AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:46 p.m. EDT

Play-in tournament starts Tuesday, giving 8 teams new life

MIAMI (AP) — Getting to the play-in tournament probably wasn’t the goal of any team when training camps opened back in September. But it beats the alternative. There are 12 teams with playoff spots right now, 10 teams whose seasons are over and eight teams with a second chance. The play-in tournament starts Tuesday, with Atlanta going to Miami and Minnesota visiting the Los Angeles Lakers. The winners of those games will be going to the postseason. Oklahoma City goes to New Orleans and Chicago visits Toronto on Wednesday for elimination games. The winners there move on to face the loser of Tuesday’s games in another win-or-go-home contest.

Boston heads to Fever as No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Aliyah Boston is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, going to the Indiana Fever. It’s the first time that the Fever have had the top choice in the draft and they chose the South Carolina star. Boston, a three-time AP All-American who also was the Player of the Year as a junior, will solidify the post for Indiana. The Fever had the worst record in the league last season, going 5-31. Boston was one of four South Carolina players expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. Minnesota took Diamond Miller with the No. 2 pick and Dallas drafted Maddy Siegrist with the third pick.

Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity

NEW YORK (AP) — Saying she is ready to share the “unfathomable” experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024. Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months, much of that time in prison. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the U.S., ending only after she was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s memoir is currently untitled and will eventually be published in a young adult edition. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Review: ‘LeBron’ examines the remarkable career of NBA star

From growing up in Akron, Ohio, to winning championships with three different NBA teams, LeBron James changed the perception of what it means to be a modern day athlete, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill. Reporter Jeff Benedict mines public records and hours of footage to tell James’ story in “LeBron,” on sale April 11. Benedict didn’t interview LeBron directly for the book, but readers will appreciate the perspective he provides when it comes to just how much LeBron changed the perception of what it means to be a modern athlete.

Fancy a dip? An Olympic reboot for Paris’ toxic River Seine

PARIS (AP) — A costly and complex clean-up is resuscitating the River Seine just in time for it to play a starring role in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The city and its region are rushing to make the Seine’s murky waters swimmable, so it can genuinely live up to its billing as the world’s most romantic river, one that’s actually fit again for people. In a warming world, the renewed ability to take cooling dips in the river could help France’s capital remain bearable during increasingly frequent heatwaves. French triathlete Thibaut Rigaudeau is hoping to be among the first who’ll get to race in his home river. He’s already fielding questions from disbelieving friends who says the Seine “looks disgusting.”

Cavinder twins say they’re leaving Miami after 1 season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — For Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the Elite Eight apparently was enough and their time at Miami is over. The Cavinder twins are two of the most prominent athletes in the name, image and likeness era of college athletics. They announced Tuesday they won’t return to the Hurricanes next season. That ends their Miami tenure after just one year with the program. They transferred from Fresno State in April 2022 with hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament. They likely exceeded even their own expectations by helping the Hurricanes fall just short of reaching the Final Four. Both played four seasons in college but could have played next season, too.

Lobotka’s passes have been the motor that makes Napoli tick

CASTEL VOLTURNO, Italy (AP) — Dribbling wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and scoring wonder Victor Osimhen have been garnering most of the headlines for Napoli this season. But 5-foot-7 midfielder Stanislav Lobotka has been the motor that makes Napoli tick with his exceptional passing skills and field vision. So what has changed for a player who struggled for playing time under previous Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso? The arrival of coach Luciano Spalletti and improved fitness after two surgeries for tonsillitis. Lobotka says in an Associated Press interview that “the most important (thing) is the confidence that you feel the coach trusts you.” He adds that “when I feel these feelings I can show my quality.”

McDavid for MVP? Assessing the choices for top NHL awards

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid could again be the unanimous choice for the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP. He could also win the Ted Lindsay Award voted on by his peers. San Jose’s Erik Karlsson is the favorite for another Norris Trophy honor as the best defenseman. The Boston Bruins could sweep the Vezina for best goaltender with Linus Ullmark, Selke for best defensive forward with Patrice Bergeron and Jack Adams for coach of the year with Jim Montgomery.

Focus on coaches as Madrid hosts Chelsea in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — The latest encounter between Real Madrid and Chelsea in the Champions League will put a spotlight on their coaches. Chelsea will travel for Wednesday’s first leg in Madrid with Frank Lampard trying to win for the first time since being named interim coach. Madrid will play still surrounded by doubts about Carlo Ancelotti’s future amid rumors of him taking over Brazil’s national team. The outcome could potentially help Lampard reclaim the permanent job with the English club. It could also influence Ancelotti’s decision on whether to accept the Brazil job. Lampard says “we have an opportunity against a fantastic team.”

MLB batting average up 16 points, game time down 31 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — The major league batting average rose 16 points to .249 over the first 1 1/2 weeks of this season with new shift limits in place, while game time dropped 31 minutes to 2:38 in the first year of the pitch clock. The time is on track to be the lowest since 2:35 in 1984. There were 125 pitch clock violations, an average of 0.89 per game. Two-thirds of the penalties have been imposed on pitchers. Stolen bases were up 30% to 1.3 per game in the first year of larger bases.

