for the American League Cy Young Award. In the NL, it’s Zac Gallen, Blake Snell and Logan Webb.

Mavericks coming through in the clutch behind the combination of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

DENVER (AP) — While it’s a small sample size, the Dallas Mavericks look to be taking shape in the first full season of the on-court collaboration between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks struggled last season at clutch time after the arrival of Irving in a trade with Brooklyn. Dallas ended up missing the postseason. This year, the Mavericks are a league-leading 6-0 in clutch situations, which is defined as a scoring margin within five points and five or fewer minutes left in a game. Doncic, who’s averaging nearly a triple-double, has been at his best in crunch time this season.

Opening day in women’s hoops has historic loss by defending champs and stellar play by freshmen

It was a wild and historic opening day in women’s college basketball with a monumental upset and stellar debuts. Seven months after LSU won the national championship, the Tigers became the first No. 1 team to lose their season opener in 28 years when they were stunned by No. 20 Colorado 92-78. UConn was the last team to do it according to ESPN when the Huskies were No. 1 to start the 1995-96 season and fell to Louisiana Tech. They were also the defending NCAA champions. A bunch of freshmen had stellar debuts. Juju Watkins scored 32 points to help No. 21 Southern Cal shock seventh-ranked Ohio State.

At Dartmouth, the focus turns to winning basketball games amid its unionization push

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dartmouth opened its men’s basketball season with Monday night’s loss at No. 2 Duke. That comes roughly two months after players began an attempt to unionize. Captains Romeo Myrthil and Robert McRae III said the team has kept basketball as its focus with the unionization effort to the side. College conferences and schools have opposed efforts to pursue unionization for college athletes, arguing it would fundamentally change the way college sports operate if athletes are considered employees. Myrthil and McRae spoke after the Duke loss. Previously the team had released a statement to Dartmouth’s student newspaper.

Vikings, Raiders show that midseason misadventures needn’t result in giving up on the 2023 season

The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders didn’t waste any time getting their first wins after a tumultuous midseason misadventure. The Vikings lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles tendon and acquired Joshua Dobbs from the Cardinals at the trade deadline. He was pressed into duty in his first game for Minnesota and led the Vikings to a win at Atlanta. The Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and promoted linebackers coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce won his debut with a resounding victory over the Giants, the team he played for. Both teams proved that big changes don’t necessarily spell doom.

Iga Swiatek will finish the year at No. 1 after beating Jessica Pegula to win the WTA Finals

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Iga Swiatek has earned her first WTA Finals title and the year-end No. 1 ranking by beating Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 in the latest in a series of dominant performances. From 1-all at the outset on Monday, Swiatek seized complete control, collecting the next 11 games with her high-quality baseline game, rarely making an unforced error and repeatedly pressuring Pegula into mistakes. The 22-year-old Swiatek went 5-0 at the tour’s season-closing championship, winning all 10 sets she played and ceding a total of just 20 games. That’s the fewest by the tournament’s winner since 2003, when it returned to a round-robin format. Swiatek is also the youngest WTA Finals champion since Petra Kvitova was 21 in 2011.

