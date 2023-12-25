AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:40 p.m. EST

The NBA’s annual Christmas slate awaits. Teams insist it’s special to be picked

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra was part of 12 Christmas games as a staff member, assistant coach or head coach in his first 20 seasons with the Miami Heat. And in the eight seasons that followed, the Heat played on Christmas only once. He says playing on Christmas beats not playing on Christmas. The Heat return to the league’s holiday slate for the first time since 2020 on Monday, when they meet the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the NBA’s traditional Christmas quintuple header. The other games are Milwaukee at New York, Golden State at Denver, Boston at the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas at Phoenix.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ‘shares pain’ of grieving families at Christmas amid Israel-Hamas war

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool soccer star Mohamed Salah says he “shares the pain” of grieving families at Christmas amid the Israel-Hamas war. The Egypt international posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying “Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate.” He added that “this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.”

South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25. West Virginia in, Washington out

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday. The Gamecocks received all 36 votes from a national media panel, marking the seventh consecutive week that they’ve been No. 1. South Carolina had a run of 38 straight weeks as the top team over the previous two seasons before LSU was the preseason No. 1 this year. With most teams having a light schedule last week ahead of the holidays, the top 10 were unchanged. UCLA, North Carolina State, Iowa and Texas followed the Gamecocks. Southern California, LSU, Colorado, Stanford and Baylor were next. West Virginia entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021 while Washington fell out.

Analysis: Dolphins quiet critics with comeback win over Dallas, extending Cowboys’ road failures

The Dolphins finally defeated a winning team. The Cowboys still can’t beat winning teams on the road. One streak ended and another was extended in the NFL’s biggest game Sunday. It mattered more for Miami. The Dolphins were haunted this season by their failures against playoff-caliber teams. They lost to Buffalo, Philadelphia and Kansas City before rallying for a 22-20 victory over Dallas on Jason Sanders’ fifth field goal of the game as time expired. Tired of hearing about it, coach Mike McDaniel said he told players he gave them clearance to use an expletive to tell off reporters who mention that losing record leading into the game against Dallas. The victory quieted the critics.

Eagles fans have long turned the page on snowball fiasco. ‘No one was trying to hurt Santa Claus’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — When the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants on Christmas, the story of how fans pelted Santa Claus with snowballs surely will be recycled on the TV broadcast or on local news or national sports highlights. On a frigid afternoon in December 1968, fans turned on a fellow Eagles fan dressed as Santa Claus. Angry over another lost Eagles season, and cold, tired and feeling a bit churlish, they chucked snowballs at the woeful Santa impostor in a disheveled outfit chosen to toss candy canes into the crowd.

Mike Sainristil becomes perhaps Michigan’s best player on defense after playing 3 seasons on offense

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mike Sainristil played receiver in his first three years at Michigan. Coach Jim Harbaugh had another idea entering spring football last year, suggesting Sainristil switch to defensive back. The AP All-Big Ten cornerback is about to face a tough test in his third straight College Football Playoff appearance. Michigan plays Alabama on New Year’s Day at the Rose Bowl to compete for a shot at the national championship. The Wolverines’ season included a sign-stealing scandal that led to the Big Ten suspending Harbaugh for three games.

Kalen DeBoer is a South Dakota man through and through. It shows in his work at Washington

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer is the pride of South Dakota as the Huskies prepare for their College Football Playoff semifinal against Texas Jan. 1. DeBoer grew up in the state and was head coach at Sioux Falls when the Cougars won three NAIA championships from 2006-09. DeBoer had six coaching stops in 12 years after leaving Sioux Falls. His head coaching record is 103-11 at the NAIA and NCAA levels. The people who know DeBoer say if there were a Mount Rushmore of football in the Mount Rushmore State, DeBoer would belong up there if Washington wins the national title.

NFL MVP could be on the line when Brock Purdy’s 49ers host Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — If a December matchup between the top two teams in the NFL didn’t provide high enough stakes, the league MVP could be decided Monday night when the San Francisco 49ers host the Baltimore Ravens. San Francisco features the current favorite for the award in quarterback Brock Purdy and another contender in running back Christian McCaffrey. The Ravens’ candidate is quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has the second-best odds to win the award for the second time in his career.

Latest road loss for Cowboys means they’ll likely have to travel in playoffs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Because of the Dallas Cowboys’ struggles on the road, it appears likely they’ll have to play another big game away from AT&T Stadium — in the playoffs. Dallas fell to 3-5 in away games, failing to hold a one-point lead in the final 3 1/2 minutes and losing 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Three of the Cowboys’ road losses have come against teams that have secured playoff spots. Dallas locked up its playoff berth last week, but it will need some help from Philadelphia to win the NFC East.

Patriots turn rough start into memorable finish in 26-23 victory over Broncos

DENVER (AP) — The game couldn’t have started any worse for the New England Patriots or finished any better. A rare highlight in what’s been a tumultuous season in New England. Bailey Zappe lost a fumble on the opening snap and the Patriots surrendered a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter but it all worked out in the end when Chad Ryland drilled a 56-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in a 26-23 win over the Denver Broncos. It was a blow not only to the Broncos’ playoff chances but also to the Patriots (4-11) and their chances at a higher draft pick. Not that it was on their minds as they celebrated the upset.

