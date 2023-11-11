AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:42 p.m. EST

Michigan plays without coach Jim Harbaugh against Penn State after no court ruling to lift his ban

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — No. 2 Michigan played without coach Jim Harbaugh against No. 9 Penn State after a judge didn’t issue a ruling Saturday on the school’s attempt to temporarily lift the Big Ten’s penalty against the Wolverines for a sign-stealing scheme. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said 90 minutes before kickoff that Harbaugh wouldn’t be at Beaver Stadium with the team. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore served as acting head coach. Manuel says a hearing in the school’s lawsuit challenging the Big Ten’s punishment of Harbaugh is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Virginia RB Perris Jones undergoes spine surgery in Louisville after injury in game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Virginia’s Perris Jones had spine surgery and was briefly able to walk, the school said on Saturday. That’s two days after the running back was immobilized and carted off the field after being injured on a hard hit to the head against the No. 11 Cardinals. Jones had surgery Friday at UofL Hospital and remains under observation, according to a statement by Virginia assistant athletic director for athletic communications Jim Daves. He’ll be transferred to Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville for continued care when his medical team deems appropriate, the statement added.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas arrested after confrontation with construction worker

KENNER, La. (AP) — Police say New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is facing simple battery and criminal mischief charges following a confrontation with a construction worker. Kenner police Capt. Mark McCormick says Thomas was arrested without incident Friday night and was released. A person familiar with the situation says Thomas is expected to play Sunday when the Saints visit the Minnesota Vikings. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t disclosed Thomas’ status. Police say Thomas threatened a construction worker, threw a brick at his truck and knocked his phone from his hand after complaining about workers parking in front of his house.

Column: College football keeps its head in the sand and winds up with a silly scandal

AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry thinks the absurd signs they hold up on the sidelines to send in plays show just how far college football is behind the times. He writes that the game should simply follow the NFL’s longstanding method of sending in plays via radio communications. If that was allowed by the NCAA, Newberry writes, the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan never would have happened. Instead, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the final three games of the regular season, stealing the thunder of what should be the best time of the season.

Keshad Johnson’s late basket helps No. 12 Arizona beat No. 2 Duke 78-73 at Cameron

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Keshad Johnson hit a tough whistle-drawing layup for a three-point play with 46.8 seconds left that pushed No. 12 Arizona to a late lead on the way to a 78-73 win at No. 2 Duke. Johnson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats, his biggest coming off a feed from Caleb Love. Love is a transfer from hated Duke rival North Carolina who heard plenty from the “Cameron Crazies” all night. But he had four key late free throws. Kyle Filipowski had 25 points to lead Duke. Arizona had a 45-33 rebounding advantage.

LeBron James scores 32 points, Lakers rally to beat Suns 122-119 to snap 3-game skid

PHOENIX (AP) — LeBron James scored 32 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak, beating the Phoenix Suns 122-119 in the NBA In-Season Tournament. James had a stellar performance, once again defying age in his 21st season, shooting 11 of 17 from the field, including 3 of 4 on 3s. He added 11 rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes. Kevin Durant led Phoenix with 38 points. Bradley Beal added 24 — 20 in the first half in his Suns home debut. Devin Booker missed his fourth straight game because of a strained right calf.

Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger wrapping up careers facing each other for NWSL title

The National Women’s Soccer League couldn’t have scripted a better championship game matchup. OL Reign’s Megan Rapinoe and Gotham FC’s Ali Krieger will face off in the final professional match for both of the veteran stars on Saturday in San Diego. The two-time World Cup winners are both retiring after long club careers with an NWSL title being the only championship that has eluded both of them so far.

Sebastian Vollmer’s legacy creates a home atmosphere for Patriots vs Colts in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s names certainly resonate with the growing number of NFL fans in Germany. The New England Patriots are widely estimated to be the most popular team. Sebastian Vollmer is Patriots royalty for German fans, too. Vollmer won the Super Bowl with New England as an offensive tackle protecting Tom Brady and became a figurehead for a growing audience keen to see a German player succeed in the NFL. That made the Patriots the obvious choice for new fans looking for a team to support. When New England takes on Indianapolis in Frankfurt on Sunday, it may feel like a home game for the Patriots.

LeBron James pokes fun at Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh for sign-stealing scandal

PHOENIX (AP) — Even NBA star LeBron James is relishing the chance to tease Michigan over its college football sign-stealing scandal. The 19-time All-Star took a light-hearted swipe at the Wolverines and coach Jim Harbaugh in the aftermath of the Los Angeles Lakers’ win Friday night over the Phoenix Suns, who are coached by former Lakers coach Frank Vogel. Said James: “The best thing about tonight is we were able to get those signals and we’ll still be able to play on Sunday. We won’t get suspended, like that team up north.” James grew up in Ohio, home to Michigan’s biggest rival: Ohio State. The Big Ten Conference banned Harbaugh from coaching at Michigan’s three remaining regular-season games on Friday, escalating an extraordinary confrontation with college football’s winningest program.

Czech Republic wins doubles to beat United States 2-1 and reach Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have sent the Czech Republic into the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup by beating American duo Danielle Collins and Taylor Townsend 6-3, 7-5 in their decisive doubles match. Siniakova and Krejcikova completed a 2-1 comeback on the indoor hard court in Seville to eliminate the U.S. team. The Czechs will face Canada in Saturday’s semifinals. Collins beat Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 in their opening match. Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova pulled the Czechs level at 1-1 after she brushed aside Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-1. Italy will face Slovenia in the other semifinal.

