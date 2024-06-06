AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:39 a.m. EDT

Redemption-minded Celtics set to match up with opportunistic Mavericks in NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics prepare to tip off the NBA Finals and the four biggest names in the series are looking at this moment through different lenses. Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the Celtics’ most tenured and scrutinized stars and see it as a chance at redemption after falling short in the Finals just two seasons ago and then failing to return last year. Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving see it as their first opportunity to make good on a partnership that began late last season after Irving was traded from Brooklyn following a tumultuous run of two-plus seasons with the Nets.

Paul Skenes went right after Shohei Ohtani. The result was a brilliant bit of baseball theater

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes made a quick impression on Los Angles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. Skenes struck out Ohtani on three fastballs that reached 100 mph during their first meeting of what became a 10-6 Pittsburgh win. Ohtani exacted revenge later, dinging Skenes for a two-run homer and adding a single. Skenes still improved to 3-0 after striking out eight over five innings. Skenes says there is still plenty to work on through five career starts. Pirates catcher Yasmani Grandal says when Skenes figures everything out he is going to be a “nightmare” for opposing hitters.

The NBA Finals were too late for Dallas’ Luka Doncic to watch as a kid. Now, he’s in them

BOSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic didn’t stay up all night to watch NBA Finals games as a kid. They usually started at something like 3 a.m. in his native Slovenia. He had school to get to a few hours later. He’d wake up and find out who won. Make no mistake, though: Doncic was paying attention. The 25-year-old makes his NBA Finals debut for the Dallas Mavericks when they take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of this year’s title series on Thursday night. He could become the first player to win a scoring title and a championship in the same season since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000.

NBA Finals Notebook: Porzingis a go, Kyrie and LeBron make nice, Hardaway Jr. throws shade at dad

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics 7-footer Kristaps Porzingis said he will be ready to “just go out there and hoop” for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night after missing Boston’s last 10 games with a strained left calf. Porzingis said he couldn’t predict how it will be once he gets into a game for the first time since April 29. An offseason acquisition that helped solidify the Celtics frontcourt, Porzingis averaged 20 points, 7.2 rebounds and almost two blocks per game. But he was again dogged by injuries that limited him to 57 games. He left Game 4 of the first-round series against the Miami Heat and missed all of the next two rounds.

Jennings’ HR helps Oklahoma beat Texas 8-3 and move a win away from 4th straight Women’s CWS title

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tiare Jennings’ two-run homer in the first inning sparked Oklahoma to an 8-3 win over Texas that left the Sooners one win from a record fourth straight national title. Jennings had two hits and three RBIs and Kinzie Hansen had two hits, including a two-run homer, for the Sooners in Game 1 of the best-of-three Women’s College World Series championship series. Oklahoma had nine hits and three home runs against a Texas squad that threw three one-hit shutouts in three World Series games. The Sooners could clinch on Thursday night. Mia Scott hit a solo homer for Texas.

Pro athletes understand gambling on their games is a non-negotiable no-no. Some learned the hard way

BOSTON (AP) — Professional athletes get told at the start of every season that if they gamble on their games, the consequences are severe. This spring they’ve gotten a more personal reminder, with both the NBA and Major League Baseball banning players for life. Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was permanently banned this week for betting on games he was involved in. The NBA banished Raptors forward Jontay Porter in April. Other players say they should have known better. Marcano was the first active baseball player in a century banned for life for gambling. MLB said he placed hundreds of bets totaling more than $150,000 on baseball in 2022 and 2023.

Schauffele now a major champion at Memorial and facing a big stretch of golf

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Xander Schauffele was able to take a few weeks off after claiming his first major at the PGA Championship. He came to realize he’s still the same person and his life hasn’t changed. Now he returns to the Memorial to face a tough stretch of golf. The Memorial is a signature event with a top field and big purse. Then it’s off to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 and then another signature event at the Travelers Championship. Tournament host Jack Nicklaus isn’t thrilled with a new date for the Memorial that pushes it right up against a major.

Carlos Rodón wins 6th straight start for Yankees, putting miserable first season in New York behind

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Rodón retired his first 16 batters and won a career-best sixth straight start, leading the Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 9-5 that stretched New York’s winning streak to seven.Rodón is 8-2 with a 3.08 ERA, striking out 71 and walking 20 in 73 innings with a .217 opponents’ batting average. After signing a $162 million, eight-year contract, Rodón missed the first half of last season with injuries, then went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA. The lasting image was a confrontation with pitching coach Matt Blake in his last start, when Rodón allowed all eight batters he faced to reach base.

Cole to make at least 2 more minor league starts, on track for possible Yankees’ return in June

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole is likely to make at least two more minor league rehabilitation starts, putting the AL Young Award winner on track for a possible return to the New York Yankees’ rotation in mid-to-late June. Cole said he felt fine a day after his first rehab outing, a 45-pitch effort over 3 1/3 scoreless innings for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday night. Manager Aaron Boone says “at least a couple more” and adds: “I don’t know how many. Is that two? Is it three?” Cole and Boone weren’t ready to commit to Cole’s next outing.

WNBA rescinds second technical foul that was assessed to Angel Reese

The WNBA announced that it’s rescinded the second technical foul on Chicago rookie Angel Reese that occurred with 2:31 left in the loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. Reese was thrown out of the game after receiving two technical fouls following a brief interaction with official Charles Watson. The rookie forward appeared to say something to Watson and then quickly waved her hand. Head official Maj Forsberg said in a pool report that Reese’s technical fouls were for “disrespectfully addressing” the official and then for “waving her hand in dismissal.” Reese finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

