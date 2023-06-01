AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:37 p.m. EDT

Butler, Jokic lead Heat, Nuggets into a NBA Finals after unconventional paths

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic wasn’t supposed to be here. Neither was Jimmy Butler, for that matter. Jokic was drafted behind 40 other players in 2014. Butler was drafted behind 29 others in 2011. Jokic grew up in Serbia, not even thinking about the NBA. Butler didn’t have the easiest upbringing in Texas, then went the junior-college route at the start of his journey toward the pros. And here they are. The NBA Finals. One of them is going to become a champion for the first time, with Jokic leading the Denver Nuggets and Butler leading the Miami Heat — a matchup that starts Thursday night in Denver, with the Nuggets heavily favored to win it all.

Referee Eric Lewis not selected to work NBA Finals while league looks into tweets

DENVER (AP) — Eric Lewis was not selected as one of the 12 referees who will work the NBA Finals, while the league continues to investigate whether he used a Twitter account to defend himself and other referees from online complaints. Lewis had been chosen to work the finals in each of the last four seasons. But after some now-deleted tweets were revealed last week, the league opened an investigation into whether Lewis violated NBA rules by speaking about officiating in an unauthorized manner. It has not been determined if Lewis was using the account.

NBA mock draft: Wembanyama to Spurs 1st, then Brandon Miller to Hornets

The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 1 pick and there is no mystery about who Gregg Popovich and company are going to bring in to revive the Alamo City. Victor Wembanyama could have started packing for Texas the night of the NBA draft lottery. The 7-foot-3 phenom from France will be San Antonio-bound minutes after the NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. EDT on June 22. Intrigue begins with the No. 2 pick, when the Charlotte Hornets will likely decide between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson. A pair of twin brothers and a number of freshmen should also go in the top 10.

History says the NBA Finals will end in 6 games, the most common of all outcomes

DENVER (AP) — The NBA Finals will end in six games. At least, that’s what history says. Out of the first 76 editions of the NBA Finals — the 77th title series starts Thursday night in Denver when the Nuggets play host to the Miami Heat — the series has ended in six games 30 times. That’s by far the most common outcome. The title series has gone to Game 7 on 19 occasions, ended in five games on 18 occasions and wound up as a four-game sweep only nine times.

French Open hopes AI can help tennis players block death threats, other social media hate

PARIS (AP) — The group that runs the French Open tennis tournament has hired an artificial intelligence company to monitor players’ social media accounts in a bid to try to protect athletes from cyberbullying. Several players say they receive death threats via apps after they lose matches. Some say the vitriol is also directed at their family members. Sloane Stephens, the 2017 champion at the U.S. Open and 2018 runner-up at Roland Garros, says she often deals with racist messages directed at her online.

Rybakina advances to 3rd round at French Open, teen Andreeva wins again

PARIS (AP) — Elena Rybakina’s comfort on clay is improving as she showed while easing into the third round at the French Open by beating another Czech teenager. The Wimbledon champion and No. 4 seed at Roland Garros beat 18-year-old Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-3 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. She says it is “a bit slippery for me.” Defending champion and No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek later faces Claire Liu of the United States. No. 20 Madison Keys committed a whopping 74 unforced errors in her 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 loss to fellow American player Kayla Day on Court Simonne Mathieu. Teenager Mirra Andreeva’s Grand Slam debut keeps getting better. The 16-year-old Russian beat Diane Parry 6-1, 6-2, to reach the third round.

Coach confirms Lionel Messi’s last match for PSG this weekend

Lionel Messi is leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after two years at the club. PSG coach Christophe Galtier says ahead of their game against Clermont on Saturday that it will be Messi’s last match at the Parc des Princes. Galtier says “I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of soccer. … and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.” PSG recruited Messi in August 2021 with the ambition to finally win the Champions League. The team is still waiting. PSG won its record-extending 11th French league title last weekend but it again exited Europe’s top tournament in the round of 16.

USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight voted IIHF’s first female player of the year

Hilary Knight was the runaway leader in voting for the International Ice Hockey Federation’s first female player of the year award on Thursday, some six weeks after the 33-year-old captained the United States to win the women’s world championship. The IIHF announced Knight received 40.9% of the votes submitted by more than 50 media members, representing 16 countries, and a select group of federation officials. U.S. defender Caroline Harvey was second at 18.2%, followed by Slovakia’s 15-year-old Nela Lopusanova (13.6%). Knight scored a tournament-leading eight goals, with three — including the game-winner — coming in a 6-3 win over Canada in the championship game in April.

Pistons reach agreement to hire former Suns coach Monty Williams, AP sources say

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement to hire former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, according to two people familiar with the situation. One of the people told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that Williams agreed to a six-year contract. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. Phoenix fired Williams two-plus weeks ago, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he won the league’s coach of the year honors.

Purdue’s Edey returning to school at NBA draft deadline; Kentucky’s Tshiebwe stays in

Wednesday marked the deadline for players who were early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to college basketball. The list of returnees includes Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey after being named Associated Press national player of the year. There’s also national champion Connecticut getting back guard Tristen Newton. But Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe is staying in the draft as a former AP national player of the year. UCLA returned Pac-12 freshman of the year Adem Bona. Michigan State retained guards Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard. Other returnees included Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James and Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr.

