AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:39 p.m. EST

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson out for the rest of this season with a throwing shoulder fracture

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of this season after fracturing his right shoulder in Sunday’s win over Baltimore. Watson will undergo surgery to repair the fracture, which happened when he was hit in the first quarter against the Ravens. Watson, who also injured his left ankle, stayed in the game and went 14 of 14 in the second half while leading the Browns to a last-second 33-31 win. The team says Watson is expected back next season, his third since signing a $230 million fully guaranteed contract last year despite allegations of sexual misconduct while he played for Houston that led to him being suspended for 11 games by the NFL.

Brewers promote bench coach Pat Murphy to take over as manager after Craig Counsell’s departure

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pat Murphy spent the last eight seasons as Craig Counsell’s bench coach in Milwaukee. He now is taking over for his former boss as the Brewers manager. The Brewers announced they were promoting Murphy a little over a week after the Chicago Cubs announced they had hired Counsell away from Milwaukee. Murphy’s only managerial experience in the majors came in 2015 when he led the San Diego Padres on an interim basis for the final 96 games of the season. He had been the Brewers’ bench coach ever since.

A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail

LONDON (AP) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, has been released on bail. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in an Oct. 28 game when he was struck by an opponent’s skate blade. South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was arrested on Tuesday and released on bail on Wednesday pending further inquiries. The player whose skate cut Johnson’s neck was Matt Petgrave, 31, who plays for Sheffield. Johnson was a Minnesota native who had a brief NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Green ejected for headlock, Thompson, McDaniels tossed after scuffle in Timberwolves-Warriors game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green was ejected after putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock and two other players were thrown out after an altercation early in the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game was still scoreless and not even two minutes had elapsed Tuesday night when Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels got in a shoving match near midcourt following a Timberwolves possession. Green rushed in and pulled Gobert away from behind with his arm around the center’s neck. Thompson’s jersey was ripped during the scuffle, which led to Green’s second ejection of the season and two free throw attempts for Gobert.

Georgia jumps to No. 1 in CFP rankings past Ohio State. Michigan and Florida State remain in top 4

Georgia has moved up to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, nudging past Ohio State, with third-place Michigan and fourth-place Florida State holding their spots in the top four. Georgia had maybe its most impressive performance of the season Saturday, beating Mississippi 52-17. It was the second straight week the Bulldogs defeated a ranked opponent, after downing Missouri the game before. Washington was fifth again, followed by Oregon, Texas and Alabama. Missouri at nine and Louisville were new to the top 10 this week.

When it comes to football coaches, the SEC just means more impatience. 2 coaches fired already

Two Southeastern Conference football programs have already fired their coaches. It remains to be seen if more firings are coming this season in the powerhouse league. Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher despite a massive buyout and Mississippi State decided to move on from Zach Arnett 11 games into his tenure. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman could be on the hot seat, too. And as always other coaches will likely enter next season with tenuous job security. But few coaches have safer jobs than Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart.

The Lions take fourth-down aggressiveness to a new level in their win over the Chargers

Detroit coach Dan Campbell took fourth-down aggressiveness to a new level last week. His biggest decision came when the Lions faced a fourth-and-2 from the Chargers 26 with 1:47 remaining in a tie game. Instead of opting for the field goal that would have given Detroit the lead but Justin Herbert plenty of time to drive for a tying or go-ahead score, Campbell went for it and was rewarded when Jared Goff completed a 6-yard pass to Sam LaPorta. Detroit then ran down the clock and won the game on a field goal on the final play.

Rublev bloodies himself with his racket in frustration during loss to Alcaraz at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Andrey Rublev grew so frustrated during a 7-5, 6-2 loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals that he repeatedly hit himself with his racket so hard that he bloodied his left knee. Rublev was virtually eliminated after losing both of his opening matches. Alcaraz boosted his chances of advancing from the round robin stage at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players. Alcaraz will next face Daniil Medvedev in the red group. Medvedev will meet Alexander Zverev later. Jannik Sinner leads the green group with two wins following his victory over Novak Djokovic on Tuesday. The top two finishers in each four-man group advances to the semifinals.

LPGA to award $4 million to season finale winner next year under extension with CME Group

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — The CME Group Tour Championship already offers the biggest payoff in women’s golf. Now it’s about to double. The LPGA says it has a two-year extension with CME Group. Part of the deal is to raise the purse of the season finale to $11 million and award $4 million to the winner starting in 2024. This year’s winner gets $2 million. The $4 million next year is equal to the payout at the PGA Tour’s signature events. CME has been a supporter of the LPGA since 2011. It sponsors a season race for 60 players to get to the last event.

Kohli and Shami lead India into Cricket World Cup final after 70-run win over New Zealand

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Virat Kohli has struck a record-breaking century and Mohammed Shami has taken another five-wicket haul to guide India into the Cricket World Cup final. India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal match in Mumbai. It was sparked by Kohli’s 117 that propelled the host nation to a daunting 397-4 and thrilled a passionate crowd at Wankhede Stadium which included David Beckham. It was Kohli’s 50th ODI hundred to break the record for the format he shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar. The Black Caps were bowled out for 327 in their reply. Shami took 7-57. Daryl Mitchell hit 134 off 119 balls. Australia plays South Africa on Thursday in the second semifinal match.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.