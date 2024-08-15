AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:45 a.m. EDT

Yankees’ Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 300 homers, reaching in 955 games to Kiner’s 1,087

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 300th homer, reaching that milestone faster than any other player when he connected against the Chicago White Sox during a 10-2 victory. Judge hit that mark in his 955th game and 3,431st at-bat with a three-run drive in the eighth inning.. The six-time All-Star and 2022 American League MVP drove a 3-0 up-and-in sinker Chad Kuhl into the White Sox bullpen in left for his major league-leading 43rd homer. Ralph Kiner reached 300 homers in his 1,087th game, and Babe Ruth did in his 3,831st at-bat.

Brandon Aiyuk appears at 49ers practice as a spectator as his ‘hold in’ enters a 4th week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Star receiver Brandon Aiyuk was back out at San Francisco 49ers practice as a spectator as his contract hold in enters a fourth week still in search of a resolution. Aiyuk had mostly stayed off the field the past two weeks after making waves with his boisterous handshakes with general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan two weeks ago. Aiyuk skipped the entire offseason program and hasn’t practiced yet in training camp as he seeks either a long-term contract with San Francisco or a trade to a team that can agree with the receiver on a new deal and give the 49ers enough compensation to part with him.

Falcons acquire 4-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from Patriots, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal tells the AP that the New England Patriots have traded four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round draft pick. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the teams haven’t announced the trade. Judon had 28 sacks in his first two seasons with the Patriots before having four in four games last year when he was limited by injuries. Judon became available because of a contract dispute. He has a base salary of $6.5 million this season and is seeking a new deal. The Falcons needed a pass rusher to bolster a defense that hasn’t had a player with double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley had 15 1/2 in 2016.

Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy to miss season following right knee surgery to repair torn meniscus

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the season after undergoing surgery on his right knee. McCarthy had an operation on Wednesday to repair a torn meniscus suffered at some point during his preseason debut last weekend against Las Vegas. The former Michigan standout had a solid training camp and had been expected to back up starter Sam Darnold. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell delivered the news on McCarthy shortly after the team arrived for two days of joint practices with the Browns. McCarthy was the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft after helping the Wolverines to a national title.

Kylian Mbappé scores on debut for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win over Atalanta in UEFA Super Cup

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has pulled on Real Madrid’s famous white jersey for the first time in a competitive match and marked the occasion with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup. Mbappé started and played 82 minutes at the National Stadium in Warsaw. He met a pass from Jude Bellingham across the area with a shot into the top corner in the 68th minute. Federico Valverde tapped home a cross from Vinícius Junior in the 59th to set Madrid on its way to a record sixth victory in the Super Cup. It is an annual match between the Champions League winners (Madrid) and the Europa League champions (Atalanta).

Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Tour postseason amounts to a Super Bowl at East Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler starts the final leg of his remarkable year in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs. But it’s really not about three postseason tournaments for someone like Scheffler. For the No. 1 player in the world, it’s all about the Tour Championship. Scheffler says the FedEx Cup and the $25 million bonus is not a season-long race because it really comes down to the last week. But he understands those are the rules. The postseason starts with the FedEx St. Jude Championship for the top 70 players. The key is to be among the top 50 who advance to next week’s second playoff event.

NASCAR revokes Dillon’s playoff eligibility; driver keeps controversial Richmond win

NASCAR has ruled that Austin Dillon’s win at Richmond Raceway will not count toward eligibility for the Cup Series playoffs. Dillon will keep credit for his first victory of the season but his playoff eligibility was revoked Wednesday because of “actions detrimental to stock car auto racing or NASCAR as determined in the sole discretion of NASCAR.” Desperate to win for the first time in nearly two years, Dillon sent NASCAR champions Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano into the wall in rapid succession on the final lap to clear a path toward victory.

Pick-Six: Freshmen still can make major impact in portal era. These newcomers merit your attention

At least one true freshman has made the Associated Press All-America team seven of the last eight seasons. The trend continued last year with Alabama safety Caleb Downs making the second team while Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman made the third team. Downs has since transferred to Ohio State. The freshmen who figure to make the biggest impact this season will be catching passes rather than defending them. Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith heads a list of talented freshman wideouts.

PGA Tour releases its 2025 schedule with no involvement of LIV Golf in sight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The PGA Tour has released its 2025 schedule and it looks a lot like this year’s schedule. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says its fair to assume there won’t be any involvement with Saudi-funded LIV Golf until at least 2026 or beyond. He says negotiations are ongoing for an investment deal with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. The only change to next year’s schedule is putting the Memorial and Canadian Open back to their original spots. The Memorial this year was a week before the U.S. Open. Now the Canadian Open will precede the U.S. Open.

Oh snap! Jets’ Thomas Hennessy details what goes into perhaps the NFL’s most underappreciated job

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Thomas Hennessy became a long snapper in high school because he simply wanted to be part of a team. He developed into one of the top players at his position, went to Duke and is now in his eighth NFL season with the New York Jets. The long snapper is perhaps one of the most overlooked and underappreciated jobs in sports. In his own words, Hennessy takes The Associated Press through what it takes to be a successful long snapper, from the mentality, stance and grip to the snap of the football and completing a play.

