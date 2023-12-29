AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:36 p.m. EST

A frantic push to safeguard the Paris Olympics promises thousands of jobs and new starts after riots

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the Paris Olympics urgently need thousands of security guards to help keep athletes and spectators safe and reduce the likelihood of another deadly extremist attack in the French capital. Demand is high for people at checkpoints, to scan tickets and help manage crowds. So much so that France’s state employment agency is offering free and expedited security guard training courses with no specialist qualifications required. The “We need you!” approach and promises of plentiful paid work from July to September during the Summer Games and Paralympics appeal to job seekers who feel ostracized from the labor market.

Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine broke from his party Friday by vetoing a bill that sought to ban gender-affirming care for minors and transgender athletes’ participation in girls and women’s sports. The GOP-dominated Legislature has enough power to override DeWine’s veto, but if or when they would do so is not yet clear. Roughly 20 states have measures in place like the proposed legislation in Ohio.

Amid 28-game losing streak, Detroit showed it can compete with NBA’s best. Now a win would be nice.

BOSTON (AP) — Pistons coach Monty Williams believes that his team can compete with anybody in the NBA, and now he has proof. The Pistons opened a 21-point lead over the league-best Celtics and forced overtime before Boston pulled out a 128-122 victory and sent Detroit to an NBA record-tying 28th loss in a row. It was the first time all season the Pistons led by more than 20 points, and the first time they had gotten to overtime in the two months since their last win. Detroit fell to 2-29 and matched the “Trust the Process” Philadelphia 76ers with 28 consecutive losses. The Pistons need a victory at home against Toronto on Saturday night to avoid breaking the record.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe says he overcame naysayers including Bill O’Brien to lead the Tide to the CFP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jalen Milroe says former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien once suggested he should change positions. Milroe went on to become Bryce Young’s successor and a determined, highly competitive quarterback who led the Crimson Tide all the way to the College Football Playoff this season. He has passed for 2,718 yards with 23 TD throws against just six interceptions. But more importantly to Milroe, Alabama is on an 11-game win streak. Milroe’s resilience is the central theme of his college career, which began quietly behind Young. He won the Tide’s starting job this year, only to lose it in a one-week benching.

Shiffrin wins last World Cup ski race of 2023 by huge margin of 2.34 seconds for 93rd career win

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin finished 2023 with an eye-catching performance even by her standards, winning a World Cup slalom race by a huge margin of 2.34 seconds for her 93rd career victory. Shiffrin posted the fastest times in both runs on the Schlossberg course to finish ahead of runner-up Lena Duerr of Germany. Swiss skier Michelle Gisin was 0.11 further back in third. Shiffrin’s teammate Paula Moltzan was second after the opening leg but did not finish her final run. The result was the seventh-biggest winning margin in women’s World Cup slalom history. Shiffrin set four of those marks.

After missing CFP, Georgia and Florida State reset for a trip to the Orange Bowl

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State and Georgia players have said all the right things this week. They’re happy to be in South Florida. They’re aware of the Orange Bowl’s history. They’re eager for the opportunities that await them on Saturday. What’s unsaid is this: “But.” Let’s be honest: Neither the fourth-ranked Seminoles (13-0, No. 5 CFP rankings) nor the sixth-ranked Bulldogs (12-1, No. 6 CFP) really wanted to be here, for obvious reasons. They’d rather be at the Sugar Bowl or the Rose Bowl, competing in the College Football Playoff, having a chance to make the national championship game.

Switching from one side of the offensive line to the other is among the NFL’s underrated tough tasks

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Driving a car with the opposite foot or shaving with the other hand would be major challenges for anyone. That’s how offensive linemen describe moving from right tackle to left tackle and vice versa. It’s a new position that requires different footwork, hand-and-eye coordination and other techniques all while trying to block strong and speedy edge rushers from annihilating their quarterback. Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs and Cincinnati’s Jonah Williams are among the players who’ve made that difficult switch this season. Detroit’s Penei Sewell has gone back and forth. It’s one of the toughest transitions for an NFL player that’s often overlooked because of the assumption that offensive linemen all do the same thing.

NCAA teammates Celebrini, Hutson and Willander chasing same dream at world junior hockey tourney

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Three hockey players from Boston University are competing for the world junior gold medal on different teams. Macklin Celebrini is a 17-year-old star forward for Team Canada. Lane Hutson of the United States and Tom Willander of Sweden are defensemen on the Terriers team with Celebrini. The three are excited for each other but all want to come home with bragging rights.

Bills’ Von Miller calls domestic abuse allegations against him ‘100 percent false’

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has disputed the allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, calling them “100 percent false” and “blown out of proportion.” Miller addressed the media on Thursday for the first time since turning himself into police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30. Miller indicated something happened between him and his girlfriend, but stressed it did not approach what he is alleged of doing. The 34-year-old Miller has been charged by police with third-degree assault of a pregnant woman. However, the chief magistrate judge in Dallas County says prosecutors have yet to file charges against Miller.

Dominican baseball player Wander Franco fails to appear at prosecutor’s office amid investigation

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco failed to show up for a meeting with a prosecutor who is investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor. Prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías says the investigation will continue regardless of Franco’s no-show. She waited for the All-Star player and his lawyers at her office, but they didn’t appear. Dominican prosecutors and police showed up on Tuesday at a Franco property in Baní, his hometown about 37 miles southwest of Santo Domingo. They did not find the 22-year-old player to request he appeared for testimony.

